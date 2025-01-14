Version: 17.x

On this page

Enable a New Service on an Agent Report an issue with this page

A single Teleport Agent can run multiple services. This guide shows you how to adjust the services that a Teleport Agent runs so you can proxy different resources in your infrastructure.

When a Teleport Agent joins a cluster, it presents a join token to the Teleport Auth Service in order to authenticate itself. A join token is a dynamic resource stored on the Teleport Auth Service backend. It contains a time to live (TTL), name, and a list of Teleport services that the token authorizes to run on the agent.

When a Teleport Agent joins a cluster, the Teleport Auth Service issues a certificate for the agent. The certificate contains the Teleport services that it authorizes the agent to run. To run new services on an agent, you must repeat the initial join procedure for those services. The agent needs to re-join the cluster with the new token and receive a new certificate.

A Teleport cluster

At least one Teleport Agent running in your cluster, either on a Linux server or a Kubernetes pod

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

As an example, this guide shows you how to add a service to an agent using the token join method. This is one of multiple available join methods. Read the Using Teleport Agents overview for a complete list.

Generate a new join token for all services running on an agent, including any new services you want to run.

For example, if an agent runs the Teleport Kubernetes Service, and you want it to run the Teleport Application Service as well, create a join token for the Teleport Kubernetes Service and Teleport Application Service. To do so, specify the two services in the --type flag of tctl tokens add :

tctl tokens add --type=kube,app --ttl=5m

You can specify the following token types:

Role Teleport Service app Application Service auth Auth Service bot Machine ID db Database Service discovery Discovery Service kube Kubernetes Service node SSH Service proxy Proxy Service windowsdesktop Windows Desktop Service

If you are running your Teleport Agent using the teleport-kube-agent Helm chart, once you know your token types, update your values file so the roles field includes your required roles.

For example, this change adds the app role to enable the Teleport Application Service:

- roles: kube,db + roles: kube,app,db

See the teleport-kube-agent chart reference for the roles and token types that the chart supports.

All Teleport Agent services run concurrently on the same teleport process. When the teleport daemon starts, it loads its configuration file ( /etc/teleport.yaml by default) and determines which services to run. The configuration file also contains a reference to the join token the agent presents to the Teleport Auth Service in order to authenticate.

In the Teleport configuration file, top-level configuration fields that include the substring _service indicate whether to run a given Teleport service.

To enable a service, add the configuration field for your service with the enabled field set to true . The following configuration snippets are examples of enabling each Teleport Agent service in the configuration file:

Application Service

Database Service

Kubernetes Service

SSH Service

Windows Desktop Service If the Teleport Agent runs on a Linux server, edit the configuration file to enable the new service: app_service: enabled: true If the Teleport Agent runs using the teleport-kube-agent chart, edit the values file to add an entry to apps : apps: - name: myapp If the Teleport Agent runs on a Linux server, edit the configuration file to enable the new service: db_service: enabled: true If the Teleport Agent runs using the teleport-kube-agent chart, edit the values file to add an entry to databases : databases: - name: mydb If the Teleport Agent runs on a Linux server, edit the configuration file to enable the new service: kubernetes_service: enabled: true If the Teleport Agent runs using the teleport-kube-agent chart, edit the values file to add the kubeClusterName field: kubeClusterName: mycluster If the Teleport Agent runs on a Linux server, edit the configuration file to enable the new service: ssh_service: enabled: true The Teleport SSH Service is not available for the teleport-kube-agent chart. If the Teleport Agent runs on a Linux server, edit the configuration file to enable the new service: windows_desktop_service: enabled: true The Windows Desktop Service is not available for the teleport-kube-agent chart.

Note that while the examples above enable a new service, they do not configure it to proxy any resources. Read a guide to enrolling resources for how to configure the new Teleport service.

Make sure the agent's configuration file refers to the new join token.

Find the name of the join token you created: tctl tokens ls In this case, the name of the token is abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this . In the agent's configuration file, update teleport.join_params or teleport.auth_token : teleport: join_params: - token_name: efgh456-insecure-do-not-use-this + token_name: abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this method: token If the value of this field is a file path, edit the file at that path to refer to the name of the new token. For example, if the value of the field is /var/lib/teleport/token , run the following command: echo abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this > /var/lib/teleport/token If you are using the teleport-kube-agent Helm chart to deploy an Agent, check your values file for either the authToken field or the joinParams.tokenName field instead.

Restart your Teleport Agent so it rejoins the cluster with the new token and receives a certificate that authorizes the additional service you want to run.

If your Teleport Agent runs on a Linux server:

Delete the agent's state directory, which is /var/lib/teleport by default. (Check the teleport.data_dir field of the Agent's configuration file.) With no data directory, the agent will obtain its initial credentials from the Auth Service instead of reading existing credentials. Restart the agent: sudo systemctl reload teleport

Upgrade your Helm release:

helm upgrade teleport-agent teleport-kube-agent

While this guide shows you how to create a token using tctl , you can also manage tokens using the Teleport Terraform provider or Kubernetes operator. See the following documentation for information on the token resource:

You can set up a system to automate the process of assigning join tokens to agents, ensuring that all Teleport services you run have the correct join token permissions. Here are examples in the documentation: