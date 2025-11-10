Skip to main content
Version: 18.x

Access Monitoring Event Reference

The Access Monitoring event reference includes a list of Access Monitoring events that you can query and view in reports, along with examples of @tctl@ commands you can run to query each event.

Access Monitoring tracks a subset of Teleport audit events that are relevant to identifying unusual access patterns. To view a comprehensive set of events, visit the Investigate view of Teleport Identity Security. For a reference of all audit events you can track with Teleport, see the Audit Event Reference.

access_list.create

access_list.create is emitted when an access list is created.

Example query:

tctl audit query exec \  'select cluster_name,code,ei from access_list_create limit 1'

Columns:

SQL NameTypeDescription
cluster_namevarcharIdentifies the originating teleport cluster
codevarcharA unique event code
eiintegerA monotonically incremented index in the event sequence
errorvarcharIncludes system error message for the failed attempt
eventvarcharThe event type
expiresvarcharSet if resource expires
messagevarcharA user-friendly message for successfull or unsuccessfull auth attempt
namevarcharA resource name
successbooleanIndicates the success or failure of the operation
timevarcharEvent time
ttlvarcharA TTL of reset password token represented as duration, e.g. "10m" used for compatibility purposes for some events, Expires should be used instead as it's more useful (contains exact expiration date/time)
uidvarcharA unique event identifier
updated_byvarcharIf set indicates the user who modified the resource

access_list.delete

access_list.delete is emitted when an access list is deleted.

Example query:

tctl audit query exec \  'select cluster_name,code,ei from access_list_delete limit 1'

Columns:

SQL NameTypeDescription
cluster_namevarcharIdentifies the originating teleport cluster
codevarcharA unique event code
eiintegerA monotonically incremented index in the event sequence
errorvarcharIncludes system error message for the failed attempt
eventvarcharThe event type
expiresvarcharSet if resource expires
messagevarcharA user-friendly message for successfull or unsuccessfull auth attempt
namevarcharA resource name
successbooleanIndicates the success or failure of the operation
timevarcharEvent time
ttlvarcharA TTL of reset password token represented as duration, e.g. "10m" used for compatibility purposes for some events, Expires should be used instead as it's more useful (contains exact expiration date/time)
uidvarcharA unique event identifier
updated_byvarcharIf set indicates the user who modified the resource

access_list.member.create

access_list.member.create is emitted when an access list member is created.

Example query:

tctl audit query exec \  'select access_list_name,cluster_name,code from access_list_member_create limit 1'

Columns:

SQL NameTypeDescription
access_list_namevarcharThe name of the access list the members are being added to or removed from
cluster_namevarcharIdentifies the originating teleport cluster
codevarcharA unique event code
eiintegerA monotonically incremented index in the event sequence
errorvarcharIncludes system error message for the failed attempt
eventvarcharThe event type
expiresvarcharSet if resource expires
membersarray(row(joined_on varchar, member_name varchar, reason varchar, removed_on varchar))All members affected by the access list membership change
messagevarcharA user-friendly message for successfull or unsuccessfull auth attempt
namevarcharA resource name
successbooleanIndicates the success or failure of the operation
timevarcharEvent time
ttlvarcharA TTL of reset password token represented as duration, e.g. "10m" used for compatibility purposes for some events, Expires should be used instead as it's more useful (contains exact expiration date/time)
uidvarcharA unique event identifier
updated_byvarcharIf set indicates the user who modified the resource

access_list.member.delete

access_list.member.delete is emitted when an access list member is deleted.

Example query:

tctl audit query exec \  'select access_list_name,cluster_name,code from access_list_member_delete limit 1'

Columns:

SQL NameTypeDescription
access_list_namevarcharThe name of the access list the members are being added to or removed from
cluster_namevarcharIdentifies the originating teleport cluster
codevarcharA unique event code
eiintegerA monotonically incremented index in the event sequence
errorvarcharIncludes system error message for the failed attempt
eventvarcharThe event type
expiresvarcharSet if resource expires
membersarray(row(joined_on varchar, member_name varchar, reason varchar, removed_on varchar))All members affected by the access list membership change
messagevarcharA user-friendly message for successfull or unsuccessfull auth attempt
namevarcharA resource name
successbooleanIndicates the success or failure of the operation
timevarcharEvent time
ttlvarcharA TTL of reset password token represented as duration, e.g. "10m" used for compatibility purposes for some events, Expires should be used instead as it's more useful (contains exact expiration date/time)
uidvarcharA unique event identifier
updated_byvarcharIf set indicates the user who modified the resource

access_list.member.update

access_list.member.update is emitted when an access list member is updated.

Example query:

tctl audit query exec \  'select access_list_name,cluster_name,code from access_list_member_update limit 1'

Columns:

SQL NameTypeDescription
access_list_namevarcharThe name of the access list the members are being added to or removed from
cluster_namevarcharIdentifies the originating teleport cluster
codevarcharA unique event code
eiintegerA monotonically incremented index in the event sequence
errorvarcharIncludes system error message for the failed attempt
eventvarcharThe event type
expiresvarcharSet if resource expires
membersarray(row(joined_on varchar, member_name varchar, reason varchar, removed_on varchar))All members affected by the access list membership change
messagevarcharA user-friendly message for successfull or unsuccessfull auth attempt
namevarcharA resource name
successbooleanIndicates the success or failure of the operation
timevarcharEvent time
ttlvarcharA TTL of reset password token represented as duration, e.g. "10m" used for compatibility purposes for some events, Expires should be used instead as it's more useful (contains exact expiration date/time)
uidvarcharA unique event identifier
updated_byvarcharIf set indicates the user who modified the resource

access_list.review

access_list.review is emitted when an access list is reviewed.

Example query:

tctl audit query exec \  'select cluster_name,code,ei from access_list_review limit 1'

Columns:

SQL NameTypeDescription
cluster_namevarcharIdentifies the originating teleport cluster
codevarcharA unique event code
eiintegerA monotonically incremented index in the event sequence
errorvarcharIncludes system error message for the failed attempt
eventvarcharThe event type
expiresvarcharSet if resource expires
membership_requirements_changed_rolesarray(varchar)The roles that changed as part of a review
membership_requirements_changed_traits_keyvarchar
membership_requirements_changed_traits_valuevarchar
messagevarcharA user-friendly message for successfull or unsuccessfull auth attempt
namevarcharA resource name
removed_membersarray(varchar)The members that were removed as part of the review
review_day_of_month_changedvarcharPopulated if the review day of month has changed
review_frequency_changedvarcharPopulated if the review frequency has changed
review_idvarcharThe ID of the review
successbooleanIndicates the success or failure of the operation
timevarcharEvent time
ttlvarcharA TTL of reset password token represented as duration, e.g. "10m" used for compatibility purposes for some events, Expires should be used instead as it's more useful (contains exact expiration date/time)
uidvarcharA unique event identifier
updated_byvarcharIf set indicates the user who modified the resource

access_list.update

access_list.update is emitted when an access list is updated.

Example query:

tctl audit query exec \  'select cluster_name,code,ei from access_list_update limit 1'

Columns:

SQL NameTypeDescription
cluster_namevarcharIdentifies the originating teleport cluster
codevarcharA unique event code
eiintegerA monotonically incremented index in the event sequence
errorvarcharIncludes system error message for the failed attempt
eventvarcharThe event type
expiresvarcharSet if resource expires
messagevarcharA user-friendly message for successfull or unsuccessfull auth attempt
namevarcharA resource name
successbooleanIndicates the success or failure of the operation
timevarcharEvent time
ttlvarcharA TTL of reset password token represented as duration, e.g. "10m" used for compatibility purposes for some events, Expires should be used instead as it's more useful (contains exact expiration date/time)
uidvarcharA unique event identifier
updated_byvarcharIf set indicates the user who modified the resource

access_request.create

access_request.create is emitted when access request has been created or updated.

Example query:

tctl audit query exec \  'select access_requests,assume_start_time,aws_role_arn from access_request_create limit 1'

Columns:

SQL NameTypeDescription
access_requestsarray(varchar)The IDs of access requests created by the user
assume_start_timevarcharThe time the requested roles can be assumed
aws_role_arnvarcharAWS IAM role user assumes when accessing AWS console
azure_identityvarcharThe Azure identity user assumes when accessing Azure API
cluster_namevarcharIdentifies the originating teleport cluster
codevarcharA unique event code
delegatorvarcharUsed by teleport plugins to indicate the identity which caused them to update state
eiintegerA monotonically incremented index in the event sequence
eventvarcharThe event type
expiresvarcharSet if resource expires
gcp_service_accountvarcharThe GCP service account user assumes when accessing GCP API
idvarcharAccess request ID
impersonatorvarcharA user acting on behalf of another user
loginvarcharOS login
max_durationvarcharIndicates how long the access should be granted for
namevarcharA resource name
promoted_access_list_namevarcharThe name of the access list that this request was promoted to. This field is only populated when the request is in the PROMOTED state
proposed_statevarcharThe state proposed by a review (only used in the access_request.review event variant)
reasonvarcharAn optional description of why the request is being created or updated
required_private_key_policyvarcharThe private key policy enforced for this login
resource_idsarray(row(cluster varchar, kind varchar, name varchar, sub_resource varchar))The set of resources to which access is being requested
reviewervarcharThe author of the review (only used in the access_request.review event variant)
rolesarray(varchar)A list of roles for the user
statevarcharAccess request state (in the access_request.review variant of the event this represents the post-review state of the request)
timevarcharEvent time
trusted_device_asset_tagvarcharInventory identifier
trusted_device_credential_idvarcharCredential identifier
trusted_device_device_idvarcharOf the device
trusted_device_device_originintegerOrigin
trusted_device_os_typeintegerOf the device
ttlvarcharA TTL of reset password token represented as duration, e.g. "10m" used for compatibility purposes for some events, Expires should be used instead as it's more useful (contains exact expiration date/time)
uidvarcharA unique event identifier
updated_byvarcharIf set indicates the user who modified the resource
uservarcharTeleport user name

access_request.review

access_request.review is emitted when access request has been created or updated.

Example query:

tctl audit query exec \  'select access_requests,assume_start_time,aws_role_arn from access_request_review limit 1'

Columns:

SQL NameTypeDescription
access_requestsarray(varchar)The IDs of access requests created by the user
assume_start_timevarcharThe time the requested roles can be assumed
aws_role_arnvarcharAWS IAM role user assumes when accessing AWS console
azure_identityvarcharThe Azure identity user assumes when accessing Azure API
cluster_namevarcharIdentifies the originating teleport cluster
codevarcharA unique event code
delegatorvarcharUsed by teleport plugins to indicate the identity which caused them to update state
eiintegerA monotonically incremented index in the event sequence
eventvarcharThe event type
expiresvarcharSet if resource expires
gcp_service_accountvarcharThe GCP service account user assumes when accessing GCP API
idvarcharAccess request ID
impersonatorvarcharA user acting on behalf of another user
loginvarcharOS login
max_durationvarcharIndicates how long the access should be granted for
namevarcharA resource name
promoted_access_list_namevarcharThe name of the access list that this request was promoted to. This field is only populated when the request is in the PROMOTED state
proposed_statevarcharThe state proposed by a review (only used in the access_request.review event variant)
reasonvarcharAn optional description of why the request is being created or updated
required_private_key_policyvarcharThe private key policy enforced for this login
resource_idsarray(row(cluster varchar, kind varchar, name varchar, sub_resource varchar))The set of resources to which access is being requested
reviewervarcharThe author of the review (only used in the access_request.review event variant)
rolesarray(varchar)A list of roles for the user
statevarcharAccess request state (in the access_request.review variant of the event this represents the post-review state of the request)
timevarcharEvent time
trusted_device_asset_tagvarcharInventory identifier
trusted_device_credential_idvarcharCredential identifier
trusted_device_device_idvarcharOf the device
trusted_device_device_originintegerOrigin
trusted_device_os_typeintegerOf the device
ttlvarcharA TTL of reset password token represented as duration, e.g. "10m" used for compatibility purposes for some events, Expires should be used instead as it's more useful (contains exact expiration date/time)
uidvarcharA unique event identifier
updated_byvarcharIf set indicates the user who modified the resource
uservarcharTeleport user name

auth

auth is emitted upon a failed or successfull authentication attempt.

Example query:

tctl audit query exec \  'select access_requests,addr_local,addr_remote from auth limit 1'

Columns:

SQL NameTypeDescription
access_requestsarray(varchar)The IDs of access requests created by the user
addr_localvarcharA target address on the host
addr_remotevarcharA client (user's) address
aws_role_arnvarcharAWS IAM role user assumes when accessing AWS console
azure_identityvarcharThe Azure identity user assumes when accessing Azure API
cluster_namevarcharIdentifies the originating teleport cluster
codevarcharA unique event code
eiintegerA monotonically incremented index in the event sequence
errorvarcharIncludes system error message for the failed attempt
eventvarcharThe event type
gcp_service_accountvarcharThe GCP service account user assumes when accessing GCP API
impersonatorvarcharA user acting on behalf of another user
loginvarcharOS login
messagevarcharA user-friendly message for successfull or unsuccessfull auth attempt
protovarcharSpecifies protocol that was captured
required_private_key_policyvarcharThe private key policy enforced for this login
successbooleanIndicates the success or failure of the operation
timevarcharEvent time
trusted_device_asset_tagvarcharInventory identifier
trusted_device_credential_idvarcharCredential identifier
trusted_device_device_idvarcharOf the device
trusted_device_device_originintegerOrigin
trusted_device_os_typeintegerOf the device
uidvarcharA unique event identifier
uservarcharTeleport user name

bot.join

bot.join records a bot join event.

Example query:

tctl audit query exec \  'select bot_name,cluster_name,code from bot_join limit 1'

Columns:

SQL NameTypeDescription
bot_namevarcharThe name of the bot which has joined
cluster_namevarcharIdentifies the originating teleport cluster
codevarcharA unique event code
eiintegerA monotonically incremented index in the event sequence
errorvarcharIncludes system error message for the failed attempt
eventvarcharThe event type
messagevarcharA user-friendly message for successfull or unsuccessfull auth attempt
methodvarcharThe event field indicating what join method was used
successbooleanIndicates the success or failure of the operation
timevarcharEvent time
token_namevarcharThe name of the provision token used to join
uidvarcharA unique event identifier

cert.create

cert.create is emitted when a certificate is issued.

Example query:

tctl audit query exec \  'select cert_type,cluster_name,code from cert_create limit 1'

Columns:

SQL NameTypeDescription
cert_typevarcharThe type of certificate that was just issued
cluster_namevarcharIdentifies the originating teleport cluster
codevarcharA unique event code
eiintegerA monotonically incremented index in the event sequence
eventvarcharThe event type
identity_access_requestsarray(varchar)A list of UUIDs of active requests for this Identity
identity_allowed_resource_idsarray(row(cluster varchar, kind varchar, name varchar, sub_resource varchar))The list of resources which the identity will be allowed to access. An empty list indicates that no resource-specific restrictions will be applied
identity_aws_role_arnsarray(varchar)A list of allowed AWS role ARNs user can assume
identity_azure_identitiesarray(varchar)A list of allowed Azure identities user can assume
identity_client_ipvarcharAn observed IP of the client that this Identity represents
identity_database_namesarray(varchar)A list of allowed database names
identity_database_usersarray(varchar)A list of allowed database users
identity_disallow_reissuebooleanA flag that, if set, instructs the auth server to deny any attempts to reissue new certificates while authenticated with this certificate
identity_expiresvarcharSpecifies whenever the session will expire
identity_gcp_service_accountsarray(varchar)A list of allowed GCP service accounts user can assume
identity_impersonatorvarcharA username of a user impersonating this user
identity_kubernetes_clustervarcharSpecifies the target kubernetes cluster for TLS identities. This can be empty on older Teleport clients
identity_kubernetes_groupsarray(varchar)A list of Kubernetes groups allowed
identity_kubernetes_usersarray(varchar)A list of Kubernetes users allowed
identity_loginsarray(varchar)A list of Unix logins allowed
identity_mfa_device_uuidvarcharThe UUID of an MFA device when this Identity was confirmed immediately after an MFA check
identity_prev_identity_expiresvarcharThe expiry time of the identity/cert that this identity/cert was derived from. It is used to determine a session's hard deadline in cases where both require_session_mfa and disconnect_expired_cert are enabled. See https://github.com/gravitational/teleport/issues/18544
identity_private_key_policyvarcharThe private key policy of the user's private key
identity_rolesarray(varchar)A list of groups (Teleport roles) encoded in the identity
identity_route_to_app_aws_role_arnvarcharThe AWS role to assume when accessing AWS API
identity_route_to_app_azure_identityvarcharThe Azure identity ot assume when accessing Azure API
identity_route_to_app_cluster_namevarcharThe cluster where the application resides
identity_route_to_app_gcp_service_accountvarcharThe GCP service account to assume when accessing GCP API
identity_route_to_app_namevarcharThe application name certificate is being requested for
identity_route_to_app_public_addrvarcharThe application public address
identity_route_to_app_session_idvarcharThe ID of the application session
identity_route_to_clustervarcharSpecifies the target cluster if present in the session
identity_route_to_database_databasevarcharAn optional database name to embed
identity_route_to_database_protocolvarcharThe type of the database the cert is for
identity_route_to_database_service_namevarcharThe Teleport database proxy service name the cert is for
identity_route_to_database_usernamevarcharAn optional database username to embed
identity_teleport_clustervarcharThe name of the teleport cluster that this identity originated from. For TLS certs this may not be the same as cert issuer, in case of multi-hop requests that originate from a remote cluster
identity_usagearray(varchar)A list of usage restrictions encoded in the identity
identity_uservarcharA username or name of the node connection
timevarcharEvent time
uidvarcharA unique event identifier

db.session.query

db.session.query is emitted when a user executes a database query.

Example query:

tctl audit query exec \  'select access_requests,aws_role_arn,azure_identity from db_session_query limit 1'

Columns:

SQL NameTypeDescription
access_requestsarray(varchar)The IDs of access requests created by the user
aws_role_arnvarcharAWS IAM role user assumes when accessing AWS console
azure_identityvarcharThe Azure identity user assumes when accessing Azure API
cluster_namevarcharIdentifies the originating teleport cluster
codevarcharA unique event code
db_aws_redshift_cluster_idvarcharCluster ID for Redshift databases
db_aws_regionvarcharAWS regions for AWS hosted databases
db_gcp_instance_idvarcharInstance ID for GCP hosted databases
db_gcp_project_idvarcharProject ID for GCP hosted databases
db_labels_keyvarchar
db_labels_valuevarchar
db_namevarcharThe name of the database a user is connecting to
db_originvarcharThe database origin source
db_protocolvarcharThe database type, e.g. postgres or mysql
db_queryvarcharThe executed query string
db_query_parametersarray(varchar)The query parameters for prepared statements
db_rolesarray(varchar)A list of database roles for auto-provisioned users
db_servicevarcharThe name of the database service proxying the database
db_typevarcharThe database type
db_urivarcharThe database URI to connect to
db_uservarcharThe database username used to connect
eiintegerA monotonically incremented index in the event sequence
errorvarcharIncludes system error message for the failed attempt
eventvarcharThe event type
gcp_service_accountvarcharThe GCP service account user assumes when accessing GCP API
impersonatorvarcharA user acting on behalf of another user
loginvarcharOS login
messagevarcharA user-friendly message for successfull or unsuccessfull auth attempt
private_key_policyvarcharThe private key policy of the private key used to start this session
required_private_key_policyvarcharThe private key policy enforced for this login
sidvarcharA unique UUID of the session
successbooleanIndicates the success or failure of the operation
timevarcharEvent time
trusted_device_asset_tagvarcharInventory identifier
trusted_device_credential_idvarcharCredential identifier
trusted_device_device_idvarcharOf the device
trusted_device_device_originintegerOrigin
trusted_device_os_typeintegerOf the device
uidvarcharA unique event identifier
uservarcharTeleport user name
with_mfavarcharA UUID of an MFA device used to start this session

db.session.query.failed

db.session.query.failed is emitted when a user executes a database query.

Example query:

tctl audit query exec \  'select access_requests,aws_role_arn,azure_identity from db_session_query_failed limit 1'

Columns:

SQL NameTypeDescription
access_requestsarray(varchar)The IDs of access requests created by the user
aws_role_arnvarcharAWS IAM role user assumes when accessing AWS console
azure_identityvarcharThe Azure identity user assumes when accessing Azure API
cluster_namevarcharIdentifies the originating teleport cluster
codevarcharA unique event code
db_aws_redshift_cluster_idvarcharCluster ID for Redshift databases
db_aws_regionvarcharAWS regions for AWS hosted databases
db_gcp_instance_idvarcharInstance ID for GCP hosted databases
db_gcp_project_idvarcharProject ID for GCP hosted databases
db_labels_keyvarchar
db_labels_valuevarchar
db_namevarcharThe name of the database a user is connecting to
db_originvarcharThe database origin source
db_protocolvarcharThe database type, e.g. postgres or mysql
db_queryvarcharThe executed query string
db_query_parametersarray(varchar)The query parameters for prepared statements
db_rolesarray(varchar)A list of database roles for auto-provisioned users
db_servicevarcharThe name of the database service proxying the database
db_typevarcharThe database type
db_urivarcharThe database URI to connect to
db_uservarcharThe database username used to connect
eiintegerA monotonically incremented index in the event sequence
errorvarcharIncludes system error message for the failed attempt
eventvarcharThe event type
gcp_service_accountvarcharThe GCP service account user assumes when accessing GCP API
impersonatorvarcharA user acting on behalf of another user
loginvarcharOS login
messagevarcharA user-friendly message for successfull or unsuccessfull auth attempt
private_key_policyvarcharThe private key policy of the private key used to start this session
required_private_key_policyvarcharThe private key policy enforced for this login
sidvarcharA unique UUID of the session
successbooleanIndicates the success or failure of the operation
timevarcharEvent time
trusted_device_asset_tagvarcharInventory identifier
trusted_device_credential_idvarcharCredential identifier
trusted_device_device_idvarcharOf the device
trusted_device_device_originintegerOrigin
trusted_device_os_typeintegerOf the device
uidvarcharA unique event identifier
uservarcharTeleport user name
with_mfavarcharA UUID of an MFA device used to start this session

db.session.start

db.session.start is emitted when a user connects to a database.

Example query:

tctl audit query exec \  'select access_requests,addr_local,addr_remote from db_session_start limit 1'

Columns:

SQL NameTypeDescription
access_requestsarray(varchar)The IDs of access requests created by the user
addr_localvarcharA target address on the host
addr_remotevarcharA client (user's) address
aws_role_arnvarcharAWS IAM role user assumes when accessing AWS console
azure_identityvarcharThe Azure identity user assumes when accessing Azure API
cluster_namevarcharIdentifies the originating teleport cluster
codevarcharA unique event code
db_aws_redshift_cluster_idvarcharCluster ID for Redshift databases
db_aws_regionvarcharAWS regions for AWS hosted databases
db_gcp_instance_idvarcharInstance ID for GCP hosted databases
db_gcp_project_idvarcharProject ID for GCP hosted databases
db_labels_keyvarchar
db_labels_valuevarchar
db_namevarcharThe name of the database a user is connecting to
db_originvarcharThe database origin source
db_protocolvarcharThe database type, e.g. postgres or mysql
db_rolesarray(varchar)A list of database roles for auto-provisioned users
db_servicevarcharThe name of the database service proxying the database
db_typevarcharThe database type
db_urivarcharThe database URI to connect to
db_uservarcharThe database username used to connect
eiintegerA monotonically incremented index in the event sequence
errorvarcharIncludes system error message for the failed attempt
eventvarcharThe event type
forwarded_byvarcharTells us if the metadata was sent by the node itself or by another node in it's place. We can't verify emit permissions fully for these events so care should be taken with them
gcp_service_accountvarcharThe GCP service account user assumes when accessing GCP API
impersonatorvarcharA user acting on behalf of another user
loginvarcharOS login
messagevarcharA user-friendly message for successfull or unsuccessfull auth attempt
namespacevarcharA namespace of the server event
private_key_policyvarcharThe private key policy of the private key used to start this session
protovarcharSpecifies protocol that was captured
required_private_key_policyvarcharThe private key policy enforced for this login
server_addrvarcharThe address of the server the session occurred on
server_hostnamevarcharThe hostname of the server the session occurred on
server_idvarcharThe UUID of the server the session occurred on
server_labels_keyvarchar
server_labels_valuevarchar
server_sub_kindvarcharThe sub kind of the server the session occurred on
sidvarcharA unique UUID of the session
successbooleanIndicates the success or failure of the operation
timevarcharEvent time
trusted_device_asset_tagvarcharInventory identifier
trusted_device_credential_idvarcharCredential identifier
trusted_device_device_idvarcharOf the device
trusted_device_device_originintegerOrigin
trusted_device_os_typeintegerOf the device
uidvarcharA unique event identifier
uservarcharTeleport user name
with_mfavarcharA UUID of an MFA device used to start this session

device.authenticate

device.authenticate is a device-related event. See the "lib/events.DeviceEvent" and "lib/events.DeviceCode" for the various event types and codes, respectively. Replaces the previous [DeviceEvent] proto, presenting a more standard event interface with various embeds.

Example query:

tctl audit query exec \  'select access_requests,aws_role_arn,azure_identity from device_authenticate limit 1'

Columns:

SQL NameTypeDescription
access_requestsarray(varchar)The IDs of access requests created by the user
aws_role_arnvarcharAWS IAM role user assumes when accessing AWS console
azure_identityvarcharThe Azure identity user assumes when accessing Azure API
cluster_namevarcharIdentifies the originating teleport cluster
codevarcharA unique event code
device_asset_tagvarcharInventory identifier
device_credential_idvarcharCredential identifier
device_device_idvarcharOf the device
device_device_originintegerOrigin
device_os_typeintegerOf the device
eiintegerA monotonically incremented index in the event sequence
errorvarcharIncludes system error message for the failed attempt
eventvarcharThe event type
gcp_service_accountvarcharThe GCP service account user assumes when accessing GCP API
impersonatorvarcharA user acting on behalf of another user
loginvarcharOS login
messagevarcharA user-friendly message for successfull or unsuccessfull auth attempt
required_private_key_policyvarcharThe private key policy enforced for this login
successbooleanIndicates the success or failure of the operation
timevarcharEvent time
trusted_device_asset_tagvarcharInventory identifier
trusted_device_credential_idvarcharCredential identifier
trusted_device_device_idvarcharOf the device
trusted_device_device_originintegerOrigin
trusted_device_os_typeintegerOf the device
uidvarcharA unique event identifier
uservarcharTeleport user name

device.enroll

device.enroll is a device-related event. See the "lib/events.DeviceEvent" and "lib/events.DeviceCode" for the various event types and codes, respectively. Replaces the previous [DeviceEvent] proto, presenting a more standard event interface with various embeds.

Example query:

tctl audit query exec \  'select access_requests,aws_role_arn,azure_identity from device_enroll limit 1'

Columns:

SQL NameTypeDescription
access_requestsarray(varchar)The IDs of access requests created by the user
aws_role_arnvarcharAWS IAM role user assumes when accessing AWS console
azure_identityvarcharThe Azure identity user assumes when accessing Azure API
cluster_namevarcharIdentifies the originating teleport cluster
codevarcharA unique event code
device_asset_tagvarcharInventory identifier
device_credential_idvarcharCredential identifier
device_device_idvarcharOf the device
device_device_originintegerOrigin
device_os_typeintegerOf the device
eiintegerA monotonically incremented index in the event sequence
errorvarcharIncludes system error message for the failed attempt
eventvarcharThe event type
gcp_service_accountvarcharThe GCP service account user assumes when accessing GCP API
impersonatorvarcharA user acting on behalf of another user
loginvarcharOS login
messagevarcharA user-friendly message for successfull or unsuccessfull auth attempt
required_private_key_policyvarcharThe private key policy enforced for this login
successbooleanIndicates the success or failure of the operation
timevarcharEvent time
trusted_device_asset_tagvarcharInventory identifier
trusted_device_credential_idvarcharCredential identifier
trusted_device_device_idvarcharOf the device
trusted_device_device_originintegerOrigin
trusted_device_os_typeintegerOf the device
uidvarcharA unique event identifier
uservarcharTeleport user name

exec

exec specifies command exec event.

Example query:

tctl audit query exec \  'select access_requests,addr_local,addr_remote from exec limit 1'

Columns:

SQL NameTypeDescription
access_requestsarray(varchar)The IDs of access requests created by the user
addr_localvarcharA target address on the host
addr_remotevarcharA client (user's) address
aws_role_arnvarcharAWS IAM role user assumes when accessing AWS console
azure_identityvarcharThe Azure identity user assumes when accessing Azure API
cluster_namevarcharIdentifies the originating teleport cluster
codevarcharA unique event code
commandvarcharThe executed command name
eiintegerA monotonically incremented index in the event sequence
eventvarcharThe event type
exitCodevarcharSpecifies command exit code
exitErrorvarcharAn optional exit error, set if command has failed
forwarded_byvarcharTells us if the metadata was sent by the node itself or by another node in it's place. We can't verify emit permissions fully for these events so care should be taken with them
gcp_service_accountvarcharThe GCP service account user assumes when accessing GCP API
impersonatorvarcharA user acting on behalf of another user
kubernetes_clustervarcharA kubernetes cluster name
kubernetes_container_imagevarcharThe image of the container within the pod
kubernetes_container_namevarcharThe name of the container within the pod
kubernetes_groupsarray(varchar)A list of kubernetes groups for the user
kubernetes_labels_keyvarchar
kubernetes_labels_valuevarchar
kubernetes_node_namevarcharThe node that runs the pod
kubernetes_pod_namevarcharThe name of the pod
kubernetes_pod_namespacevarcharThe namespace of the pod
kubernetes_usersarray(varchar)A list of kubernetes usernames for the user
loginvarcharOS login
namespacevarcharA namespace of the server event
private_key_policyvarcharThe private key policy of the private key used to start this session
protovarcharSpecifies protocol that was captured
required_private_key_policyvarcharThe private key policy enforced for this login
server_addrvarcharThe address of the server the session occurred on
server_hostnamevarcharThe hostname of the server the session occurred on
server_idvarcharThe UUID of the server the session occurred on
server_labels_keyvarchar
server_labels_valuevarchar
server_sub_kindvarcharThe sub kind of the server the session occurred on
sidvarcharA unique UUID of the session
timevarcharEvent time
trusted_device_asset_tagvarcharInventory identifier
trusted_device_credential_idvarcharCredential identifier
trusted_device_device_idvarcharOf the device
trusted_device_device_originintegerOrigin
trusted_device_os_typeintegerOf the device
uidvarcharA unique event identifier
uservarcharTeleport user name
with_mfavarcharA UUID of an MFA device used to start this session

instance.join

instance.join records an instance join event.

Example query:

tctl audit query exec \  'select cluster_name,code,ei from instance_join limit 1'

Columns:

SQL NameTypeDescription
cluster_namevarcharIdentifies the originating teleport cluster
codevarcharA unique event code
eiintegerA monotonically incremented index in the event sequence
errorvarcharIncludes system error message for the failed attempt
eventvarcharThe event type
host_idvarcharThe unique host ID of the instance which attempted to join
messagevarcharA user-friendly message for successfull or unsuccessfull auth attempt
methodvarcharThe event field indicating what join method was used
node_namevarcharThe name of the instance which attempted to join
rolevarcharThe role that the node requested when attempting to join
successbooleanIndicates the success or failure of the operation
timevarcharEvent time
token_expiresvarcharContain information about token expiration time. In case of static token the TokenExpiration time is to the Unix epoch start time
token_namevarcharThe name of the token used to join. This will be omitted for the 'token' join method where the token name is a secret value
uidvarcharA unique event identifier

join_token.create

join_token.create event is emitted when a provisioning token (a.k.a. join token) of any role is created.

Example query:

tctl audit query exec \  'select access_requests,aws_role_arn,azure_identity from join_token_create limit 1'

Columns:

SQL NameTypeDescription
access_requestsarray(varchar)The IDs of access requests created by the user
aws_role_arnvarcharAWS IAM role user assumes when accessing AWS console
azure_identityvarcharThe Azure identity user assumes when accessing Azure API
cluster_namevarcharIdentifies the originating teleport cluster
codevarcharA unique event code
eiintegerA monotonically incremented index in the event sequence
eventvarcharThe event type
expiresvarcharSet if resource expires
gcp_service_accountvarcharThe GCP service account user assumes when accessing GCP API
impersonatorvarcharA user acting on behalf of another user
join_methodvarchar
loginvarcharOS login
namevarcharA resource name
required_private_key_policyvarcharThe private key policy enforced for this login
rolesarray(varchar)
timevarcharEvent time
trusted_device_asset_tagvarcharInventory identifier
trusted_device_credential_idvarcharCredential identifier
trusted_device_device_idvarcharOf the device
trusted_device_device_originintegerOrigin
trusted_device_os_typeintegerOf the device
ttlvarcharA TTL of reset password token represented as duration, e.g. "10m" used for compatibility purposes for some events, Expires should be used instead as it's more useful (contains exact expiration date/time)
uidvarcharA unique event identifier
updated_byvarcharIf set indicates the user who modified the resource
uservarcharTeleport user name

kube.request

kube.request specifies a Kubernetes API request event.

Example query:

tctl audit query exec \  'select access_requests,addr_local,addr_remote from kube_request limit 1'

Columns:

SQL NameTypeDescription
access_requestsarray(varchar)The IDs of access requests created by the user
addr_localvarcharA target address on the host
addr_remotevarcharA client (user's) address
aws_role_arnvarcharAWS IAM role user assumes when accessing AWS console
azure_identityvarcharThe Azure identity user assumes when accessing Azure API
cluster_namevarcharIdentifies the originating teleport cluster
codevarcharA unique event code
eiintegerA monotonically incremented index in the event sequence
eventvarcharThe event type
forwarded_byvarcharTells us if the metadata was sent by the node itself or by another node in it's place. We can't verify emit permissions fully for these events so care should be taken with them
gcp_service_accountvarcharThe GCP service account user assumes when accessing GCP API
impersonatorvarcharA user acting on behalf of another user
kubernetes_clustervarcharA kubernetes cluster name
kubernetes_groupsarray(varchar)A list of kubernetes groups for the user
kubernetes_labels_keyvarchar
kubernetes_labels_valuevarchar
kubernetes_usersarray(varchar)A list of kubernetes usernames for the user
loginvarcharOS login
namespacevarcharA namespace of the server event
private_key_policyvarcharThe private key policy of the private key used to start this session
protovarcharSpecifies protocol that was captured
request_pathvarcharThe raw request URL path
required_private_key_policyvarcharThe private key policy enforced for this login
resource_api_groupvarcharThe resource API group
resource_kindvarcharThe API resource kind (e.g. "pod", "service", etc)
resource_namevarcharThe API resource name
resource_namespacevarcharThe resource namespace
response_codeintegerThe HTTP response code for this request
server_addrvarcharThe address of the server the session occurred on
server_hostnamevarcharThe hostname of the server the session occurred on
server_idvarcharThe UUID of the server the session occurred on
server_labels_keyvarchar
server_labels_valuevarchar
server_sub_kindvarcharThe sub kind of the server the session occurred on
sidvarcharA unique UUID of the session
timevarcharEvent time
trusted_device_asset_tagvarcharInventory identifier
trusted_device_credential_idvarcharCredential identifier
trusted_device_device_idvarcharOf the device
trusted_device_device_originintegerOrigin
trusted_device_os_typeintegerOf the device
uidvarcharA unique event identifier
uservarcharTeleport user name
verbvarcharThe HTTP verb used for this request (e.g. GET, POST, etc)
with_mfavarcharA UUID of an MFA device used to start this session

lock.created

lock.created is emitted when a lock is created/updated. Locks are used to restrict access to a Teleport environment by disabling interactions involving a user, an RBAC role, a node, etc. See rfd/0009-locking.md for more details.

Example query:

tctl audit query exec \  'select access_requests,aws_role_arn,azure_identity from lock_created limit 1'

Columns:

SQL NameTypeDescription
access_requestsarray(varchar)The IDs of access requests created by the user
aws_role_arnvarcharAWS IAM role user assumes when accessing AWS console
azure_identityvarcharThe Azure identity user assumes when accessing Azure API
cluster_namevarcharIdentifies the originating teleport cluster
codevarcharA unique event code
eiintegerA monotonically incremented index in the event sequence
eventvarcharThe event type
expiresvarcharSet if resource expires
gcp_service_accountvarcharThe GCP service account user assumes when accessing GCP API
impersonatorvarcharA user acting on behalf of another user
loginvarcharOS login
namevarcharA resource name
required_private_key_policyvarcharThe private key policy enforced for this login
target_access_requestvarcharSpecifies the UUID of an access request
target_devicevarcharThe device ID of a trusted device. Requires Teleport Enterprise
target_loginvarcharSpecifies the name of a local UNIX user
target_mfa_devicevarcharSpecifies the UUID of a user MFA device
target_nodevarcharSpecifies the UUID of a Teleport node. A matching node is also prevented from heartbeating to the auth server. DEPRECATED: use ServerID instead
target_rolevarcharSpecifies the name of an RBAC role known to the root cluster. In remote clusters, this constraint is evaluated before translating to local roles
target_server_idvarcharThe host id of the Teleport instance
target_uservarcharSpecifies the name of a Teleport user
target_windows_desktopvarcharSpecifies the name of a Windows desktop
timevarcharEvent time
trusted_device_asset_tagvarcharInventory identifier
trusted_device_credential_idvarcharCredential identifier
trusted_device_device_idvarcharOf the device
trusted_device_device_originintegerOrigin
trusted_device_os_typeintegerOf the device
ttlvarcharA TTL of reset password token represented as duration, e.g. "10m" used for compatibility purposes for some events, Expires should be used instead as it's more useful (contains exact expiration date/time)
uidvarcharA unique event identifier
updated_byvarcharIf set indicates the user who modified the resource
uservarcharTeleport user name

lock.deleted

lock.deleted is emitted when a lock is deleted.

Example query:

tctl audit query exec \  'select access_requests,aws_role_arn,azure_identity from lock_deleted limit 1'

Columns:

SQL NameTypeDescription
access_requestsarray(varchar)The IDs of access requests created by the user
aws_role_arnvarcharAWS IAM role user assumes when accessing AWS console
azure_identityvarcharThe Azure identity user assumes when accessing Azure API
cluster_namevarcharIdentifies the originating teleport cluster
codevarcharA unique event code
eiintegerA monotonically incremented index in the event sequence
eventvarcharThe event type
expiresvarcharSet if resource expires
gcp_service_accountvarcharThe GCP service account user assumes when accessing GCP API
impersonatorvarcharA user acting on behalf of another user
loginvarcharOS login
namevarcharA resource name
required_private_key_policyvarcharThe private key policy enforced for this login
timevarcharEvent time
trusted_device_asset_tagvarcharInventory identifier
trusted_device_credential_idvarcharCredential identifier
trusted_device_device_idvarcharOf the device
trusted_device_device_originintegerOrigin
trusted_device_os_typeintegerOf the device
ttlvarcharA TTL of reset password token represented as duration, e.g. "10m" used for compatibility purposes for some events, Expires should be used instead as it's more useful (contains exact expiration date/time)
uidvarcharA unique event identifier
updated_byvarcharIf set indicates the user who modified the resource
uservarcharTeleport user name

recovery_code.used

recovery_code.used is emitted when a user's recovery code was used successfully or unsuccessfully.

Example query:

tctl audit query exec \  'select access_requests,aws_role_arn,azure_identity from recovery_code_used limit 1'

Columns:

SQL NameTypeDescription
access_requestsarray(varchar)The IDs of access requests created by the user
aws_role_arnvarcharAWS IAM role user assumes when accessing AWS console
azure_identityvarcharThe Azure identity user assumes when accessing Azure API
cluster_namevarcharIdentifies the originating teleport cluster
codevarcharA unique event code
eiintegerA monotonically incremented index in the event sequence
errorvarcharIncludes system error message for the failed attempt
eventvarcharThe event type
gcp_service_accountvarcharThe GCP service account user assumes when accessing GCP API
impersonatorvarcharA user acting on behalf of another user
loginvarcharOS login
messagevarcharA user-friendly message for successfull or unsuccessfull auth attempt
required_private_key_policyvarcharThe private key policy enforced for this login
successbooleanIndicates the success or failure of the operation
timevarcharEvent time
trusted_device_asset_tagvarcharInventory identifier
trusted_device_credential_idvarcharCredential identifier
trusted_device_device_idvarcharOf the device
trusted_device_device_originintegerOrigin
trusted_device_os_typeintegerOf the device
uidvarcharA unique event identifier
uservarcharTeleport user name

reset_password_token.create

reset_password_token.create is emitted when a user token is created.

Example query:

tctl audit query exec \  'select access_requests,aws_role_arn,azure_identity from reset_password_token_create limit 1'

Columns:

SQL NameTypeDescription
access_requestsarray(varchar)The IDs of access requests created by the user
aws_role_arnvarcharAWS IAM role user assumes when accessing AWS console
azure_identityvarcharThe Azure identity user assumes when accessing Azure API
cluster_namevarcharIdentifies the originating teleport cluster
codevarcharA unique event code
eiintegerA monotonically incremented index in the event sequence
eventvarcharThe event type
expiresvarcharSet if resource expires
gcp_service_accountvarcharThe GCP service account user assumes when accessing GCP API
impersonatorvarcharA user acting on behalf of another user
loginvarcharOS login
namevarcharA resource name
required_private_key_policyvarcharThe private key policy enforced for this login
timevarcharEvent time
trusted_device_asset_tagvarcharInventory identifier
trusted_device_credential_idvarcharCredential identifier
trusted_device_device_idvarcharOf the device
trusted_device_device_originintegerOrigin
trusted_device_os_typeintegerOf the device
ttlvarcharA TTL of reset password token represented as duration, e.g. "10m" used for compatibility purposes for some events, Expires should be used instead as it's more useful (contains exact expiration date/time)
uidvarcharA unique event identifier
updated_byvarcharIf set indicates the user who modified the resource
uservarcharTeleport user name

saml.idp.auth

saml.idp.auth is emitted when a user has attempted to authorize against the SAML IdP.

Example query:

tctl audit query exec \  'select access_requests,aws_role_arn,azure_identity from saml_idp_auth limit 1'

Columns:

SQL NameTypeDescription
access_requestsarray(varchar)The IDs of access requests created by the user
aws_role_arnvarcharAWS IAM role user assumes when accessing AWS console
azure_identityvarcharThe Azure identity user assumes when accessing Azure API
cluster_namevarcharIdentifies the originating teleport cluster
codevarcharA unique event code
eiintegerA monotonically incremented index in the event sequence
errorvarcharIncludes system error message for the failed attempt
eventvarcharThe event type
gcp_service_accountvarcharThe GCP service account user assumes when accessing GCP API
impersonatorvarcharA user acting on behalf of another user
loginvarcharOS login
messagevarcharA user-friendly message for successfull or unsuccessfull auth attempt
private_key_policyvarcharThe private key policy of the private key used to start this session
required_private_key_policyvarcharThe private key policy enforced for this login
service_provider_entity_idvarcharThe entity ID of the service provider
service_provider_shortcutvarcharThe shortcut name of a service provider
sidvarcharA unique UUID of the session
successbooleanIndicates the success or failure of the operation
timevarcharEvent time
trusted_device_asset_tagvarcharInventory identifier
trusted_device_credential_idvarcharCredential identifier
trusted_device_device_idvarcharOf the device
trusted_device_device_originintegerOrigin
trusted_device_os_typeintegerOf the device
uidvarcharA unique event identifier
uservarcharTeleport user name
with_mfavarcharA UUID of an MFA device used to start this session

session.command

session.command is a session command event.

Example query:

tctl audit query exec \  'select access_requests,argv,aws_role_arn from session_command limit 1'

Columns:

SQL NameTypeDescription
access_requestsarray(varchar)The IDs of access requests created by the user
argvarray(varchar)The list of arguments to the program. Note, the first element does not contain the name of the process
aws_role_arnvarcharAWS IAM role user assumes when accessing AWS console
azure_identityvarcharThe Azure identity user assumes when accessing Azure API
cgroup_idintegerThe internal cgroupv2 ID of the event
cluster_namevarcharIdentifies the originating teleport cluster
codevarcharA unique event code
eiintegerA monotonically incremented index in the event sequence
eventvarcharThe event type
forwarded_byvarcharTells us if the metadata was sent by the node itself or by another node in it's place. We can't verify emit permissions fully for these events so care should be taken with them
gcp_service_accountvarcharThe GCP service account user assumes when accessing GCP API
impersonatorvarcharA user acting on behalf of another user
loginvarcharOS login
namespacevarcharA namespace of the server event
pathvarcharThe full path to the executable
pidintegerThe ID of the process
ppidintegerThe PID of the parent process
private_key_policyvarcharThe private key policy of the private key used to start this session
programvarcharName of the executable
required_private_key_policyvarcharThe private key policy enforced for this login
return_codeintegerThe return code of execve
server_addrvarcharThe address of the server the session occurred on
server_hostnamevarcharThe hostname of the server the session occurred on
server_idvarcharThe UUID of the server the session occurred on
server_labels_keyvarchar
server_labels_valuevarchar
server_sub_kindvarcharThe sub kind of the server the session occurred on
sidvarcharA unique UUID of the session
timevarcharEvent time
trusted_device_asset_tagvarcharInventory identifier
trusted_device_credential_idvarcharCredential identifier
trusted_device_device_idvarcharOf the device
trusted_device_device_originintegerOrigin
trusted_device_os_typeintegerOf the device
uidvarcharA unique event identifier
uservarcharTeleport user name
with_mfavarcharA UUID of an MFA device used to start this session

session.join

session.join emitted when another user joins a session.

Example query:

tctl audit query exec \  'select access_requests,addr_local,addr_remote from session_join limit 1'

Columns:

SQL NameTypeDescription
access_requestsarray(varchar)The IDs of access requests created by the user
addr_localvarcharA target address on the host
addr_remotevarcharA client (user's) address
aws_role_arnvarcharAWS IAM role user assumes when accessing AWS console
azure_identityvarcharThe Azure identity user assumes when accessing Azure API
cluster_namevarcharIdentifies the originating teleport cluster
codevarcharA unique event code
eiintegerA monotonically incremented index in the event sequence
eventvarcharThe event type
forwarded_byvarcharTells us if the metadata was sent by the node itself or by another node in it's place. We can't verify emit permissions fully for these events so care should be taken with them
gcp_service_accountvarcharThe GCP service account user assumes when accessing GCP API
impersonatorvarcharA user acting on behalf of another user
kubernetes_clustervarcharA kubernetes cluster name
kubernetes_groupsarray(varchar)A list of kubernetes groups for the user
kubernetes_labels_keyvarchar
kubernetes_labels_valuevarchar
kubernetes_usersarray(varchar)A list of kubernetes usernames for the user
loginvarcharOS login
namespacevarcharA namespace of the server event
private_key_policyvarcharThe private key policy of the private key used to start this session
protovarcharSpecifies protocol that was captured
required_private_key_policyvarcharThe private key policy enforced for this login
server_addrvarcharThe address of the server the session occurred on
server_hostnamevarcharThe hostname of the server the session occurred on
server_idvarcharThe UUID of the server the session occurred on
server_labels_keyvarchar
server_labels_valuevarchar
server_sub_kindvarcharThe sub kind of the server the session occurred on
sidvarcharA unique UUID of the session
timevarcharEvent time
trusted_device_asset_tagvarcharInventory identifier
trusted_device_credential_idvarcharCredential identifier
trusted_device_device_idvarcharOf the device
trusted_device_device_originintegerOrigin
trusted_device_os_typeintegerOf the device
uidvarcharA unique event identifier
uservarcharTeleport user name
with_mfavarcharA UUID of an MFA device used to start this session

session.rejected

session.rejected event happens when a user hits a session control restriction.

Example query:

tctl audit query exec \  'select access_requests,addr_local,addr_remote from session_rejected limit 1'

Columns:

SQL NameTypeDescription
access_requestsarray(varchar)The IDs of access requests created by the user
addr_localvarcharA target address on the host
addr_remotevarcharA client (user's) address
aws_role_arnvarcharAWS IAM role user assumes when accessing AWS console
azure_identityvarcharThe Azure identity user assumes when accessing Azure API
cluster_namevarcharIdentifies the originating teleport cluster
codevarcharA unique event code
eiintegerA monotonically incremented index in the event sequence
eventvarcharThe event type
forwarded_byvarcharTells us if the metadata was sent by the node itself or by another node in it's place. We can't verify emit permissions fully for these events so care should be taken with them
gcp_service_accountvarcharThe GCP service account user assumes when accessing GCP API
impersonatorvarcharA user acting on behalf of another user
loginvarcharOS login
maxintegerAn event field specifying a maximal value (e.g. the value of max_connections for a session.rejected event)
namespacevarcharA namespace of the server event
protovarcharSpecifies protocol that was captured
reasonvarcharA field that specifies reason for event, e.g. in disconnect event it explains why server disconnected the client
required_private_key_policyvarcharThe private key policy enforced for this login
server_addrvarcharThe address of the server the session occurred on
server_hostnamevarcharThe hostname of the server the session occurred on
server_idvarcharThe UUID of the server the session occurred on
server_labels_keyvarchar
server_labels_valuevarchar
server_sub_kindvarcharThe sub kind of the server the session occurred on
timevarcharEvent time
trusted_device_asset_tagvarcharInventory identifier
trusted_device_credential_idvarcharCredential identifier
trusted_device_device_idvarcharOf the device
trusted_device_device_originintegerOrigin
trusted_device_os_typeintegerOf the device
uidvarcharA unique event identifier
uservarcharTeleport user name

session.start

session.start is a session start event.

Example query:

tctl audit query exec \  'select access_requests,addr_local,addr_remote from session_start limit 1'

Columns:

SQL NameTypeDescription
access_requestsarray(varchar)The IDs of access requests created by the user
addr_localvarcharA target address on the host
addr_remotevarcharA client (user's) address
aws_role_arnvarcharAWS IAM role user assumes when accessing AWS console
azure_identityvarcharThe Azure identity user assumes when accessing Azure API
cluster_namevarcharIdentifies the originating teleport cluster
codevarcharA unique event code
eiintegerA monotonically incremented index in the event sequence
eventvarcharThe event type
forwarded_byvarcharTells us if the metadata was sent by the node itself or by another node in it's place. We can't verify emit permissions fully for these events so care should be taken with them
gcp_service_accountvarcharThe GCP service account user assumes when accessing GCP API
impersonatorvarcharA user acting on behalf of another user
initial_commandarray(varchar)The command used to start this session
kubernetes_clustervarcharA kubernetes cluster name
kubernetes_container_imagevarcharThe image of the container within the pod
kubernetes_container_namevarcharThe name of the container within the pod
kubernetes_groupsarray(varchar)A list of kubernetes groups for the user
kubernetes_labels_keyvarchar
kubernetes_labels_valuevarchar
kubernetes_node_namevarcharThe node that runs the pod
kubernetes_pod_namevarcharThe name of the pod
kubernetes_pod_namespacevarcharThe namespace of the pod
kubernetes_usersarray(varchar)A list of kubernetes usernames for the user
loginvarcharOS login
namespacevarcharA namespace of the server event
private_key_policyvarcharThe private key policy of the private key used to start this session
protovarcharSpecifies protocol that was captured
required_private_key_policyvarcharThe private key policy enforced for this login
server_addrvarcharThe address of the server the session occurred on
server_hostnamevarcharThe hostname of the server the session occurred on
server_idvarcharThe UUID of the server the session occurred on
server_labels_keyvarchar
server_labels_valuevarchar
server_sub_kindvarcharThe sub kind of the server the session occurred on
session_recordingvarcharThe type of session recording
sidvarcharA unique UUID of the session
sizevarcharExpressed as 'W:H'
timevarcharEvent time
trusted_device_asset_tagvarcharInventory identifier
trusted_device_credential_idvarcharCredential identifier
trusted_device_device_idvarcharOf the device
trusted_device_device_originintegerOrigin
trusted_device_os_typeintegerOf the device
uidvarcharA unique event identifier
uservarcharTeleport user name
with_mfavarcharA UUID of an MFA device used to start this session

user.create

user.create is emitted when the user is created or upserted.

Example query:

tctl audit query exec \  'select access_requests,aws_role_arn,azure_identity from user_create limit 1'

Columns:

SQL NameTypeDescription
access_requestsarray(varchar)The IDs of access requests created by the user
aws_role_arnvarcharAWS IAM role user assumes when accessing AWS console
azure_identityvarcharThe Azure identity user assumes when accessing Azure API
cluster_namevarcharIdentifies the originating teleport cluster
codevarcharA unique event code
connectorvarcharThe connector used to create the user
eiintegerA monotonically incremented index in the event sequence
eventvarcharThe event type
expiresvarcharSet if resource expires
gcp_service_accountvarcharThe GCP service account user assumes when accessing GCP API
impersonatorvarcharA user acting on behalf of another user
loginvarcharOS login
namevarcharA resource name
required_private_key_policyvarcharThe private key policy enforced for this login
rolesarray(varchar)A list of roles for the user
timevarcharEvent time
trusted_device_asset_tagvarcharInventory identifier
trusted_device_credential_idvarcharCredential identifier
trusted_device_device_idvarcharOf the device
trusted_device_device_originintegerOrigin
trusted_device_os_typeintegerOf the device
ttlvarcharA TTL of reset password token represented as duration, e.g. "10m" used for compatibility purposes for some events, Expires should be used instead as it's more useful (contains exact expiration date/time)
uidvarcharA unique event identifier
updated_byvarcharIf set indicates the user who modified the resource
uservarcharTeleport user name

user.login

user.login records a successfully or failed user login event.

Example query:

tctl audit query exec \  'select access_requests,addr_local,addr_remote from user_login limit 1'

Columns:

SQL NameTypeDescription
access_requestsarray(varchar)The IDs of access requests created by the user
addr_localvarcharA target address on the host
addr_remotevarcharA client (user's) address
applied_login_rulesarray(varchar)Stores the name of each login rule that was applied during the login
aws_role_arnvarcharAWS IAM role user assumes when accessing AWS console
azure_identityvarcharThe Azure identity user assumes when accessing Azure API
cluster_namevarcharIdentifies the originating teleport cluster
codevarcharA unique event code
eiintegerA monotonically incremented index in the event sequence
errorvarcharIncludes system error message for the failed attempt
eventvarcharThe event type
gcp_service_accountvarcharThe GCP service account user assumes when accessing GCP API
impersonatorvarcharA user acting on behalf of another user
loginvarcharOS login
messagevarcharA user-friendly message for successfull or unsuccessfull auth attempt
methodvarcharThe event field indicating how the login was performed
mfa_device_mfa_device_namevarcharThe user-specified name of the MFA device
mfa_device_mfa_device_typevarcharThe type of this MFA device
mfa_device_mfa_device_uuidvarcharThe UUID of the MFA device generated by Teleport
protovarcharSpecifies protocol that was captured
required_private_key_policyvarcharThe private key policy enforced for this login
successbooleanIndicates the success or failure of the operation
timevarcharEvent time
trusted_device_asset_tagvarcharInventory identifier
trusted_device_credential_idvarcharCredential identifier
trusted_device_device_idvarcharOf the device
trusted_device_device_originintegerOrigin
trusted_device_os_typeintegerOf the device
uidvarcharA unique event identifier
uservarcharTeleport user name
user_agentvarcharIdentifies the type of client that attempted the event

user.password_change

user.password_change is emitted when the user changes their own password.

Example query:

tctl audit query exec \  'select access_requests,aws_role_arn,azure_identity from user_password_change limit 1'

Columns:

SQL NameTypeDescription
access_requestsarray(varchar)The IDs of access requests created by the user
aws_role_arnvarcharAWS IAM role user assumes when accessing AWS console
azure_identityvarcharThe Azure identity user assumes when accessing Azure API
cluster_namevarcharIdentifies the originating teleport cluster
codevarcharA unique event code
eiintegerA monotonically incremented index in the event sequence
eventvarcharThe event type
gcp_service_accountvarcharThe GCP service account user assumes when accessing GCP API
impersonatorvarcharA user acting on behalf of another user
loginvarcharOS login
required_private_key_policyvarcharThe private key policy enforced for this login
timevarcharEvent time
trusted_device_asset_tagvarcharInventory identifier
trusted_device_credential_idvarcharCredential identifier
trusted_device_device_idvarcharOf the device
trusted_device_device_originintegerOrigin
trusted_device_os_typeintegerOf the device
uidvarcharA unique event identifier
uservarcharTeleport user name

windows.desktop.session.end

windows.desktop.session.end is emitted when a user ends a Windows desktop session.

Example query:

tctl audit query exec \  'select access_requests,aws_role_arn,azure_identity from windows_desktop_session_end limit 1'

Columns:

SQL NameTypeDescription
access_requestsarray(varchar)The IDs of access requests created by the user
aws_role_arnvarcharAWS IAM role user assumes when accessing AWS console
azure_identityvarcharThe Azure identity user assumes when accessing Azure API
cluster_namevarcharIdentifies the originating teleport cluster
codevarcharA unique event code
desktop_addrvarcharThe address of the desktop being accessed
desktop_labels_keyvarchar
desktop_labels_valuevarchar
desktop_namevarcharThe name of the desktop resource
eiintegerA monotonically incremented index in the event sequence
eventvarcharThe event type
gcp_service_accountvarcharThe GCP service account user assumes when accessing GCP API
impersonatorvarcharA user acting on behalf of another user
loginvarcharOS login
participantsarray(varchar)A list of participants in the session
private_key_policyvarcharThe private key policy of the private key used to start this session
recordedbooleanTrue if the session was recorded, false otherwise
required_private_key_policyvarcharThe private key policy enforced for this login
session_startvarcharThe timestamp at which the session began
session_stopvarcharThe timestamp at which the session ended
sidvarcharA unique UUID of the session
timevarcharEvent time
trusted_device_asset_tagvarcharInventory identifier
trusted_device_credential_idvarcharCredential identifier
trusted_device_device_idvarcharOf the device
trusted_device_device_originintegerOrigin
trusted_device_os_typeintegerOf the device
uidvarcharA unique event identifier
uservarcharTeleport user name
windows_desktop_servicevarcharThe name of the service proxying the RDP session
windows_domainvarcharThe Active Directory domain of the desktop being accessed
windows_uservarcharThe Windows username used to connect
with_mfavarcharA UUID of an MFA device used to start this session

windows.desktop.session.start

windows.desktop.session.start is emitted when a user connects to a desktop.

Example query:

tctl audit query exec \  'select access_requests,addr_local,addr_remote from windows_desktop_session_start limit 1'

Columns:

SQL NameTypeDescription
access_requestsarray(varchar)The IDs of access requests created by the user
addr_localvarcharA target address on the host
addr_remotevarcharA client (user's) address
allow_user_creationbooleanIndicates whether automatic local user creation is allowed for this session
aws_role_arnvarcharAWS IAM role user assumes when accessing AWS console
azure_identityvarcharThe Azure identity user assumes when accessing Azure API
cluster_namevarcharIdentifies the originating teleport cluster
codevarcharA unique event code
desktop_addrvarcharThe address of the desktop being accessed
desktop_labels_keyvarchar
desktop_labels_valuevarchar
desktop_namevarcharThe name of the desktop resource
eiintegerA monotonically incremented index in the event sequence
errorvarcharIncludes system error message for the failed attempt
eventvarcharThe event type
gcp_service_accountvarcharThe GCP service account user assumes when accessing GCP API
impersonatorvarcharA user acting on behalf of another user
loginvarcharOS login
messagevarcharA user-friendly message for successfull or unsuccessfull auth attempt
private_key_policyvarcharThe private key policy of the private key used to start this session
protovarcharSpecifies protocol that was captured
required_private_key_policyvarcharThe private key policy enforced for this login
sidvarcharA unique UUID of the session
successbooleanIndicates the success or failure of the operation
timevarcharEvent time
trusted_device_asset_tagvarcharInventory identifier
trusted_device_credential_idvarcharCredential identifier
trusted_device_device_idvarcharOf the device
trusted_device_device_originintegerOrigin
trusted_device_os_typeintegerOf the device
uidvarcharA unique event identifier
uservarcharTeleport user name
windows_desktop_servicevarcharThe name of the service proxying the RDP session
windows_domainvarcharThe Active Directory domain of the desktop being accessed
windows_uservarcharThe Windows username used to connect
with_mfavarcharA UUID of an MFA device used to start this session