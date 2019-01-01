Version: 18.x

Client IP Restrictions restrict access to your Teleport Cloud cluster, allowing traffic only from the specified network ranges (CIDR blocks).

This feature is only available to Teleport Cloud customers and is opt-in only. Please contact your account executive or customer support to enable client IP restrictions for your tenant.

Log in to your Teleport Cloud account. Open the user dropdown menu on the top right of the navigation bar, and select "Help & Support," then scroll down until you see the IP Allowlist section. If you do not see the IP Allowlist section, then it has yet to be enabled for your account. Please refer to how to enable.

Once you add a CIDR, it will take effect in 5-20 minutes and will terminate existing connections. Changes to the allowlist are recorded in the audit log.

Managing allow rules is governed by Teleport’s existing RBAC system. The preset editor role has permissions to read and write the allowlist.

You can also create custom roles granting access via the client_ip_restriction resource.

allow: - resources: [ client_ip_restriction ] verbs: - list - create - update

Misconfiguration can block all access to your cluster. Make sure to include your current network before saving changes.

Teleport does not auto-add third-party service ranges. You must add allow rules for any third party service that needs to access your Teleport cluster (CI/CD systems, Identity Providers, etc.)

The allowlist applies to Teleport Cloud access; it does not replace your organization’s network/firewall policies.

The Client IP Restriction allowlist may take up to 20 minutes before it is fully synced.

By default, up to 256 CIDR blocks can be configured. Please contact your account executive or customer support to increase the limit.

Teleport Cloud client IP restrictions do not currently support a denylist.