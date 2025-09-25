9 docs tagged with "Teleport as an identity provider"

Access Azure Portal and CLI
Access Azure Portal and CLI by authenticating with Teleport SAML IdP
These guides are about using Teleport as an identity provider for authenticating to internal and external applications.View all tags
Access Azure Portal and CLI by authenticating with Teleport SAML IdP
Manage Google Cloud Platform (GCP) web console access with Teleport SAML IdP.
Describes how to set up the Teleport Entra ID integration using Terraform
Describes how Entra ID integration works in Teleport.
Explains how to set up and use Teleport AWS IAM Identity Center integration.
How to enable secure access to Azure CLIs.
How to map user attributes to custom SAML response
Configure Grafana to use identities provided by Teleport.
How to configure and use Teleport as a SAML identity provider.