9 docs tagged with "Teleport as an identity provider"

These guides are about using Teleport as an identity provider for authenticating to internal and external applications.

Access Azure Portal and CLI Access Azure Portal and CLI by authenticating with Teleport SAML IdP

Access GCP Web Console and API with federated authentication Manage Google Cloud Platform (GCP) web console access with Teleport SAML IdP.

Configure the Entra ID Integration using Terraform Describes how to set up the Teleport Entra ID integration using Terraform

Entra ID Integration Describes how Entra ID integration works in Teleport.

Getting Started with AWS IAM Identity Center integration Explains how to set up and use Teleport AWS IAM Identity Center integration.

Protect Azure CLIs and APIs with Teleport How to enable secure access to Azure CLIs.

SAML IdP Attribute Mapping How to map user attributes to custom SAML response

Use Teleport's SAML Provider to authenticate with Grafana Configure Grafana to use identities provided by Teleport.