SAML IdP Attribute Mapping

Attribute mapping configures Teleport SAML Identity Provider to assert custom user attributes in SAML response. The Teleport SAML IdP supports three configurable fields for attribute mapping:

name : Name of the outgoing attribute. Required. Name should be unique across attribute mapping.

: Name of the outgoing attribute. Required. Name should be unique across attribute mapping. value : Value defined using a predicate expression, which can reference Teleport usernames, roles or traits. Required.

: Value defined using a predicate expression, which can reference Teleport usernames, roles or traits. Required. name_format : SAML attribute name format. Optional. The following formats are supported: unspecified : value equals to urn:oasis:names:tc:SAML:2.0:attrname-format:unspecified . Used as a default value. uri : value equals to urn:oasis:names:tc:SAML:2.0:attrname-format:uri . basic : value equals to urn:oasis:names:tc:SAML:2.0:attrname-format:basic .

: SAML attribute name format. Optional. The following formats are supported:

Attribute mapping can be configured when adding a SAML application in Teleport web UI, or with saml_idp_service_provider resource spec created with tctl create or via API.

kind: saml_idp_service_provider metadata: name: example.com spec: entity_id: https://example.com/saml/metadata acs_url: https://example.com/saml/metadata attribute_mapping: - name: username value: uid - name: firstname name_format: basic value: user.spec.traits.firstname - name: groups name_format: urn:oasis:names:tc:SAML:2.0:attrname-format:basic value: user.spec.roles

A running Teleport Enterprise cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

role has this permission. If you're new to SAML, consider reviewing our SAML Identity Provider Reference before proceeding.

Attribute values are authored using predicate expressions.

When a service provider is created with attribute mapping, internally, the attribute mapping details (attribute name, name format and the corresponding value) are embedded as a SAML requested attribute elements in the service provider entity descriptor.

Then, during an SSO request, SAML assertion service extracts the expressions from the entity descriptor and passes it to the predicate expression evaluator along with the authenticated user context.

Once the expressions are evaluated, the resulting values are asserted in the SAML response under the requested attribute name.

The following user attributes are available for mapping between Teleport IdP and service providers:

Attributes Syntax Username uid or user.metadata.name . Roles eduPersonAffiliation or user.spec.roles . Traits user.spec.traits.firstname , user.spec.traits.groups etc.

Given a correct and supported predicate expression, attributes will be mapped as long as the requested attributes are present in Teleport. Attribute mapping that points to a non-existent value will not be included in SAML assertion.

Predicate expressions for attribute mapping are evaluated against user attributes that can be accessed using evaluation context listed above.

The supported functions and methods are listed below, along with the usage syntax and its result, evaluated against the following reference user spec file:

kind: user metadata: name: foobar spec: roles: - access - editor - dev-ssh traits: firstname: - foo lastname: - BAR displayname: - foo bar email: - [email protected] groups: - okta-admin - dev-sso - dev-rdp

Add new value(s). Works on user.spec.roles and user.spec.traits.groups .

Expression Result user.spec.roles.add("staging-ssh") access, editor, dev-ssh, staging-ssh

You can also add an entirely new value that is not available in the user spec file. E.g.:

Expression Result set().add("prod-ssh") or set("prod-ssh") prod-ssh

Remove value(s). Works on user.spec.roles and user.spec.traits.groups

Expression Result user.spec.roles.remove("editor", "access") dev-ssh

Returns boolean value for matching expression. To be used in helper functions such as ifelse . Works on user.spec.roles and user.spec.traits.groups .

Expression Result user.spec.traits.groups.contains("okta-admin") true

Transform string to upper.

Expression Result strings.upper(user.spec.traits.firstname) FOO

Transform string to lower.

Expression Result strings.lower(user.spec.traits.lastname) bar

Replace all matching strings.

Expression Result strings.replaceall(user.spec.traits.groups, "-", "+") okta+admin, dev+sso, dev+rdp strings.replaceall(user.spec.traits.groups, "admin", "dev") okta-dev, dev-sso, dev-rdp

Split string at matching character.

Expression Result strings.split(user.spec.traits.groups, "-") okta, admin, dev, sso, rdp

Conditionally return values. To be used in conjunction with methods such as contains .

Signature: ifelse(condition, "value to return if condition is true", "value to return if condition is false")

Expression Result ifelse(user.spec.traits.groups.contains("okta-admin"), user.spec.traits.groups.add("new group"), user.spec.traits.groups) okta-admin, dev-sso, dev-rdp, new group

Combine values in user.spec.traits.groups and user.spec.roles .

Expression Result union(user.spec.traits.groups, user.spec.roles) okta-admin, dev-sso, dev-rdp, access, editor, dev-ssh union(user.spec.traits.groups.remove("okta-admin"), user.spec.roles) dev-sso, dev-rdp, access, editor, dev-ssh

Attribute mapping can be tested using tctl idp saml test-attribute-mapping command. test-attribute-mapping command accepts three arguments.

--users : user names or names of files containing user spec. Required.

: user names or names of files containing user spec. Required. --sp : name of file containing service provider spec with attribute mapping. Required.

: name of file containing service provider spec with attribute mapping. Required. --format : yaml or json . Optional. Text output by default if the flag is not provided.

E.g.: Test with user name and service provider spec file:

tctl idp saml test-attribute-mapping --user user1 --sp sp.yml User: user1 Attribute Name Attribute Value -------------- ----------------------------- firstname foo lastname bar roles access, editor, dev-ssh groups okta-admin, dev-sso, dev-rdp

Test with user spec file and service provider spec file:

tctl idp saml test-attribute-mapping --user user.yml --sp sp.yml

Print result in format of choice.