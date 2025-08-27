Joining Services via Azure Managed Identity
This guide will explain how to use the Azure join method to configure Teleport instances to join your Teleport cluster without sharing any secrets when they are running in an Azure Virtual Machine.
The Azure join method is available to any Teleport process running in an Azure Virtual Machine. Support for joining a cluster with the Proxy Service behind a layer 7 load balancer or reverse proxy is available in Teleport 13.0+.
For other methods of joining a Teleport process to a cluster, see Joining Teleport Services to a Cluster.
How it works
Under the hood, Teleport processes prove that they are running in your Azure subscription by sending a signed attested data document and access token to the Teleport Auth Service. The VM's identity must match an allow rule configured in your Azure joining token.
Prerequisites
A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
- An Azure Virtual Machine running Linux with the Teleport binary installed. The Virtual Machine must have a Managed Identity assigned to it.
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 17.7.2
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Step 1/5. Set up a Managed Identity
Every virtual machine hosting a Teleport process using the Azure method to join your Teleport cluster needs a Managed Identity assigned to it.
- Azure Portal
- Azure CLI
To set up a Managed Identity:
- Navigate to Virtual machines view if you're hosting Teleport on an Azure VM, or navigate to Virtual machine scale sets view if you're hosting Teleport on an Azure VMSS.
- Select the VM or VMSS hosting your Teleport Service.
- In the right-side panel, click the Security/Identity tab.
- Under the Identity section, select the System assigned tab.
- Toggle the Status switch to On.
- Click Save.
If you're using VMSS and it is configured with manual upgrade mode, you must update the VM instances for the identity changes to take effect:
- Click the Instances tab in the right panel.
- Select the VM instances to update.
- Click Restart.
To attach a system-assigned identity to a regular VM, run:
az vm identity assign --resource-group <resource-group> --name <vm-name>
To attach a system-assigned identity to an Azure VMSS, run:
az vmss identity assign --resource-group <resource-group> --name <vmss-name>
If you're using VMSS and it is configured with manual upgrade mode, you must update the VM instances for the identity changes to take effect. Run the following command to propagate the identity change:
az vmss update-instances --resource-group <resource-group> --name <vmss-name> --instance-ids *
Step 2/5. Create the Azure joining token
Create the following
token.yaml with an
allow rule specifying your Azure
subscription and the resource group that your VM's identity must match.
# token.yaml
kind: token
version: v2
metadata:
# the token name is not a secret because instances must prove that they are
# running in your Azure subscription to use this token
name: azure-token
spec:
# use the minimal set of roles required
roles: [Node]
join_method: azure
azure:
allow:
# specify the Azure subscription which Teleport processes may join from
- subscription: 11111111-1111-1111-1111-111111111111
# multiple allow rules are supported
- subscription: 22222222-2222-2222-2222-222222222222
# resource_groups is optional and allows you to restrict the resource group of
# joining Teleport processes
- subscription: 33333333-3333-3333-3333-333333333333
resource_groups: ["group1", "group2"]
The token name
azure-token is just an example and can be any value you want to
use, as long as you use the same value for
join_params.token_name in Step 3.
Run the following command to create the token:
tctl create -f token.yaml
Step 3/5 Install Teleport
Install Teleport on your Azure Linux VM.
To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:
The easiest installation method, for Teleport versions 17.3 and above, is the cluster install script. It will use the best version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.
Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://).
-
Run your cluster's install script:curl "https://teleport.example.com:443/scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash
On older Teleport versions:
Assign edition to one of the following, depending on your Teleport edition:
Edition Value Teleport Enterprise Cloud
cloud
Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted)
enterprise
Teleport Community Edition
oss
Get the version of Teleport to install. If you have automatic agent updates enabled in your cluster, query the latest Teleport version that is compatible with the updater:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')"
Otherwise, get the version of your Teleport cluster:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version')"
Install Teleport on your Linux server:curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION} edition
The installation script detects the package manager on your Linux server and uses it to install Teleport binaries. To customize your installation, learn about the Teleport package repositories in the installation guide.
Step 4/5. Configure your Teleport process
The Azure join method can be used for Teleport processes running the SSH, Proxy, Kubernetes, Application, Database, or Desktop Service.
Configure your Teleport process with a custom
teleport.yaml file. Use the
join_params section with
token_name matching your token created in Step 2
and
method: azure as shown in the following example config:
# /etc/teleport.yaml
version: v3
teleport:
join_params:
token_name: azure-token
method: azure
azure:
# client_id is the client ID of a user-assigned managed identity.
# Omit this value when using a system-assigned managed identity.
client_id: 11111111-1111-1111-1111-111111111111
proxy_server: teleport.example.com:443
ssh_service:
enabled: true
auth_service:
enabled: false
proxy_service:
enabled: false
Step 5/5. Launch your Teleport process
Start Teleport on the Azure VM.
Configure your Teleport instance to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed your Teleport instance.
- Package Manager
- TAR Archive
On the host where you will run your Teleport instance, enable and start Teleport:
sudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
On the host where you will run your Teleport instance, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport:
sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.servicesudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
You can check the status of your Teleport instance with
systemctl status teleport
and view its logs with
journalctl -fu teleport.
Confirm that your Teleport process is able to connect to and join your cluster. You're all set!