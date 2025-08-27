Version: 17.x

Joining Services via Azure Managed Identity

This guide will explain how to use the Azure join method to configure Teleport instances to join your Teleport cluster without sharing any secrets when they are running in an Azure Virtual Machine.

The Azure join method is available to any Teleport process running in an Azure Virtual Machine. Support for joining a cluster with the Proxy Service behind a layer 7 load balancer or reverse proxy is available in Teleport 13.0+.

For other methods of joining a Teleport process to a cluster, see Joining Teleport Services to a Cluster.

Under the hood, Teleport processes prove that they are running in your Azure subscription by sending a signed attested data document and access token to the Teleport Auth Service. The VM's identity must match an allow rule configured in your Azure joining token.

A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl and tsh clients. Installing tctl and tsh clients Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')" Follow the instructions for your platform to install tctl and tsh clients: Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install



An Azure Virtual Machine running Linux with the Teleport binary installed. The Virtual Machine must have a Managed Identity assigned to it.

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

Every virtual machine hosting a Teleport process using the Azure method to join your Teleport cluster needs a Managed Identity assigned to it.

Azure Portal

Azure CLI To set up a Managed Identity: Navigate to Virtual machines view if you're hosting Teleport on an Azure VM, or navigate to Virtual machine scale sets view if you're hosting Teleport on an Azure VMSS. Select the VM or VMSS hosting your Teleport Service. In the right-side panel, click the Security/Identity tab. Under the Identity section, select the System assigned tab. Toggle the Status switch to On. Click Save. If you're using VMSS and it is configured with manual upgrade mode, you must update the VM instances for the identity changes to take effect: Click the Instances tab in the right panel.

tab in the right panel. Select the VM instances to update.

Click Restart. To attach a system-assigned identity to a regular VM, run: az vm identity assign --resource-group <resource-group> --name <vm-name> To attach a system-assigned identity to an Azure VMSS, run: az vmss identity assign --resource-group <resource-group> --name <vmss-name> If you're using VMSS and it is configured with manual upgrade mode, you must update the VM instances for the identity changes to take effect. Run the following command to propagate the identity change: az vmss update-instances --resource-group <resource-group> --name <vmss-name> --instance-ids *

Create the following token.yaml with an allow rule specifying your Azure subscription and the resource group that your VM's identity must match.

kind: token version: v2 metadata: name: azure-token spec: roles: [ Node ] join_method: azure azure: allow: - subscription: 11111111 -1111 -1111 -1111 -111111111111 - subscription: 22222222 -2222 -2222 -2222 -222222222222 - subscription: 33333333 -3333 -3333 -3333 -333333333333 resource_groups: [ "group1" , "group2" ]

The token name azure-token is just an example and can be any value you want to use, as long as you use the same value for join_params.token_name in Step 3.

Run the following command to create the token:

tctl create -f token.yaml

Install Teleport on your Azure Linux VM.

To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:

The easiest installation method, for Teleport versions 17.3 and above, is the cluster install script. It will use the best version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.

Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://). Run your cluster's install script: curl "https:// teleport.example.com:443 /scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash

On older Teleport versions:

Assign edition to one of the following, depending on your Teleport edition: Edition Value Teleport Enterprise Cloud cloud Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted) enterprise Teleport Community Edition oss Get the version of Teleport to install. If you have automatic agent updates enabled in your cluster, query the latest Teleport version that is compatible with the updater: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')" Otherwise, get the version of your Teleport cluster: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version')" Install Teleport on your Linux server: curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION} edition The installation script detects the package manager on your Linux server and uses it to install Teleport binaries. To customize your installation, learn about the Teleport package repositories in the installation guide.

The Azure join method can be used for Teleport processes running the SSH, Proxy, Kubernetes, Application, Database, or Desktop Service.

Configure your Teleport process with a custom teleport.yaml file. Use the join_params section with token_name matching your token created in Step 2 and method: azure as shown in the following example config:

version: v3 teleport: join_params: token_name: azure-token method: azure azure: client_id: 11111111 -1111 -1111 -1111 -111111111111 proxy_server: teleport.example.com:443 ssh_service: enabled: true auth_service: enabled: false proxy_service: enabled: false

Start Teleport on the Azure VM.

Configure your Teleport instance to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed your Teleport instance.

Package Manager

TAR Archive On the host where you will run your Teleport instance, enable and start Teleport: sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport On the host where you will run your Teleport instance, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport: sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.service sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport

You can check the status of your Teleport instance with systemctl status teleport and view its logs with journalctl -fu teleport .

Confirm that your Teleport process is able to connect to and join your cluster. You're all set!