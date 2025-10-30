15 docs tagged with "Single Sign-On"

These guides are about configuring Teleport to enable users to authenticate using single sign-on providers.

Authentication With GitLab as an SSO provider How to configure Teleport access using GitLab for SSO

Authentication With Okta as an SSO Provider How to configure Teleport access using Okta for SSO

Configure Single Sign-On How to set up single sign-on (SSO) using Teleport

Deploy Login Rules via Terraform Use Teleport's Terraform Provider to deploy Login Rules to your cluster

Login Rules Transform User Traits with Login Rules

Login Rules Reference Reference documentation for Login Rules

OAuth2 and OIDC authentication How to configure Teleport access with OAuth2 or OpenID connect (OIDC)

Set Up Login Rules Set up Login Rules to transform user traits

Set up Single Sign-On with GitHub Setting up GitHub SSO

SSO with Active Directory Federation Services How to configure Teleport access with Active Directory Federation Services

Teleport Authentication with Google Workspace (G Suite) How to configure Teleport access with Google Workspace (formerly known as G Suite)

Teleport Authentication with Keycloak How to configure Teleport access with Keycloak

Teleport Authentication with Microsoft Entra ID (SAML) How to configure Teleport access with Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD) as a SAML identity provider.

Teleport Authentication with OneLogin as an SSO Provider How to configure Teleport access using OneLogin as an SSO provider