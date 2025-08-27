Reference for the teleport_github_connector Terraform resource

variable "github_secret" {} resource "teleport_github_connector" "github" { version = "v3" depends_on = [ teleport_role.example ] metadata = { name = "example" labels = { example = "yes" } } spec = { client_id = "client" client_secret = var.github_secret teams_to_roles = [{ organization = "gravitational" team = "devs" roles = [ "example" ] }] } }