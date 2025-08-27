Skip to main content
Version: 17.x

Reference for the teleport_autoupdate_config Terraform resource

Example Usage

resource "teleport_autoupdate_config" "test" {
  version = "v1"
  spec = {
    tools = {
      mode = "enabled"
    }
    agents = {
      mode     = "enabled"
      strategy = "halt-on-error"
      schedules = {
        regular = [
          {
            name = "dev"
            days = ["Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu"]
            start_hour : 4
          },
          {
            name = "staging"
            days = ["Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu"]
            start_hour : 14
          },
          {
            name = "prod"
            days = ["Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu"]
            start_hour : 14
            wait_hours : 24
          },
        ]
      }
    }
  }
}

Schema

Required

Optional

Nested Schema for spec

Optional:

Nested Schema for spec.agents

Optional:

  • maintenance_window_duration (String) maintenance_window_duration is the maintenance window duration. This can only be set if strategy is "time-based". Once the window is over, the group transitions to the done state. Existing agents won't be updated until the next maintenance window.
  • mode (String) mode specifies whether agent autoupdates are enabled, disabled, or paused.
  • schedules (Attributes) schedules specifies schedules for updates of grouped agents. (see below for nested schema)
  • strategy (String) strategy to use for updating the agents.

Nested Schema for spec.agents.schedules

Optional:

Nested Schema for spec.agents.schedules.regular

Optional:

  • canary_count (Number) canary_count is the number of canary agents that will be updated before the whole group is updated. when set to 0, the group does not enter the canary phase. This number is capped to 5. This number must always be lower than the total number of agents in the group, else the rollout will be stuck.
  • days (List of String) days when the update can run. Supported values are "Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu", "Fri", "Sat", "Sun" and "*"
  • name (String) name of the group
  • start_hour (Number) start_hour to initiate update
  • wait_hours (Number) wait_hours after last group succeeds before this group can run. This can only be used when the strategy is "halt-on-failure". This field must be positive.

Nested Schema for spec.tools

Optional:

  • mode (String) Mode defines state of the client tools auto update.

Nested Schema for metadata

Optional:

  • description (String) description is object description.
  • expires (String) expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
  • labels (Map of String) labels is a set of labels.
  • name (String) name is an object name.