Reference for the teleport_dynamic_windows_desktop Terraform resource

resource "teleport_dynamic_windows_desktop" "example" { version = "v1" metadata = { name = "example" description = "Test Windows desktop" labels = { "teleport.dev/origin" = "dynamic" // This label is added on Teleport side by default } } spec = { addr = "some.host.com" non_ad = true domain = "my.domain" screen_size = { width = 800 height = 600 } } }