Reference for the teleport_cluster_networking_config Terraform resource
Example Usage
# Teleport Cluster Networking config
resource "teleport_cluster_networking_config" "example" {
version = "v2"
metadata = {
description = "Networking config"
labels = {
"example" = "yes"
"teleport.dev/origin" = "dynamic" // This label is added on Teleport side by default
}
}
spec = {
client_idle_timeout = "1h"
}
}
Schema
Optional
metadata(Attributes) Metadata is resource metadata (see below for nested schema)
spec(Attributes) Spec is a ClusterNetworkingConfig specification (see below for nested schema)
sub_kind(String) SubKind is an optional resource sub kind, used in some resources
version(String) Version is the resource version. It must be specified. Supported values are:
v2.
Nested Schema for
metadata
Optional:
description(String) Description is object description
expires(String) Expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
labels(Map of String) Labels is a set of labels
Nested Schema for
spec
Optional:
assist_command_execution_workers(Number) AssistCommandExecutionWorkers determines the number of workers that will execute arbitrary Assist commands on servers in parallel
case_insensitive_routing(Boolean) CaseInsensitiveRouting causes proxies to use case-insensitive hostname matching.
client_idle_timeout(String) ClientIdleTimeout sets global cluster default setting for client idle timeouts.
idle_timeout_message(String) ClientIdleTimeoutMessage is the message sent to the user when a connection times out.
keep_alive_count_max(Number) KeepAliveCountMax is the number of keep-alive messages that can be missed before the server disconnects the connection to the client.
keep_alive_interval(String) KeepAliveInterval is the interval at which the server sends keep-alive messages to the client.
proxy_listener_mode(Number) ProxyListenerMode is proxy listener mode used by Teleport Proxies. 0 is "separate"; 1 is "multiplex".
proxy_ping_interval(String) ProxyPingInterval defines in which interval the TLS routing ping message should be sent. This is applicable only when using ping-wrapped connections, regular TLS routing connections are not affected.
routing_strategy(Number) RoutingStrategy determines the strategy used to route to nodes. 0 is "unambiguous_match"; 1 is "most_recent".
session_control_timeout(String) SessionControlTimeout is the session control lease expiry and defines the upper limit of how long a node may be out of contact with the Auth Service before it begins terminating controlled sessions.
ssh_dial_timeout(String) SSHDialTimeout is a custom dial timeout used when establishing SSH connections. If not set, the default timeout of 30s will be used.
tunnel_strategy(Attributes) TunnelStrategyV1 determines the tunnel strategy used in the cluster. (see below for nested schema)
web_idle_timeout(String) WebIdleTimeout sets global cluster default setting for the web UI idle timeouts.
Nested Schema for
spec.tunnel_strategy
Optional:
agent_mesh(Attributes) (see below for nested schema)
proxy_peering(Attributes) (see below for nested schema)
Nested Schema for
spec.tunnel_strategy.agent_mesh
Optional:
active(Boolean) Automatically generated field preventing empty message errors
Nested Schema for
spec.tunnel_strategy.proxy_peering
Optional:
agent_connection_count(Number)