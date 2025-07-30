Skip to main content
Version: 19.x (unreleased)

Deploy Login Rules via Terraform

This guide will explain how to:

  • Use Teleport's Terraform Provider to deploy Login Rules to your Teleport cluster
  • Edit deployed Login Rules via Terraform

Prerequisites

  • A running Teleport Enterprise cluster version 19.0.0-dev or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

  • The tctl and tsh clients.

    Installing tctl and tsh clients

    Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients:

    curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-19.0.0-dev.pkg

    In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation.

    danger

    Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.

    The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/ping and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version:

    curl https://example.teleport.sh/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version'
    19.0.0-dev

  • To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login, then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials.

    For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:

    tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]
    tctl status
    Cluster  teleport.example.com
    Version  19.0.0-dev
    CA pin   sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678

    If you can connect to the cluster and run the tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

  • Terraform >= 1.0.0+

    terraform version
    Terraform v1.0.0

Step 1/4. Set up Teleport credentials for Terraform

For simplicity, this guide will configure the Terraform provider to use your current logged-in user's Teleport credentials obtained from tsh login.

note

The Terraform provider guide includes instructions for configuring a dedicated terraform user and role, which is a better option when running Terraform in a non-interactive environment.

If you are already using Terraform to manage other resources in your Teleport cluster then you have probably already set up a terraform user and role and configured the associated credentials. Make sure to use the terraform role from the latest version of the guide, which has list, read, create, update, and delete verbs for login_rule resources.

First, ensure you are logged into Teleport as a user that has permissions to read and modify login_rule resources. The preset editor role has access to this already, but in case you are using a more customized configuration, create a role called loginrule-manager.yaml with the following contents:

kind: role
metadata:
  name: loginrule-manager
spec:
  allow:
    rules:
      - resources: [login_rule]
        verbs: [list, read, create, update, delete]
version: v7

Create the role with tctl:

tctl create loginrule-manager.yaml
role 'loginrule-manager' has been created

Assign the loginrule-manager role to your Teleport user by running the appropriate commands for your authentication provider:

  1. Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list:

    ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")')

  2. Edit your local user to add the new role:

    tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \  --set-roles "${ROLES?},loginrule-manager"

  3. Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.

Step 2/4. Create a Terraform configuration

Paste the following into a file called main.tf to configure the Terraform provider and create two example Login Rules. Make sure to update the addr = "teleport.example.com:443" field with the public address of your Teleport Proxy.

terraform {
  required_providers {
    teleport = {
      source  = "terraform.releases.teleport.dev/gravitational/teleport"
      version = "~> 19.0"
    }
  }
}

provider "teleport" {
  # Update addr to point to your Teleport proxy
  addr = "teleport.example.com:443"

  # Setting profile_dir and profile_name to empty strings will cause the
  # Terraform provider to authenticate using the current logged-in tsh profile
  profile_dir  = ""
  profile_name = ""
}

resource "teleport_login_rule" "terraform-test-map-rule" {
  metadata = {
    name        = "terraform-test-map-rule"
    description = "Terraform test rule using traits_map"
    labels = {
      example = "yes"
    }
  }
  version = "v1"

  # The rule with the lowest priority will be evaluated first.
  priority = 0

  # traits_map holds a map of all desired trait keys to list ofexpressions to
  # determine the trait values.
  traits_map = {

    # The "logins" traits will be set to the external "username" trait converted
    # to lowercase, as well as any external "logins" trait.
    "logins" = {

      # The traits_map value must be an object holding the expressions list in a
      # "values" field
      values = [
        "strings.lower(external.username)",
        "external.logins",
      ]
    }

    # The external "groups" trait will be passed through unchanged, all other
    # traits will be filtered out.
    "groups" = {
      values = [
        "external.groups",
      ]
    }
  }
}

resource "teleport_login_rule" "terraform-test-expression-rule" {
  metadata = {
    name        = "terraform-test-expression-rule"
    description = "Terraform test rule using traits_expression"
    labels = {
      example = "yes"
    }
  }
  version = "v1"

  # This rule has a higher priority value, so it will be evaluated after the
  # "terraform-test-map-rule".
  priority = 1

  # traits_expression is an alternative to traits_map, which returns all desired
  # traits in a single expression. The EOT syntax is a way of writing a
  # multiline string in Terraform, it is not part of the expression.
  traits_expression = <<-EOT
    external.put("groups",
      choose(
        option(external.groups.contains("admins"), external.groups.add("app-admins", "db-admins")),
        option(external.groups.contains("ops"), external.groups.add("k8s-admins")),
        option(true, external.groups)))
    EOT
}

Step 3/4. Apply the configuration

Init Terraform and apply the configuration:

terraform init
terraform apply

Step 4/4. Make sure everything worked

Double-check that the new Login Rules are now available in your cluster:

tctl get login_rules
kind: login_rulemetadata:  description: Terraform test rule using traits_expression  id: 1680190764978381000  labels:    example: "yes"  name: terraform-test-expression-rulespec:  priority: 1  traits_expression: |    external.put("groups",      choose(        option(external.groups.contains("admins"),external.groups.add("app-admins", "db-admins")),        option(external.groups.contains("ops"),external.groups.add("k8s-admins")),        option(true, external.groups)))version: v1---kind: login_rulemetadata:  description: Terraform test rule using traits_map  id: 1680193055097268000  labels:    example: "yes"  name: terraform-test-map-rulespec:  priority: 0  traits_map:    groups:    - external.groups    logins:    - strings.lower(external.username)    - external.loginsversion: v1

Test the Login Rules you just installed with the tctl login_rule test command. The --load-from-cluster flag tells the command to load all Login Rules currently installed in the cluster. You can send example traits to the standard input of the command, and it will print the final traits after transformation by the Login Rules.

echo '{"groups": ["admins", "ops"], "username": ["Alice"], "logins": ["user", "root"]}' | \  tctl login_rule test --load-from-cluster
groups:- admins- ops- app-admins- db-adminslogins:- alice- user- root

