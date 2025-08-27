Multi-region Blueprint

Version: 17.x

This page describes how to deploy a Teleport cluster in multiple regions to improve resiliency and sustain regional failure. This is not a step-by-step guide but a blueprint on how to build a multi-region Teleport cluster. This blueprint must be adapted to work with your specific infrastructure and network constraints.

Before continuing, you must acknowledge the following warnings:

This setup is not required for most Teleport users and customers. Single-region multi-zone deployments provide the best availability/cost ratio. For example, Amazon SLAs are 99.99% for both DynamoDB and EC2.

This blueprint relies on many complex components. If you don't have the team capacity and expertise to deploy and operate such components, you will end up with a lower availability than a single-region multi-zone setup.

You are responsible for deploying and maintaining the Teleport dependencies including the database, object storage, container runtime, network plugins and anything else which is required.

tip For teams with limited bandwidth who need multi-region clusters, Teleport offers to host cross-region clusters. You can benefit from the setup described in this document without the operational costs and complexity, see the Teleport Enterprise (Cloud) getting started guide for more details.

A multi-region Teleport deployment is composed of several regional Teleport deployments. Teleport stores its state in a multi-region backend and uses Proxy Peering to connect users to resources hosted in a different region.

The recommended multi-region backend is the CockroachDB backend available in self-hosted Teleport Enterprise.

To run a multi-region Teleport deployment, you must have:

3 regions . Teleport only needs 2, but CockroachDB needs 3 for its quorum mechanism.

. Teleport only needs 2, but CockroachDB needs 3 for its quorum mechanism. Teleport Proxy Service instances able to dial each other by IP address. This means you have cross-region Pod/Instance connectivity . This is typically achieved with VPC peering and/or service mesh.

. This is typically achieved with VPC peering and/or service mesh. A multi-region object storage for session recordings.

for session recordings. GeoDNS to route users and Teleport Agents to the closest Teleport cluster.

to route users and Teleport Agents to the closest Teleport cluster. A multi-region CockroachDB cluster. You can use the CockroachDB core for testing purposes, but only CockroachDB Enterprise is recommended for production because of its multi-region features.

Teams with Kubernetes infrastructure will want to host Teleport in Kubernetes. This section describes this setup in more detail.

Create 3 peered regional VPCs (e.g., on AWS) or 1 global VPC (e.g., on GKE).

Create 1 Kubernetes cluster in each region, Pod CIDRs must not overlap .

. Ensure pod mesh connectivity. Proxy pods must be able to dial each other on port 3021. The setup will vary based on your network and CNI plugin configuration: If pods are using the native network layer (for example GKE, or AWS' vpc-cni addon) you can rely on pure VPC peering, routing, and firewall capabilities to connect pods from each Kubernetes cluster. If pods are given non-native IP addresses, you can use the Cilium cluster-mesh capabilities to connect your pods. They provide a step-by-step guide on how to mesh clusters.

Set up a multi region object storage: on GCP, GCS has a multi-region location on-prem, MinIO supports multi-site bucket replication on AWS, you can set up two-way-replication between S3 buckets.

Set up IAM to allow access to the object storage. See S3 docs for the reference.

Set up a CockroachDB multi-region cluster

Create Teleport databases and user in CockroachDB:

CREATE DATABASE teleport_backend; CREATE DATABASE teleport_audit; CREATE USER teleport; GRANT CREATE ON DATABASE teleport_backend TO teleport; GRANT CREATE ON DATABASE teleport_audit TO teleport; SET CLUSTER SETTING kv.rangefeed.enabled = true ;

Then sign a certificate for the teleport user with the cockroach certs command.

You must end up with 3 files:

client.teleport.crt

client.teleport.key

ca.crt

CockroachDB Enterprise

CockroachDB core For CockroachDB Enterprise you must declare both zones and regions to CockroachDB and configure regional fault tolerance on the database. ALTER DATABASE teleport_backend SET PRIMARY REGION < region1 > ; ALTER DATABASE teleport_backend ADD REGION IF NOT EXISTS < region2 > ; ALTER DATABASE teleport_backend SET SECONDARY REGION < region2 > ; ALTER DATABASE teleport_backend SURVIVE REGION FAILURE; ALTER DATABASE teleport_audit SET PRIMARY REGION < region1 > ; ALTER DATABASE teleport_audit ADD REGION IF NOT EXISTS < region2 > ; ALTER DATABASE teleport_audit SET SECONDARY REGION < region2 > ; ALTER DATABASE teleport_audit SURVIVE REGION FAILURE; Impact of the CockroachDB regions CockroachDB stores the Teleport data in two regions. If you only deploy two regional Teleport clusters, pick the same regions. If you deploy 3 Teleport clusters, the ones in the primary and secondary regions will experience lower database latency. If the primary and secondary regions are far from each other (for example, on different continents) this will make CockroachDB write operations slower. On CockroachDB core you must declare the physical regions as CockroachDB zones and configure zonal fault tolerance on the Teleport databases. ALTER DATABASE teleport_backend SURVIVE ZONE FAILURE; ALTER DATABASE teleport_audit SURVIVE ZONE FAILURE; note CockroachDB core does not offer the regional features CockroachDB Enterprise does. The performance might be impacted. CockroachDB core is not recommended for production in multi-region setups.

Once all Teleport dependencies are set up, you can deploy Teleport via the teleport-cluster Helm chart. You need to create one release per Kubernetes cluster. Here is an example of the values for one specific region:

chartMode: standalone clusterName: teleport-multi-region.example.org persistence: enabled: false enterprise: true auth: teleportConfig: teleport: storage: type: cockroachdb conn_string: postgres://teleport@cockroachdb-public.<region>.svc.cluster.local:26257/teleport_backend?sslmode=verify-full&pool_max_conns=20 audit_events_uri: - "postgres://teleport@cockroachdb-public.<region>.svc.cluster.local:26257/teleport_audit?sslmode=verify-full" audit_sessions_uri: "uri://to-your-regional-bucket?complete_initiators=<teleport-iam-role>" ttl_job_cron: '*/20 * * * *' auth_service: tunnel_strategy: type: proxy_peering agent_connection_count: 2 extraVolumes: - name: db-certs secret: secretName: cockroach-certs extraVolumeMounts: - name: db-certs mountPath: /var/lib/db-certs readOnly: true extraEnv: - name: PGSSLROOTCERT value: /var/lib/db-certs/ca.crt - name: PGSSLCERT value: /var/lib/db-certs/client.teleport.crt - name: PGSSLKEY value: /var/lib/db-certs/client.teleport.key tls: existingSecretName: proxy-cert highAvailability: replicaCount: 2

Finalize the deployment by setting up GeoDNS to route the users to the closest Teleport deployment. The setup will differ from one DNS provider to another. Use short TTLs to ensure you can steer traffic off a region if needed.

When possible, configure healthchecks on /v1/webapi/ping so a broken/faulty Teleport region is automatically removed from the DNS records and users are routed to the closest working Teleport deployment.

Updating Teleport on multi-region setups poses several challenges. Strictly following Teleport compatibility guarantees requires downscaling to a single auth before updating. In a multi-region setup, this requires:

relying on a single region for auth during the update

suspending two regions, or allowing proxies to connect to auths from a different region (this is not the case by default and requires a Cilium cross-cluster service and a custom join token for the Proxy Service).

note It's possible to do Auth rolling updates. In such case, multiple auth versions might be running concurrently. Newly introduced resource fields might not be properly set until all auths are rolled out. This consistency/usability tradeoff can be acceptable if the rollout period is short and the version difference is minimal.

A 3x3 CockroachDB cluster (1 node per zone, 3 zones per region, 3 regions) whose nodes have 2 CPUs and 8GiB of memory can sustain a Teleport cluster with 10,000 SSH nodes.

The CockroachDB performance depends on the storage type. Make sure to store CockroachDB's state on SSDs. When running on Kubernetes, the default storage class might not be the one offering the best latency and throughput.

See the Teleport scaling page for more details on how to size Teleport.

Teleport load varies depending on the usage type (number of connected nodes, number of protected resources, number of roles, concurrent connections, and user activity), so you will need to test and adapt the sizing based on your specific needs.

important When running on Kubernetes, unless you are using the static CPU policy we don't recommend setting CPU limits on either Teleport or CockroachDB pods. Due to the way CPU throttling is implemented, multi-threaded I/O-intensive applications such as Teleport and CockroachDB will degrade as soon as they reach the CPU limit. This will lead to a service disruption and very likely to a complete outage. As a rule of thumb, most critical pods' resources section should look like this: resources: requests: cpu: "2" memory: "8Gi" limits: memory: "8Gi"

This section explains how to create a multi-region object storage with multiple regional S3 buckets and replication rules.

Create 3 buckets, one in each region, with versioning enabled Create a multi-region access point containing the 3 buckets After its creation, in the "Replication and Failover" tab, choose "Create Replication Rule" and the template "Replicate objects among all specified buckets."

Alternatively, you can create individual replication rule with tools like Terraform. With 3 buckets bucketA , bucketB , bucketC you need 6 rules:

from bucketA to bucketB

to from bucketA to bucketC

to from bucketB to bucketA

to from bucketB to bucketC

to from bucketC to bucketA

to from bucketC to bucketB