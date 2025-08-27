Version: 17.x

Running an HA Teleport cluster using GCP, GKE, and Helm

In this guide, we'll go through how to set up a High Availability Teleport cluster with multiple replicas in Kubernetes using Teleport Helm charts and Google Cloud Platform products (Firestore and Google Cloud Storage).

If you are already running Teleport on another platform, you can use your existing Teleport deployment to access your Kubernetes cluster. Follow our guide to connect your Kubernetes cluster to Teleport.

tip Teleport Enterprise Cloud takes care of this setup for you so you can provide secure access to your infrastructure right away.

The teleport-cluster Helm chart deploys the Teleport Auth Service and Teleport Proxy Service on your Google Kubernetes Engine cluster. The chart requires the following resources, which we show you how to create in this guide:

IAM permissions for the Teleport Auth Service . The Auth Service requires permissions to manage resources on its backend.

. The Auth Service requires permissions to manage resources on its backend. cert-manager for obtaining and renewing TLS credentials that the Proxy Service uses to run its HTTPS server.

for obtaining and renewing TLS credentials that the Proxy Service uses to run its HTTPS server. IAM permissions for cert-manager . In the setup we show in this guide, cert-manager modifies DNS records to demonstrate domain ownership and receive TLS credentials from Let's Encrypt. To do so, the Proxy Service completes the ACME DNS-01 challenge.

. In the setup we show in this guide, modifies DNS records to demonstrate domain ownership and receive TLS credentials from Let's Encrypt. To do so, the Proxy Service completes the ACME DNS-01 challenge. Teleport Auth Service backend components: A Google Cloud Storage bucket and Firestore database.

Teleport's charts require the use of Helm version 3. You can install Helm 3 by following these instructions.

Throughout this guide, we will assume that you have the helm and kubectl binaries available in your PATH :

helm version

kubectl version

Best practices for production security When running Teleport in production, you should adhere to the following best practices to avoid security incidents: Avoid using sudo in production environments unless it's necessary.

in production environments unless it's necessary. Create new, non-root, users and use test instances for experimenting with Teleport.

Run Teleport's services as a non-root user unless required. Only the SSH Service requires root access. Note that you will need root permissions (or the CAP_NET_BIND_SERVICE capability) to make Teleport listen on a port numbered < 1024 (e.g. 443 ).

capability) to make Teleport listen on a port numbered < (e.g. ). Follow the principle of least privilege . Don't give users permissive roles when more a restrictive role will do. For example, don't assign users the built-in access,editor roles, which give them permissions to access and edit all cluster resources. Instead, define roles with the minimum required permissions for each user and configure Access Requests to provide temporary elevated permissions.

. Don't give users permissive roles when more a restrictive role will do. For example, don't assign users the built-in roles, which give them permissions to access and edit all cluster resources. Instead, define roles with the minimum required permissions for each user and configure to provide temporary elevated permissions. When you enroll Teleport resources—for example, new databases or applications—you should save the invitation token to a file. If you enter the token directly on the command line, a malicious user could view it by running the history command on a compromised system. You should note that these practices aren't necessarily reflected in the examples used in documentation. Examples in the documentation are primarily intended for demonstration and for development environments.

Set up the Teleport Helm repository.

Allow Helm to install charts that are hosted in the Teleport Helm repository:

helm repo add teleport https://charts.releases.teleport.dev

Update the cache of charts from the remote repository so you can upgrade to all available releases:

helm repo update

Note The steps below apply to Google Cloud Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) Standard deployments.

For Teleport to be able to create the Firestore collections, indexes, and the Google Cloud Storage bucket it needs, you'll need to configure a Google Cloud service account with permissions to use these services.

Go to the "Roles" section of Google Cloud IAM & Admin.

Click the "Create Role" button at the top. Fill in the details of a "Storage Bucket Creator" role (we suggest using the name storage-bucket-creator-role ) Click the "Add Permissions" button. Use the "Filter" box to enter storage.buckets.create and select it in the list. Check the storage.buckets.create permission in the list and click the "Add" button to add it to the role. Once all these settings are entered successfully, click the "Create" button.

Go to the "Roles" section of Google Cloud IAM & Admin.

Click the "Create Role" button at the top. Fill in the details of a "DNS Updater" role (we suggest using the name dns-updater-role ) Click the "Add Permissions" button. Use the "Filter" box to find each of the following permissions in the list and add it. You can type things like dns.resourceRecordSets.* to quickly filter the list. dns.resourceRecordSets.create dns.resourceRecordSets.delete dns.resourceRecordSets.list dns.resourceRecordSets.update dns.changes.create dns.changes.get dns.changes.list dns.managedZones.list Once all these settings are entered successfully, click the "Create" button.

note If you already have a JSON private key for an appropriately-provisioned service account that you wish to use, you can skip this creation process and go to the "Create the Kubernetes secret containing the JSON private key for the service account" section below.

Go to the "Service Accounts" section of Google Cloud IAM & Admin.

Click the "Create Service Account" button at the top. Enter details for the service account (we recommend using the name teleport-helm ) and click the "Create" button. In the "Grant this service account access to project" section, add these four roles:

Role Purpose storage-bucket-creator-role Role you just created allowing creation of storage buckets dns-updater-role Role you just created allowing updates to Cloud DNS records Cloud Datastore Owner Grants permissions to create Cloud Datastore collections Storage Object Admin Allows read/write/delete of Google Cloud storage objects

Click the "continue" button to save these settings, then click the "create" button to create the service account.

Go back to the "Service Accounts" view in Google Cloud IAM & Admin.

Click on the teleport-helm service account that you just created. Click the "Keys" tab at the top and click "Add Key". Choose "JSON" and click "Create". The JSON private key will be downloaded to your computer. Take note of the filename ( bens-demos-24150b1a0a7f.json in this example) as you will need it shortly.

Find the path where the JSON private key was just saved (likely your browser's default "Downloads" directory).

Use kubectl to create the teleport namespace, set its security policy, and create the secret using the path to the JSON private key:

kubectl create namespace teleport namespace/teleport created kubectl label namespace teleport 'pod-security.kubernetes.io/enforce=baseline' namespace/teleport labeled kubectl --namespace teleport create secret generic teleport-gcp-credentials --from-file=gcp-credentials.json=/path/to/downloads/bens-demos-24150b1a0a7f.json secret/teleport-gcp-credentials created

tip If you installed the Teleport chart into a specific namespace, the teleport-gcp-credentials secret you create must also be added to the same namespace.

note The default name configured for the secret is teleport-gcp-credentials . If you already have a secret created, you can skip this creation process and specify the name of the secret using gcp.credentialSecretName . The credentials file stored in any secret used must have the key name gcp-credentials.json .

Reference the cert-manager docs.

In this example, we are using multiple pods to create a High Availability Teleport cluster. As such, we will be using cert-manager to centrally provision TLS certificates using Let's Encrypt. These certificates will be mounted into each Teleport pod, and automatically renewed and kept up to date by cert-manager .

If you do not have cert-manager already configured in the Kubernetes cluster where you are installing Teleport, you should add the Jetstack Helm chart repository which hosts the cert-manager chart, and install the chart:

helm repo add jetstack https://charts.jetstack.io helm repo update helm install cert-manager jetstack/cert-manager \ --create-namespace \ --namespace cert-manager \ --set global.leaderElection.namespace=cert-manager \ --set installCRDs=true

Once cert-manager is installed, you should create and add an Issuer .

You'll need to replace these values in the Issuer example below:

Placeholder value Replace with [email protected] An email address to receive communications from Let's Encrypt example.com The name of the Cloud DNS domain hosting your Teleport cluster gcp-project-id GCP project ID where the Cloud DNS domain is registered

cat << EOF > gcp-issuer.yaml apiVersion: cert-manager.io/v1 kind: Issuer metadata: name: letsencrypt-production namespace: teleport spec: acme: email: [email protected] server: https://acme-v02.api.letsencrypt.org/directory privateKeySecretRef: name: letsencrypt-production solvers: - selector: dnsZones: - "example.com" dns01: cloudDNS: project: gcp-project-id serviceAccountSecretRef: name: teleport-gcp-credentials key: gcp-credentials.json EOF

note The secret name under serviceAccountSecretRef here defaults to teleport-gcp-credentials . If you have changed gcp.credentialSecretName in your chart values, you must also make sure it matches here.

After you have created the Issuer and updated the values, add it to your cluster using kubectl :

kubectl --namespace teleport create -f gcp-issuer.yaml

License Secret Before you can install Teleport Enterprise in your Kubernetes cluster, you will need to create a secret that contains your Teleport license information. The Teleport Auth Service reads a license file to authenticate your Teleport Enterprise account. To obtain your license file, navigate to your Teleport account dashboard and log in. You can start at teleport.sh and enter your Teleport account name (e.g. my-company). After logging in you will see a "GENERATE LICENSE KEY" button, which will generate a new license file and allow you to download it. Create a secret from your license file. Teleport will automatically discover this secret as long as your file is named license.pem . kubectl -n teleport create secret generic license --from-file=license.pem

note If you are installing Teleport in a brand new GCP project, make sure you have enabled the Cloud Firestore API and created a Firestore Database in your project before continuing.

Next, configure the teleport-cluster Helm chart to use the gcp mode. Create a file called gcp-values.yaml file and write the values you've chosen above to it:

Teleport Community Edition

Teleport Enterprise chartMode: gcp clusterName: teleport.example.com gcp: projectId: gcpproj-123456 backendTable: teleport-helm-backend auditLogTable: teleport-helm-events auditLogMirrorOnStdout: false sessionRecordingBucket: teleport-helm-sessions highAvailability: replicaCount: 2 certManager: enabled: true issuerName: letsencrypt-production podSecurityPolicy: enabled: false chartMode: gcp clusterName: teleport.example.com gcp: projectId: gcpproj-123456 backendTable: teleport-helm-backend auditLogTable: teleport-helm-events auditLogMirrorOnStdout: false sessionRecordingBucket: teleport-helm-sessions highAvailability: replicaCount: 2 certManager: enabled: true issuerName: letsencrypt-production enterprise: true

Install the chart with the values from your gcp-values.yaml file using this command:

helm install teleport teleport/teleport-cluster \ --create-namespace \ --namespace teleport \ -f gcp-values.yaml

note You cannot change the clusterName after the cluster is configured, so make sure you choose wisely. We recommend using the fully-qualified domain name that you'll use for external access to your Teleport cluster.

Once the chart is installed, you can use kubectl commands to view the deployment:

kubectl --namespace teleport get all

NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE pod/teleport-auth-57989d4cbd-4q2ds 1/1 Running 0 22h pod/teleport-auth-57989d4cbd-rtrzn 1/1 Running 0 22h pod/teleport-proxy-c6bf55cfc-w96d2 1/1 Running 0 22h pod/teleport-proxy-c6bf55cfc-z256w 1/1 Running 0 22h

NAME TYPE CLUSTER-IP EXTERNAL-IP PORT(S) AGE service/teleport LoadBalancer 10.40.11.180 34.138.177.11 443:30258/TCP,3023:31802/TCP,3026:32182/TCP,3024:30101/TCP,3036:30302/TCP 22h service/teleport-auth ClusterIP 10.40.8.251 <none> 3025/TCP,3026/TCP 22h service/teleport-auth-v11 ClusterIP None <none> <none> 22h service/teleport-auth-v12 ClusterIP None <none> <none> 22h

NAME READY UP-TO-DATE AVAILABLE AGE deployment.apps/teleport-auth 2/2 2 2 22h deployment.apps/teleport-proxy 2/2 2 2 22h

NAME DESIRED CURRENT READY AGE replicaset.apps/teleport-auth-57989d4cbd 2 2 2 22h replicaset.apps/teleport-proxy-c6bf55cfc 2 2 2 22h

You'll need to set up a DNS A record for teleport.example.com .

Using Application Access? Once the Teleport Application Service is proxying traffic to your web application, the Teleport Proxy Service makes the application available at the following URL: https://<APPLICATION_NAME>.<TELEPORT_DOMAIN> For example, if your Teleport domain name is teleport.example.com , the application named my-app would be available at https://my-app.teleport.example.com . The Proxy Service must present a TLS certificate for this domain name that browsers can verify against a certificate authority. If you are using Teleport Enterprise (Cloud), DNS records and TLS certificates for this domain name are provisioned automatically. If you are self-hosting Teleport, you must configure these yourself: Create either: A DNS A record that associates a wildcard subdomain of your Teleport Proxy Service domain, e.g., *.teleport.example.com , with the IP address of the Teleport Proxy Service.

, with the IP address of the Teleport Proxy Service. A DNS CNAME record that associates a wildcard subdomain of your Proxy Service domain, e.g., *.teleport.example.com , with the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service. Ensure that your system provisions TLS certificates for Teleport-registered applications. The method to use depends on how you originally set up TLS for your self-hosted Teleport deployment, and is outside the scope of this guide. In general, the same system that provisions TLS certificates signed for the web address of the Proxy Service (e.g., teleport.example.com ) must also provision certificates for the wildcard address used for applications (e.g., *.teleport.example.com ). Take care not to create DNS records that map the Teleport cluster subdomain of a registered application to the application's own host, as attempts to navigate to the application will fail.

Here's how to do this using Google Cloud DNS:

NAMESPACE=teleport RELEASE_NAME=teleport

MYIP=$(kubectl --namespace ${NAMESPACE?} get service/${RELEASE_NAME?} -o jsonpath='{.status.loadBalancer.ingress[*].ip}') MYZONE="myzone" MYDNS="teleport.example.com"

gcloud dns record-sets transaction start --zone="${MYZONE?}" gcloud dns record-sets transaction add ${MYIP?} --name="${MYDNS?}" --ttl="300" --type="A" --zone="${MYZONE?}" gcloud dns record-sets transaction add ${MYIP?} --name="*.${MYDNS?}" --ttl="300" --type="A" --zone="${MYZONE?}" gcloud dns record-sets transaction describe --zone="${MYZONE?}" gcloud dns record-sets transaction execute --zone="${MYZONE?}"

Create a user to be able to log into Teleport. This needs to be done on the Teleport Auth Service, so we can run the command using kubectl :

Teleport Community Edition

Commercial kubectl --namespace teleport exec deploy/teleport-auth -- tctl users add test --roles=access,editor

User "test" has been created but requires a password. Share this URL with the user to complete user setup, link is valid for 1h: https://teleport.example.com:443/web/invite/91cfbd08bc89122275006e48b516cc68

NOTE: Make sure teleport.example.com:443 points at a Teleport proxy that users can access. kubectl --namespace teleport exec deploy/teleport-auth -- tctl users add test --roles=access,editor,reviewer

User "test" has been created but requires a password. Share this URL with the user to complete user setup, link is valid for 1h: https://teleport.example.com:443/web/invite/91cfbd08bc89122275006e48b516cc68

NOTE: Make sure teleport.example.com:443 points at a Teleport proxy that users can access.

Load the user creation link to create a password and set up multi-factor authentication for the Teleport user via the web UI.

In this guide, we have configured 2 replicas. This can be changed after cluster creation by altering the highAvailability.replicaCount value using helm upgrade as detailed below.

To make changes to your Teleport cluster after deployment, you can use helm upgrade .

Helm defaults to using the latest version of the chart available in the repo, which will also correspond to the latest version of Teleport. You can make sure that the repo is up to date by running helm repo update .

If you want to use a different version of Teleport, set the teleportVersionOverride value.

Here's an example where we set the chart to use 3 replicas:

Using values.yaml

Using --set via CLI Edit your gcp-values.yaml file from above and make the appropriate changes. Upgrade the deployment with the values from your gcp-values.yaml file using this command: helm upgrade teleport teleport/teleport-cluster \ --namespace teleport \ -f gcp-values.yaml Run this command, editing your command line parameters as appropriate: helm upgrade teleport teleport/teleport-cluster \ --namespace teleport \ --set highAvailability.replicaCount=3

note To change chartMode , clusterName or any gcp settings, you must first uninstall the existing chart and then install a new version with the appropriate values.

To uninstall the teleport-cluster chart, use helm uninstall <release-name> . For example:

helm --namespace teleport uninstall teleport

If you want to remove the cert-manager installation later, you can use this command:

helm --namespace cert-manager uninstall cert-manager

Now that you have deployed a Teleport cluster, read the Manage Access section to get started enrolling users and setting up RBAC.

See the high availability section of our Helm chart reference for more details on high availability.