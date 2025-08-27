Skip to main content
Running an HA Teleport cluster using GCP, GKE, and Helm

In this guide, we'll go through how to set up a High Availability Teleport cluster with multiple replicas in Kubernetes using Teleport Helm charts and Google Cloud Platform products (Firestore and Google Cloud Storage).

If you are already running Teleport on another platform, you can use your existing Teleport deployment to access your Kubernetes cluster. Follow our guide to connect your Kubernetes cluster to Teleport.

How it works

The teleport-cluster Helm chart deploys the Teleport Auth Service and Teleport Proxy Service on your Google Kubernetes Engine cluster. The chart requires the following resources, which we show you how to create in this guide:

  • IAM permissions for the Teleport Auth Service. The Auth Service requires permissions to manage resources on its backend.
  • cert-manager for obtaining and renewing TLS credentials that the Proxy Service uses to run its HTTPS server.
  • IAM permissions for cert-manager. In the setup we show in this guide, cert-manager modifies DNS records to demonstrate domain ownership and receive TLS credentials from Let's Encrypt. To do so, the Proxy Service completes the ACME DNS-01 challenge.
  • Teleport Auth Service backend components: A Google Cloud Storage bucket and Firestore database.

Prerequisites

Teleport's charts require the use of Helm version 3. You can install Helm 3 by following these instructions.

Throughout this guide, we will assume that you have the helm and kubectl binaries available in your PATH:

helm version
version.BuildInfo{Version:"v3.4.2"}

kubectl version
Client Version: version.Info{Major:"1", Minor:"17+"}
Server Version: version.Info{Major:"1", Minor:"17+"}
Best practices for production security

When running Teleport in production, you should adhere to the following best practices to avoid security incidents:

  • Avoid using sudo in production environments unless it's necessary.
  • Create new, non-root, users and use test instances for experimenting with Teleport.
  • Run Teleport's services as a non-root user unless required. Only the SSH Service requires root access. Note that you will need root permissions (or the CAP_NET_BIND_SERVICE capability) to make Teleport listen on a port numbered < 1024 (e.g. 443).
  • Follow the principle of least privilege. Don't give users permissive roles when more a restrictive role will do. For example, don't assign users the built-in access,editor roles, which give them permissions to access and edit all cluster resources. Instead, define roles with the minimum required permissions for each user and configure Access Requests to provide temporary elevated permissions.
  • When you enroll Teleport resources—for example, new databases or applications—you should save the invitation token to a file. If you enter the token directly on the command line, a malicious user could view it by running the history command on a compromised system.

You should note that these practices aren't necessarily reflected in the examples used in documentation. Examples in the documentation are primarily intended for demonstration and for development environments.

Step 1/6. Add the Teleport Helm chart repository

Set up the Teleport Helm repository.

Allow Helm to install charts that are hosted in the Teleport Helm repository:

helm repo add teleport https://charts.releases.teleport.dev

Update the cache of charts from the remote repository so you can upgrade to all available releases:

helm repo update
Note

The steps below apply to Google Cloud Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) Standard deployments.

Step 2/6. Google Cloud IAM configuration

For Teleport to be able to create the Firestore collections, indexes, and the Google Cloud Storage bucket it needs, you'll need to configure a Google Cloud service account with permissions to use these services.

Create an IAM role granting the storage.buckets.create permission

Go to the "Roles" section of Google Cloud IAM & Admin.

  1. Click the "Create Role" button at the top.

  2. Fill in the details of a "Storage Bucket Creator" role (we suggest using the name storage-bucket-creator-role)

  3. Click the "Add Permissions" button.

    Storage bucket creator role

  4. Use the "Filter" box to enter storage.buckets.create and select it in the list.

    Filter the list

  5. Check the storage.buckets.create permission in the list and click the "Add" button to add it to the role.

    Select storage.buckets.create

  6. Once all these settings are entered successfully, click the "Create" button.

    Create role

Create an IAM role granting Cloud DNS permissions

Go to the "Roles" section of Google Cloud IAM & Admin.

  1. Click the "Create Role" button at the top.

  2. Fill in the details of a "DNS Updater" role (we suggest using the name dns-updater-role)

    Create role

  3. Click the "Add Permissions" button.

    DNS updater role

  4. Use the "Filter" box to find each of the following permissions in the list and add it. You can type things like dns.resourceRecordSets.* to quickly filter the list.

    dns.resourceRecordSets.create
dns.resourceRecordSets.delete
dns.resourceRecordSets.list
dns.resourceRecordSets.update
dns.changes.create
dns.changes.get
dns.changes.list
dns.managedZones.list

  5. Once all these settings are entered successfully, click the "Create" button.

    Add DNS permissions

Create a service account for the Teleport Helm chart

note

If you already have a JSON private key for an appropriately-provisioned service account that you wish to use, you can skip this creation process and go to the "Create the Kubernetes secret containing the JSON private key for the service account" section below.

Go to the "Service Accounts" section of Google Cloud IAM & Admin.

  1. Click the "Create Service Account" button at the top.

    Create service account

  2. Enter details for the service account (we recommend using the name teleport-helm) and click the "Create" button.

    Enter service account details

  3. In the "Grant this service account access to project" section, add these four roles:

RolePurpose
storage-bucket-creator-roleRole you just created allowing creation of storage buckets
dns-updater-roleRole you just created allowing updates to Cloud DNS records
Cloud Datastore OwnerGrants permissions to create Cloud Datastore collections
Storage Object AdminAllows read/write/delete of Google Cloud storage objects

Add roles

  1. Click the "continue" button to save these settings, then click the "create" button to create the service account.

Generate an access key for the service account

Go back to the "Service Accounts" view in Google Cloud IAM & Admin.

  1. Click on the teleport-helm service account that you just created.

    Click on the service account

  2. Click the "Keys" tab at the top and click "Add Key". Choose "JSON" and click "Create".

  3. The JSON private key will be downloaded to your computer. Take note of the filename (bens-demos-24150b1a0a7f.json in this example) as you will need it shortly.

    Private key saved

Create the Kubernetes secret containing the JSON private key for the service account

Find the path where the JSON private key was just saved (likely your browser's default "Downloads" directory).

Use kubectl to create the teleport namespace, set its security policy, and create the secret using the path to the JSON private key:

kubectl create namespace teleport
namespace/teleport created
kubectl label namespace teleport 'pod-security.kubernetes.io/enforce=baseline'
namespace/teleport labeled
kubectl --namespace teleport create secret generic teleport-gcp-credentials --from-file=gcp-credentials.json=/path/to/downloads/bens-demos-24150b1a0a7f.json
secret/teleport-gcp-credentials created
tip

If you installed the Teleport chart into a specific namespace, the teleport-gcp-credentials secret you create must also be added to the same namespace.

note

The default name configured for the secret is teleport-gcp-credentials.

If you already have a secret created, you can skip this creation process and specify the name of the secret using gcp.credentialSecretName.

The credentials file stored in any secret used must have the key name gcp-credentials.json.

Step 3/6. Install and configure cert-manager

Reference the cert-manager docs.

In this example, we are using multiple pods to create a High Availability Teleport cluster. As such, we will be using cert-manager to centrally provision TLS certificates using Let's Encrypt. These certificates will be mounted into each Teleport pod, and automatically renewed and kept up to date by cert-manager.

If you do not have cert-manager already configured in the Kubernetes cluster where you are installing Teleport, you should add the Jetstack Helm chart repository which hosts the cert-manager chart, and install the chart:

helm repo add jetstack https://charts.jetstack.io
helm repo update
helm install cert-manager jetstack/cert-manager \--create-namespace \--namespace cert-manager \--set global.leaderElection.namespace=cert-manager \--set installCRDs=true

Once cert-manager is installed, you should create and add an Issuer.

You'll need to replace these values in the Issuer example below:

Placeholder valueReplace with
[email protected]An email address to receive communications from Let's Encrypt
example.comThe name of the Cloud DNS domain hosting your Teleport cluster
gcp-project-idGCP project ID where the Cloud DNS domain is registered
cat << EOF > gcp-issuer.yaml
apiVersion: cert-manager.io/v1
kind: Issuer
metadata:
  name: letsencrypt-production
  namespace: teleport
spec:
  acme:
    email: [email protected]                                # Change this
    server: https://acme-v02.api.letsencrypt.org/directory
    privateKeySecretRef:
      name: letsencrypt-production
    solvers:
    - selector:
        dnsZones:
          - "example.com"                                  # Change this
      dns01:
        cloudDNS:
          project: gcp-project-id                          # Change this
          serviceAccountSecretRef:
            name: teleport-gcp-credentials
            key: gcp-credentials.json
EOF
note

The secret name under serviceAccountSecretRef here defaults to teleport-gcp-credentials.

If you have changed gcp.credentialSecretName in your chart values, you must also make sure it matches here.

After you have created the Issuer and updated the values, add it to your cluster using kubectl:

kubectl --namespace teleport create -f gcp-issuer.yaml

Step 4/6. Set values to configure the cluster

License Secret

Before you can install Teleport Enterprise in your Kubernetes cluster, you will need to create a secret that contains your Teleport license information.

The Teleport Auth Service reads a license file to authenticate your Teleport Enterprise account.

To obtain your license file, navigate to your Teleport account dashboard and log in. You can start at teleport.sh and enter your Teleport account name (e.g. my-company). After logging in you will see a "GENERATE LICENSE KEY" button, which will generate a new license file and allow you to download it.

Create a secret from your license file. Teleport will automatically discover this secret as long as your file is named license.pem.

kubectl -n teleport create secret generic license --from-file=license.pem
note

If you are installing Teleport in a brand new GCP project, make sure you have enabled the Cloud Firestore API and created a Firestore Database in your project before continuing.

Next, configure the teleport-cluster Helm chart to use the gcp mode. Create a file called gcp-values.yaml file and write the values you've chosen above to it:

chartMode: gcp
clusterName: teleport.example.com                 # Name of your cluster. Use the FQDN you intend to configure in DNS below
gcp:
  projectId: gcpproj-123456                       # Google Cloud project ID
  backendTable: teleport-helm-backend             # Firestore collection to use for the Teleport backend
  auditLogTable: teleport-helm-events             # Firestore collection to use for the Teleport audit log (must be different to the backend collection)
  auditLogMirrorOnStdout: false                   # Whether to mirror audit log entries to stdout in JSON format (useful for external log collectors)
  sessionRecordingBucket: teleport-helm-sessions  # Google Cloud Storage bucket to use for Teleport session recordings
highAvailability:
  replicaCount: 2                                 # Number of replicas to configure
  certManager:
    enabled: true                                 # Enable cert-manager support to get TLS certificates
    issuerName: letsencrypt-production            # Name of the cert-manager Issuer to use (as configured above)

# If you are running Kubernetes 1.23 or above, disable PodSecurityPolicies
podSecurityPolicy:
  enabled: false

Install the chart with the values from your gcp-values.yaml file using this command:

helm install teleport teleport/teleport-cluster \  --create-namespace \  --namespace teleport \  -f gcp-values.yaml
note

You cannot change the clusterName after the cluster is configured, so make sure you choose wisely. We recommend using the fully-qualified domain name that you'll use for external access to your Teleport cluster.

Once the chart is installed, you can use kubectl commands to view the deployment:

kubectl --namespace teleport get all

NAME                                 READY   STATUS    RESTARTS   AGEpod/teleport-auth-57989d4cbd-4q2ds   1/1     Running   0          22hpod/teleport-auth-57989d4cbd-rtrzn   1/1     Running   0          22hpod/teleport-proxy-c6bf55cfc-w96d2   1/1     Running   0          22hpod/teleport-proxy-c6bf55cfc-z256w   1/1     Running   0          22h
NAME                        TYPE           CLUSTER-IP     EXTERNAL-IP     PORT(S)                                                                     AGEservice/teleport            LoadBalancer   10.40.11.180   34.138.177.11   443:30258/TCP,3023:31802/TCP,3026:32182/TCP,3024:30101/TCP,3036:30302/TCP   22hservice/teleport-auth       ClusterIP      10.40.8.251    <none>          3025/TCP,3026/TCP                                                           22hservice/teleport-auth-v11   ClusterIP      None           <none>          <none>                                                                      22hservice/teleport-auth-v12   ClusterIP      None           <none>          <none>                                                                      22h
NAME                             READY   UP-TO-DATE   AVAILABLE   AGEdeployment.apps/teleport-auth    2/2     2            2           22hdeployment.apps/teleport-proxy   2/2     2            2           22h
NAME                                       DESIRED   CURRENT   READY   AGEreplicaset.apps/teleport-auth-57989d4cbd   2         2         2       22hreplicaset.apps/teleport-proxy-c6bf55cfc   2         2         2       22h

Step 5/6. Set up DNS

You'll need to set up a DNS A record for teleport.example.com.

Using Application Access?

Once the Teleport Application Service is proxying traffic to your web application, the Teleport Proxy Service makes the application available at the following URL:

https://<APPLICATION_NAME>.<TELEPORT_DOMAIN>

For example, if your Teleport domain name is teleport.example.com, the application named my-app would be available at https://my-app.teleport.example.com. The Proxy Service must present a TLS certificate for this domain name that browsers can verify against a certificate authority.

If you are using Teleport Enterprise (Cloud), DNS records and TLS certificates for this domain name are provisioned automatically. If you are self-hosting Teleport, you must configure these yourself:

  1. Create either:

    • A DNS A record that associates a wildcard subdomain of your Teleport Proxy Service domain, e.g., *.teleport.example.com, with the IP address of the Teleport Proxy Service.
    • A DNS CNAME record that associates a wildcard subdomain of your Proxy Service domain, e.g., *.teleport.example.com, with the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service.

  2. Ensure that your system provisions TLS certificates for Teleport-registered applications. The method to use depends on how you originally set up TLS for your self-hosted Teleport deployment, and is outside the scope of this guide.

    In general, the same system that provisions TLS certificates signed for the web address of the Proxy Service (e.g., teleport.example.com) must also provision certificates for the wildcard address used for applications (e.g., *.teleport.example.com).

Take care not to create DNS records that map the Teleport cluster subdomain of a registered application to the application's own host, as attempts to navigate to the application will fail.

Here's how to do this using Google Cloud DNS:

Change these parameters if you altered them above
NAMESPACE=teleport
RELEASE_NAME=teleport

MYIP=$(kubectl --namespace ${NAMESPACE?} get service/${RELEASE_NAME?} -o jsonpath='{.status.loadBalancer.ingress[*].ip}')
MYZONE="myzone"
MYDNS="teleport.example.com"

gcloud dns record-sets transaction start --zone="${MYZONE?}"
gcloud dns record-sets transaction add ${MYIP?} --name="${MYDNS?}" --ttl="300" --type="A" --zone="${MYZONE?}"
gcloud dns record-sets transaction add ${MYIP?} --name="*.${MYDNS?}" --ttl="300" --type="A" --zone="${MYZONE?}"
gcloud dns record-sets transaction describe --zone="${MYZONE?}"
gcloud dns record-sets transaction execute --zone="${MYZONE?}"

Step 6/6. Create a Teleport user

Create a user to be able to log into Teleport. This needs to be done on the Teleport Auth Service, so we can run the command using kubectl:

kubectl --namespace teleport exec deploy/teleport-auth -- tctl users add test --roles=access,editor

User "test" has been created but requires a password. Share this URL with the user to complete user setup, link is valid for 1h:https://teleport.example.com:443/web/invite/91cfbd08bc89122275006e48b516cc68
NOTE: Make sure teleport.example.com:443 points at a Teleport proxy that users can access.

Load the user creation link to create a password and set up multi-factor authentication for the Teleport user via the web UI.

High Availability

In this guide, we have configured 2 replicas. This can be changed after cluster creation by altering the highAvailability.replicaCount value using helm upgrade as detailed below.

Upgrading the cluster after deployment

To make changes to your Teleport cluster after deployment, you can use helm upgrade.

Helm defaults to using the latest version of the chart available in the repo, which will also correspond to the latest version of Teleport. You can make sure that the repo is up to date by running helm repo update.

If you want to use a different version of Teleport, set the teleportVersionOverride value.

Here's an example where we set the chart to use 3 replicas:

Edit your gcp-values.yaml file from above and make the appropriate changes.

Upgrade the deployment with the values from your gcp-values.yaml file using this command:

helm upgrade teleport teleport/teleport-cluster \  --namespace teleport \  -f gcp-values.yaml
note

To change chartMode, clusterName or any gcp settings, you must first uninstall the existing chart and then install a new version with the appropriate values.

Uninstalling Teleport

To uninstall the teleport-cluster chart, use helm uninstall <release-name>. For example:

helm --namespace teleport uninstall teleport

Uninstalling cert-manager

If you want to remove the cert-manager installation later, you can use this command:

helm --namespace cert-manager uninstall cert-manager

Next steps

Now that you have deployed a Teleport cluster, read the Manage Access section to get started enrolling users and setting up RBAC.

See the high availability section of our Helm chart reference for more details on high availability.