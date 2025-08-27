Teleport Upcoming Releases

Version: 17.x

Teleport releases a new major version approximately every 4 months, and provides security-critical support for the current and two previous major versions. With our typical release cadence, we usually support each major version for 12 months.

We plan to release the following versions in the coming months:

Version Date 18.2.0 Week of September 1, 2025

We continue to support the following major versions of Teleport:

Release Release Date EOL Minimum tsh version v18.x July 3, 2025 August 2026 v17.0.0 v17.x November 16, 2024 February 2026 v16.0.0 v16.x June 14, 2024 October 2025 v15.0.0

Teleport will provide the ability to integrate with Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) in order to encrypt session recordings prior to uploading them to storage.

Teleport web UI will be updated with a redesigned session recordings page that includes session thumbnails and a session player with more advanced scrubbing capabilities.

Teleport Identity Security users will be able to view AI-generated summaries for SSH, Kubernetes and database sessions.

Teleport Connect will be able to detect when application updates are available and automatically apply them on the next restart.

Teleport will include a new hosted plugin for Microsoft's Intune suite, allowing trusted devices to be synchronized from the Intune inventory.

Users will be able to provision Access Lists and their members (including other nested Access Lists) with terraform.

Teleport access requests creation dialog in web UI will better differentiate between short and long-term access requests.

Teleport web UI will provide terminal interface for MySQL database access.

Teleport will support database access for GCP AlloyDB databases.

The key deliverables for Teleport Cloud in the next quarter:

Week of Description September 08, 2025 Teleport 18.2 will begin rollout on Cloud. September 08, 2025 Teleport 18.2 agents will begin rollout to eligible tenants.

Teleport follows semantic versioning for pre-releases and releases.

Pre-releases of Teleport (versions with suffixes like -alpha , -beta , -rc ) should not be run in production environments.

Pre-releases of Teleport are great for testing new features, breaking changes, and backwards incompatibility issues either in development or staging environments.

Major releases look like 17.0.0 .

Major releases of Teleport contain many large new features and may contain breaking changes.

Due to the scope and quantity of changes in a major release, we encourage deploying to staging first to verify your usage pattern has not changed.

Minor releases look like 17.X.0 .

Minor releases of Teleport typically contain smaller features and improvements. Minor releases can typically be deployed directly to production.

Most customers upgrade to the next major version of Teleport during the first minor release, such as 17.1.0.

Patch releases contain small bug fixes and can typically be deployed directly to production.

Teleport uses Semantic Versioning. Version numbers include a major version, minor version, and patch version, separated by dots. When running multiple teleport binaries within a cluster, the following rules apply: