Teleport Upcoming Releases
Teleport releases a new major version approximately every 4 months, and provides security-critical support for the current and two previous major versions. With our typical release cadence, we usually support each major version for 12 months.
Teleport
We plan to release the following versions in the coming months:
|Version
|Date
|18.2.0
|Week of September 1, 2025
We continue to support the following major versions of Teleport:
|Release
|Release Date
|EOL
|Minimum
tsh version
|v18.x
|July 3, 2025
|August 2026
|v17.0.0
|v17.x
|November 16, 2024
|February 2026
|v16.0.0
|v16.x
|June 14, 2024
|October 2025
|v15.0.0
18.2.0
Encrypted session recordings
Teleport will provide the ability to integrate with Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) in order to encrypt session recordings prior to uploading them to storage.
Updated session recordings design
Teleport web UI will be updated with a redesigned session recordings page that includes session thumbnails and a session player with more advanced scrubbing capabilities.
AI session summaries
Teleport Identity Security users will be able to view AI-generated summaries for SSH, Kubernetes and database sessions.
Teleport Connect Managed Updates
Teleport Connect will be able to detect when application updates are available and automatically apply them on the next restart.
Teleport Device Trust Intune Support
Teleport will include a new hosted plugin for Microsoft's Intune suite, allowing trusted devices to be synchronized from the Intune inventory.
Terraform support for Access List members
Users will be able to provision Access Lists and their members (including other nested Access Lists) with terraform.
Long-term access requests UX
Teleport access requests creation dialog in web UI will better differentiate between short and long-term access requests.
Database web terminal for MySQL
Teleport web UI will provide terminal interface for MySQL database access.
Database access for AlloyDB
Teleport will support database access for GCP AlloyDB databases.
Teleport Cloud
The key deliverables for Teleport Cloud in the next quarter:
|Week of
|Description
|September 08, 2025
|Teleport 18.2 will begin rollout on Cloud.
|September 08, 2025
|Teleport 18.2 agents will begin rollout to eligible tenants.
Production readiness
Teleport follows semantic versioning for pre-releases and releases.
Pre-releases
Pre-releases of Teleport (versions with suffixes like
-alpha,
-beta,
-rc)
should not be run in production environments.
Pre-releases of Teleport are great for testing new features, breaking changes, and backwards incompatibility issues either in development or staging environments.
Major Releases
Major releases look like
17.0.0.
Major releases of Teleport contain many large new features and may contain breaking changes.
Due to the scope and quantity of changes in a major release, we encourage deploying to staging first to verify your usage pattern has not changed.
Minor Releases
Minor releases look like
17.X.0.
Minor releases of Teleport typically contain smaller features and improvements. Minor releases can typically be deployed directly to production.
Most customers upgrade to the next major version of Teleport during the first minor release, such as 17.1.0.
Patch Releases
Patch releases contain small bug fixes and can typically be deployed directly to production.
Version compatibility
Teleport uses Semantic Versioning. Version numbers
include a major version, minor version, and patch version, separated by dots.
When running multiple
teleport binaries within a cluster, the following rules
apply:
- Servers support clients that are one major version behind, but do not support
clients that are on a newer major version. For example, an 8.x.x Proxy Service
instance is compatible with 7.x.x agents and 7.x.x
tsh, but we don't guarantee that a 9.x.x agent will work with an 8.x.x Proxy Service instance. This also means you must not attempt to upgrade from 6.x.x straight to 8.x.x. You must upgrade to 7.x.x first.
- Proxy Service instances and agents do not support Auth Service instances that are on an older major version, and will fail to connect to older Auth Service instances by default. For example, an 8.x.x Proxy Service or agent is not compatible with an 7.x.x Auth Service.