Teleport Upcoming Releases

Teleport releases a new major version approximately every 4 months, and provides security-critical support for the current and two previous major versions. With our typical release cadence, we usually support each major version for 12 months.

We plan to release the following versions in the coming months:

Version Date 18.0.0 Week of July 7, 2025 18.1.0 Week of August 4, 2025

We continue to support the following major versions of Teleport:

Release Release Date EOL Minimum tsh version v17.x November 16, 2024 February 2026 v16.0.0 v16.x June 14, 2024 October 2025 v15.0.0 v15.x January 29, 2024 June 2025 v14.0.0

Teleport Identity Security (fka Teleport Policy) will provide an Identity Activity Center to allow users to correlate user activity by multiple factors to facilitate incident response. The first iteration will support integrations with GitHub, Okta and AWS.

Teleport will provide the ability to perform automatic access request reviews based on requested roles out of the box.

Teleport will provide a more user-friendly way to execute queries on multiple databases when per-session MFA is enabled, without requiring MFA tap for each connection.

Users will be able to control access to SAML applications using role labels similar to other Teleport-protected resources.

Teleport will support periodic connectivity checks for connected databases and expose database health information to users via web UI and CLI/API.

Teleport will provide the ability to integrate with Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) in order to encrypt session recordings prior to uploading them to storage.

Teleport VNet will add native support for SSH, enabling any SSH client to connect to Teleport SSH servers with zero configuration. Advanced Teleport features like per-session MFA will have first-class support for a seamless user experience.

The key deliverables for Teleport Cloud in the next quarter:

Week of Description August 11, 2025 Teleport 18.1 will begin rollout on Cloud. August 11, 2025 Teleport 18.1 agents will begin rollout to eligible tenants.

Teleport follows semantic versioning for pre-releases and releases.

Pre-releases of Teleport (versions with suffixes like -alpha , -beta , -rc ) should not be run in production environments.

Pre-releases of Teleport are great for testing new features, breaking changes, and backwards incompatibility issues either in development or staging environments.

Major releases look like 17.0.0 .

Major releases of Teleport contain many large new features and may contain breaking changes.

Due to the scope and quantity of changes in a major release, we encourage deploying to staging first to verify your usage pattern has not changed.

Minor releases look like 17.X.0 .

Minor releases of Teleport typically contain smaller features and improvements. Minor releases can typically be deployed directly to production.

Most customers upgrade to the next major version of Teleport during the first minor release, such as 17.1.0.

Patch releases contain small bug fixes and can typically be deployed directly to production.

Teleport uses Semantic Versioning. Version numbers include a major version, minor version, and patch version, separated by dots. When running multiple teleport binaries within a cluster, the following rules apply: