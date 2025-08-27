TeleportUser

github_identities []object GithubIdentities list associated Github OAuth2 identities that let user log in using externally verified identity

oidc_identities []object OIDCIdentities lists associated OpenID Connect identities that let user log in using externally verified identity

roles []string Roles is a list of roles assigned to user

saml_identities []object SAMLIdentities lists associated SAML identities that let user log in using externally verified identity

traits object Traits are key/value pairs received from an identity provider (through OIDC claims or SAML assertions) or from a system administrator for local accounts. Traits are used to populate role variables.