TeleportOIDCConnector

|acr_values
|string
|ACR is an Authentication Context Class Reference value. The meaning of the ACR value is context-specific and varies for identity providers.
|allow_unverified_email
|boolean
|AllowUnverifiedEmail tells the connector to accept OIDC users with unverified emails.
|claims_to_roles
|[]object
|ClaimsToRoles specifies a dynamic mapping from claims to roles.
|client_id
|string
|ClientID is the id of the authentication client (Teleport Auth Service).
|client_redirect_settings
|object
|ClientRedirectSettings defines which client redirect URLs are allowed for non-browser SSO logins other than the standard localhost ones.
|client_secret
|string
|ClientSecret is used to authenticate the client. This field supports secret lookup. See the operator documentation for more details.
|display
|string
|Display is the friendly name for this provider.
|google_admin_email
|string
|GoogleAdminEmail is the email of a google admin to impersonate.
|google_service_account
|string
|GoogleServiceAccount is a string containing google service account credentials.
|google_service_account_uri
|string
|GoogleServiceAccountURI is a path to a google service account uri.
|issuer_url
|string
|IssuerURL is the endpoint of the provider, e.g. https://accounts.google.com.
|max_age
|string
|MaxAge is the amount of time that user logins are valid for. If a user logs in, but then does not login again within this time period, they will be forced to re-authenticate.
|mfa
|object
|MFASettings contains settings to enable SSO MFA checks through this auth connector.
|prompt
|string
|Prompt is an optional OIDC prompt. An empty string omits prompt. If not specified, it defaults to select_account for backwards compatibility.
|provider
|string
|Provider is the external identity provider.
|redirect_url
|[]string
|RedirectURLs is a list of callback URLs which the identity provider can use to redirect the client back to the Teleport Proxy to complete authentication. This list should match the URLs on the provider's side. The URL used for a given auth request will be chosen to match the requesting Proxy's public address. If there is no match, the first url in the list will be used.
|request_object_mode
|string
|RequestObjectMode determines how JWT-Secured Authorization Requests will be used for authorization requests. JARs, or request objects, can provide integrity protection, source authentication, and confidentiality for authorization request parameters.
|scope
|[]string
|Scope specifies additional scopes set by provider.
|username_claim
|string
|UsernameClaim specifies the name of the claim from the OIDC connector to be used as the user's username.