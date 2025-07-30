Run the Teleport Terraform Provider with Long-Lived Credentials

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials.

For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:

teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status