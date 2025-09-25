Reference for the teleportmwi_kubernetes Terraform data-source

// Warning: The teleportmwi_kubernetes data source will not function correctly // when the Teleport cluster is fronted by a L7 load balancer that terminates // TLS. data "teleportmwi_kubernetes" "my_cluster" { selector = { name = "my-k8s-cluster" } credential_ttl = "1h" } // https://registry. terraform .io/providers/hashicorp/kubernetes/latest/docs provider "kubernetes" { host = data .teleportmwi_kubernetes.my_cluster. output .host tls_server_name = data .teleportmwi_kubernetes.my_cluster. output .tls_server_name client_certificate = data .teleportmwi_kubernetes.my_cluster. output .client_certificate client_key = data .teleportmwi_kubernetes.my_cluster. output .client_key cluster_ca_certificate = data .teleportmwi_kubernetes.my_cluster. output .cluster_ca_certificate }