Version: 17.x

Uninstall Teleport

This guide explains how to uninstall Teleport completely including binaries, configurations and data.

How it works

On a single host, a Teleport installation involves the following components, which you must remove in order to uninstall Teleport:

  • A daemon configuration to launch Teleport on system start
  • Teleport binaries
  • The Teleport data directory and configuration file

Uninstalling Teleport is a separate operation from tearing down a Teleport cluster, which depends on how you deployed the Teleport Auth Service, Proxy Service, and other Teleport cluster components.

Prerequisites

  • A system with Teleport installed.
warning

These instructions only apply to non-containerized installations of Teleport.

If you are running Teleport in Kubernetes, you should uninstall the Helm chart release instead:

Example: uninstall the Helm release named 'teleport-kube-agent' in the 'teleport' namespace
helm uninstall --namespace teleport teleport-kube-agent

If you are running Teleport in Docker, you should stop the Teleport Docker container:

Example: Stop the Docker container named 'teleport'
docker stop teleport

Step 1/3. Stop any running Teleport processes

Instruct systemd to stop the Teleport process, and disable it from automatically starting:

sudo systemctl stop teleport
sudo systemctl disable teleport

If these systemd commands do not work, you can "kill" all the running Teleport processes instead:

sudo killall teleport

Step 2/3. Remove Teleport binaries

Follow the steps for your operating system to remove Teleport binaries.

Linux

Follow the instructions for your Linux distribution:

Uninstall the Teleport binary using APT:

sudo apt-get -y remove teleport-ent

For Teleport Community Edition, use the following command:

sudo apt-get -y remove teleport

Uninstall the Teleport APT repo:

sudo rm -f /etc/apt/sources.list.d/teleport.list
Uninstall standalone DEB package

If the commands above do not work, you may have installed Teleport using a standalone DEB package. Remove it with:

Use "teleport" instead of "teleport-ent" for Teleport Community Edition
sudo dpkg -r teleport-ent

macOS

note

These are the default paths to the Teleport binaries. If you have changed these from the defaults on your system, substitute those paths here. You can use dirname $(which teleport) to look this up automatically.

Remove the Teleport binaries and links to Teleport software from the machine:

sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/tbot
sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/tctl
sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/teleport
sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/tsh
sudo rm -f /usr/local/bin/fdpass-teleport
Uninstall macOS client tools

You may have Teleport software in the /Applications folder if you:

  • Installed from a macOS tarball for v17+ that includes tsh.app and tctl.app
  • Installed the macOS tsh client-only package for v16 or older versions.
  • Installed Teleport Connect for macOS

You can remove those with these commands:

sudo rm -rf /Applications/tsh.app
sudo rm -rf /Applications/tctl.app
sudo rm -rf /Applications/Teleport\ Connect.app

Windows

Remove the tsh.exe and tctl.exe binaries from the machine:

del C:\Path\To\tsh.exe
del C:\Path\To\tctl.exe

You can uninstall Teleport Connect from the "Apps and Features" section of the Control Panel.

For reference, Teleport Connect binaries are installed to %PROGRAMFILES%\Teleport Connect in version 17.3.0+ and %LOCALAPPDATA%\Programs\teleport-connect in older versions.

If you are using Teleport's Windows auth package to provide passwordless logins for local users, you can remove it by running the setup program from an administrative command prompt:

> teleport-windows-auth-setup.exe uninstall

A reboot is necessary after the uninstall completes in order to fully remove the package.

Step 3/3. Remove Teleport data and configuration files

note

These are the default paths to the Teleport config files and data directory. If you have changed these from the defaults on your system, substitute those paths here.

Remove the Teleport config file:

sudo rm -f /etc/teleport.yaml
Optional: Also remove the Machine ID config file, if you used it
$ sudo rm -f /etc/tbot.yaml

Remove the Teleport data directory:

sudo rm -rf /var/lib/teleport

Optionally, also remove the global config file and local user data directory for tsh:

sudo rm -f /etc/tsh.yaml
rm -rf ~/.tsh

Teleport is now removed from your system.

Any Teleport services will stop appearing in your Teleport Web UI or the output of tsh ls once their last heartbeat has timed out. This usually occurs within 10-15 minutes of stopping the Teleport process.