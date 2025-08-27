API Getting Started Guide
In this getting started guide we will use the Teleport API Go client to connect to a Teleport Auth Service.
Here are the steps we'll walkthrough:
- Create an API user using a simple role-based authentication method.
- Generate credentials for that user.
- Create and connect a Go client to interact with Teleport's API.
How it works
The Teleport Auth Service exposes a gRPC API that allows client tools to manage
backend resources.
tctl, the Teleport Kubernetes Operator, and the Teleport
Terraform provider use this API, and you can write custom tools to manage API
resources or subscribe to Teleport audit events.
Teleport API clients authenticate to Teleport using TLS credentials. In this
guide, we show you how to load the TLS credentials that the Auth Service
provides to you after you log in using
tsh.
Prerequisites
- Install Go 1.23.12+ and Go development environment.
-
A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 17.7.2
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Step 1/3. Create a user
Best practices for production security
When running Teleport in production, you should adhere to the following best practices to avoid security incidents:
- Avoid using
sudoin production environments unless it's necessary.
- Create new, non-root, users and use test instances for experimenting with Teleport.
- Run Teleport's services as a non-root user unless required. Only the SSH
Service requires root access. Note that you will need root permissions (or
the
CAP_NET_BIND_SERVICEcapability) to make Teleport listen on a port numbered <
1024(e.g.
443).
- Follow the principle of least privilege. Don't give users
permissive roles when more a restrictive role will do.
For example, don't assign users the built-in
access,editorroles, which give them permissions to access and edit all cluster resources. Instead, define roles with the minimum required permissions for each user and configure Access Requests to provide temporary elevated permissions.
- When you enroll Teleport resources—for example, new databases or applications—you
should save the invitation token to a file.
If you enter the token directly on the command line, a malicious user could view
it by running the
historycommand on a compromised system.
You should note that these practices aren't necessarily reflected in the examples used in documentation. Examples in the documentation are primarily intended for demonstration and for development environments.
Read API authorization to learn more about defining custom roles for your API client.
Create a user
api-admin with the built-in role
editor:
tctl users add api-admin --roles=editor
Step 2/3. Generate client credentials
Log in as the newly created user with
tsh.
generate tsh profiletsh login --user=api-admin --proxy=tele.example.com
The Profile Credentials loader will automatically retrieve Credentials from the current profile in the next step.
Step 3/3. Create a Go project
Set up a new Go module and import the
client package:
mkdir client-demo && cd client-demogo mod init client-demogo get github.com/gravitational/teleport/api/client
To ensure compatibility, you should use a version of Teleport's API library that matches the major version of Teleport running in your cluster.
To find the pseudoversion appropriate for a go.mod file for a specific git tag,
run the following command from the
teleport repository:
go list -f '{{.Version}}' -m "github.com/gravitational/teleport/api@$(git rev-parse v12.1.0)"v0.0.0-20230307032901-49a6de744a3a
Create a file called
main.go, modifying the
Addrs strings as needed:
package main
import (
"context"
"log"
"github.com/gravitational/teleport/api/client"
)
func main() {
ctx := context.Background()
clt, err := client.New(ctx, client.Config{
Addrs: []string{
// Teleport Cloud customers should use <tenantname>.teleport.sh
"tele.example.com:443",
"tele.example.com:3025",
"tele.example.com:3024",
"tele.example.com:3080",
},
Credentials: []client.Credentials{
client.LoadProfile("", ""),
},
})
if err != nil {
log.Fatalf("failed to create client: %v", err)
}
defer clt.Close()
resp, err := clt.Ping(ctx)
if err != nil {
log.Fatalf("failed to ping server: %v", err)
}
log.Printf("Example success!")
log.Printf("Example server response: %v", resp)
log.Printf("Server version: %s", resp.ServerVersion)
}
Now you can run the program and connect the client to the Teleport Auth Service to fetch the server version.
go run main.go
Next steps
- Learn about pkg.go.dev
- Learn how to use the client
- Learn how to work with credentials
- Read about Teleport API architecture for an in-depth overview of the API and API clients.
- Read API authorization to learn more about defining custom roles for your API client.
- Review the
clientpkg.go reference documentation for more information about working with the Teleport API programmatically.
- Familiarize yourself with the admin manual to make the best use of the API.