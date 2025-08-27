Cloud Cluster Updates

Version: 17.x

On Teleport Enterprise (Cloud) clusters, the Auth Service and Proxy Service are automatically kept up to date with patches and minor releases following the release schedule described in Teleport Upcoming Releases.

Major version updates for the cluster typically occur one month after the release of a new major version. Minor version updates and patches occur more regularly.

Major version updates will not occur if any connected Teleport Agents are more than one major version behind.

Updates only occur during your scheduled maintenance window.

Teleport Agents are only updated automatically if you enroll them in managed updates.

Teleport Enterprise (Cloud) users will receive notification in the Web UI when a cluster update is scheduled. The notification will include the version and maintenance window during which the update will take place.

After the update has been completed, users will receive a new notification indicating that the update has finished.

When an update occurs, some active sessions through Teleport Cloud may be terminated. SSH sessions between Teleport clients (tsh & tbot) and agents running up-to-date versions of Teleport will be unaffected. However, other connections longer than 5 minutes may experience a single connection cut that is immediately resumable. To minimize potential disruption, please keep your Teleport clients and agents up-to-date.

The scheduled maintenance window lets you define a preferred start time for updates that best fits your organization’s needs. This window applies to all update types, including patches and agent upgrades. Updates will not begin before the start time you specify.