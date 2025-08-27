Skip to main content
Version: 17.x

Reference for the teleport_session_recording_config Terraform data-source

Schema

Required

  • version (String) Version is the resource version. It must be specified. Supported values are:v2.

Optional

  • metadata (Attributes) Metadata is resource metadata (see below for nested schema)
  • spec (Attributes) Spec is a SessionRecordingConfig specification (see below for nested schema)
  • sub_kind (String) SubKind is an optional resource sub kind, used in some resources

Nested Schema for metadata

Optional:

  • description (String) Description is object description
  • expires (String) Expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.
  • labels (Map of String) Labels is a set of labels

Nested Schema for spec

Optional:

  • mode (String) Mode controls where (or if) the session is recorded.
  • proxy_checks_host_keys (Boolean) ProxyChecksHostKeys is used to control if the proxy will check host keys when in recording mode.