Teleport Metrics
Teleport Cloud does not expose monitoring endpoints for the Auth Service and Proxy Service.
Teleport metrics are intended for performance monitoring. If you'd like to monitor Teleport usage, consider utilizing our Event Handler plugin to push Audit Events into your preferred logging aggregation system (Elastic, Splunk, Sumo Logic, etc).
- Audit Events and Records
- Forwarding events with Fluentd
- Monitor Teleport Audit Events with the Elastic Stack
The following metrics are available:
Auth Service and backends
|Name
|Type
|Component
|Description
audit_failed_disk_monitoring
|counter
|Teleport Audit Log
|Number of times disk monitoring failed.
audit_failed_emit_events
|counter
|Teleport Audit Log
|Number of times emitting audit events failed.
audit_percentage_disk_space_used
|gauge
|Teleport Audit Log
|Percentage of disk space used.
audit_server_open_files
|gauge
|Teleport Audit Log
|Number of open audit files.
auth_generate_requests_throttled_total
|counter
|Teleport Auth
|Number of throttled requests to generate new server keys.
auth_generate_requests_total
|counter
|Teleport Auth
|Number of requests to generate new server keys.
auth_generate_requests
|gauge
|Teleport Auth
|Number of current generate requests.
auth_generate_seconds
|histogram
|Teleport Auth
|Latency for generate requests.
backend_batch_read_requests_total
|counter
|cache
|Number of read requests to the backend.
backend_batch_read_seconds
|histogram
|cache
|Latency for batch read operations.
backend_batch_write_requests_total
|counter
|cache
|Number of batch write requests to the backend.
backend_batch_write_seconds
|histogram
|cache
|Latency for backend batch write operations.
backend_read_requests_total
|counter
|cache
|Number of read requests to the backend.
backend_read_seconds
|histogram
|cache
|Latency for read operations.
backend_requests
|counter
|cache
|Number of requests to the backend (reads, writes, and keepalives).
backend_write_requests_total
|counter
|cache
|Number of write requests to the backend.
backend_write_seconds
|histogram
|cache
|Latency for backend write operations.
cluster_name_not_found_total
|counter
|Teleport Auth
|Number of times a cluster was not found.
dynamo_requests_total
|counter
|DynamoDB
|Total number of requests to the DynamoDB API.
dynamo_requests
|counter
|DynamoDB
|Total number of requests to the DynamoDB API grouped by result.
dynamo_requests_seconds
|histogram
|DynamoDB
|Latency of DynamoDB API requests.
etcd_backend_batch_read_requests
|counter
|etcd
|Number of read requests to the etcd database.
etcd_backend_batch_read_seconds
|histogram
|etcd
|Latency for etcd read operations.
etcd_backend_read_requests
|counter
|etcd
|Number of read requests to the etcd database.
etcd_backend_read_seconds
|histogram
|etcd
|Latency for etcd read operations.
etcd_backend_tx_requests
|counter
|etcd
|Number of transaction requests to the database.
etcd_backend_tx_seconds
|histogram
|etcd
|Latency for etcd transaction operations.
etcd_backend_write_requests
|counter
|etcd
|Number of write requests to the database.
etcd_backend_write_seconds
|histogram
|etcd
|Latency for etcd write operations.
teleport_etcd_events
|counter
|etcd
|Total number of etcd events processed.
teleport_etcd_event_backpressure
|counter
|etcd
|Total number of times event processing encountered backpressure.
firestore_events_backend_batch_read_requests
|counter
|GCP Cloud Firestore
|Number of batch read requests to Cloud Firestore events.
firestore_events_backend_batch_read_seconds
|histogram
|GCP Cloud Firestore
|Latency for Cloud Firestore events batch read operations.
firestore_events_backend_batch_write_requests
|counter
|GCP Cloud Firestore
|Number of batch write requests to Cloud Firestore events.
firestore_events_backend_batch_write_seconds
|histogram
|GCP Cloud Firestore
|Latency for Cloud Firestore events batch write operations.
firestore_events_backend_write_requests
|counter
|GCP Cloud Firestore
|Number of write requests to Cloud Firestore events.
firestore_events_backend_write_seconds
|histogram
|GCP Cloud Firestore
|Latency for Cloud Firestore events write operations.
gcs_event_storage_downloads_seconds
|histogram
|GCP GCS
|Latency for GCS download operations.
gcs_event_storage_downloads
|counter
|GCP GCS
|Number of downloads from the GCS backend.
gcs_event_storage_uploads_seconds
|histogram
|GCP GCS
|Latency for GCS upload operations.
gcs_event_storage_uploads
|counter
|GCP GCS
|Number of uploads to the GCS backend.
grpc_server_started_total
|counter
|Teleport Auth
|Total number of RPCs started on the server.
grpc_server_handled_total
|counter
|Teleport Auth
|Total number of RPCs completed on the server, regardless of success or failure.
grpc_server_msg_received_total
|counter
|Teleport Auth
|Total number of RPC stream messages received on the server.
grpc_server_msg_sent_total
|counter
|Teleport Auth
|Total number of gRPC stream messages sent by the server.
heartbeat_connections_received_total
|counter
|Teleport Auth
|Number of times the Auth Service received a heartbeat connection, representing total heart beating Agents.
s3_requests_total
|counter
|Amazon S3
|Total number of requests to the S3 API.
s3_requests
|counter
|Amazon S3
|Total number of requests to the S3 API grouped by result.
s3_requests_seconds
|histogram
|Amazon S3
|Request latency for the S3 API.
teleport_audit_emit_events
|counter
|Teleport Audit Log
|Number of audit events emitted.
teleport_audit_parquetlog_batch_processing_seconds
|histogram
|Teleport Audit Log
|Duration of processing single batch of events in the Parquet-format audit log.
teleport_audit_parquetlog_s3_flush_seconds
|histogram
|Teleport Audit Log
|Duration of flushing parquet files to S3 in Parquet-format audit log.
teleport_audit_parquetlog_delete_events_seconds
|histogram
|Teleport Audit Log
|Duration of deletion events from SQS in Parquet-format audit log.
teleport_audit_parquetlog_batch_size
|histogram
|Teleport Audit Log
|Overall size of events in single batch in Parquet-format audit log.
teleport_audit_parquetlog_batch_count
|counter
|Teleport Audit Log
|Total number of events in single batch in Parquet-format audit log.
teleport_audit_parquetlog_last_processed_timestamp
|gauge
|Teleport Audit Log
|Number of last processing time in Parquet-format audit log.
teleport_audit_parquetlog_age_oldest_processed_message
|gauge
|Teleport Audit Log
|Number of age of oldest event in Parquet-format audit log.
teleport_audit_parquetlog_errors_from_collect_count
|counter
|Teleport Audit Log
|Number of collect failures in Parquet-format audit log.
teleport_connected_resources
|gauge
|Teleport Auth
|Number and type of resources connected via keepalives. x
teleport_postgres_events_backend_write_requests
|counter
|Postgres (Events)
|Number of write requests to postgres events, labeled with the request
status (success or failure).
teleport_postgres_events_backend_batch_read_requests
|counter
|Postgres (Events)
|Number of batch read requests to postgres events, labeled with the request
status (success or failure).
teleport_postgres_events_backend_batch_delete_requests
|counter
|Postgres (Events)
|Number of batch delete requests to postgres events, labeled with the request
status (success or failure).
teleport_postgres_events_backend_write_seconds
|histogram
|Postgres (Events)
|Latency for postgres events write operations, in seconds.
teleport_postgres_events_backend_batch_read_seconds
|histogram
|Postgres (Events)
|Latency for postgres events batch read operations, in seconds.
teleport_postgres_events_backend_batch_delete_seconds
|histogram
|Postgres (Events)
|Latency for postgres events batch delete operations, in seconds.
teleport_registered_servers
|gauge
|Teleport Auth
|The number of Teleport services that are connected to an Auth Service instance grouped by version.
teleport_registered_servers_by_install_methods
|gauge
|Teleport Auth
|The number of Teleport services that are connected to an Auth Service instance grouped by install methods.
teleport_roles_total
|gauge
|Teleport Auth
|The number of roles that exist in the cluster.
teleport_migrations
|gauge
|Teleport Auth
|Tracks for each migration if it is active (1) or not (0).
user_login_total
|counter
|Teleport Auth
|Number of user logins.
watcher_event_sizes
|histogram
|cache
|Overall size of events emitted.
watcher_events
|histogram
|cache
|Per resource size of events emitted.
Enhanced Session Recording / BPF
|Name
|Type
|Component
|Description
bpf_lost_command_events
|counter
|BPF
|Number of lost command events.
bpf_lost_disk_events
|counter
|BPF
|Number of lost disk events.
bpf_lost_network_events
|counter
|BPF
|Number of lost network events.
Proxy Service
|Name
|Type
|Component
|Description
failed_connect_to_node_attempts_total
|counter
|Teleport Proxy
|Number of failed SSH connection attempts to the SSH Service. Use with
teleport_connect_to_node_attempts_total to get the failure rate.
failed_login_attempts_total
|counter
|Teleport Proxy
|Number of failed
tsh login or
tsh ssh logins.
grpc_client_started_total
|counter
|Teleport Proxy
|Total number of RPCs started on the client.
grpc_client_handled_total
|counter
|Teleport Proxy
|Total number of RPCs completed on the client, regardless of success or failure.
grpc_client_msg_received_total
|counter
|Teleport Proxy
|Total number of RPC stream messages received on the client.
grpc_client_msg_sent_total
|counter
|Teleport Proxy
|Total number of gRPC stream messages sent by the client.
proxy_connection_limit_exceeded_total
|counter
|Teleport Proxy
|Number of connections that exceeded the Proxy Service connection limit.
proxy_peer_client_dial_error_total
|counter
|Teleport Proxy
|Total number of errors encountered dialing peer Proxy Service instances.
proxy_peer_server_connections
|gauge
|Teleport Proxy
|Number of currently opened connection to proxy Proxy Service instances.
proxy_peer_client_rpc
|gauge
|Teleport Proxy
|Number of current client RPC requests.
proxy_peer_client_rpc_total
|counter
|Teleport Proxy
|Total number of client RPC requests.
proxy_peer_client_rpc_duration_seconds
|histogram
|Teleport Proxy
|Duration in seconds of RPCs sent by the client.
proxy_peer_client_message_sent_size
|histogram
|Teleport Proxy
|Size of messages sent by the client.
proxy_peer_client_message_received_size
|histogram
|Teleport Proxy
|Size of messages received by the client.
proxy_peer_server_connections
|gauge
|Teleport Proxy
|Number of currently opened connection to peer Proxy Service clients.
proxy_peer_server_rpc
|gauge
|Teleport Proxy
|Number of current server RPC requests.
proxy_peer_server_rpc_total
|counter
|Teleport Proxy
|Total number of server RPC requests.
proxy_peer_server_rpc_duration_seconds
|histogram
|Teleport Proxy
|Duration in seconds of RPCs sent by the server.
proxy_peer_server_message_sent_size
|histogram
|Teleport Proxy
|Size of messages sent by the server.
proxy_peer_server_message_received_size
|histogram
|Teleport Proxy
|Size of messages received by the server.
proxy_ssh_sessions_total
|gauge
|Teleport Proxy
|Number of active sessions through this Proxy Service instance.
proxy_missing_ssh_tunnels
|gauge
|Teleport Proxy
|Number of missing SSH tunnels. Used to debug if Teleport instances have discovered all Proxy Service instances.
remote_clusters
|gauge
|Teleport Proxy
|Number of inbound connections from leaf clusters.
teleport_connect_to_node_attempts_total
|counter
|Teleport Proxy
|Number of SSH connection attempts to a SSH Service. Use with
failed_connect_to_node_attempts_total to get the failure rate.
teleport_reverse_tunnels_connected
|gauge
|Teleport Proxy
|Number of reverse SSH tunnels connected to the Teleport Proxy Service by Teleport instances.
teleport_proxy_db_connection_setup_time_seconds
|histogram
|Teleport Proxy
|Time to establish connection to DB service from Proxy service.
teleport_proxy_db_connection_dial_attempts_total
|counter
|Teleport Proxy
|Number of dial attempts from Proxy to DB service made.
teleport_proxy_db_connection_dial_failures_total
|counter
|Teleport Proxy
|Number of failed dial attempts from Proxy to DB service made.
teleport_proxy_db_attempted_servers_total
|histogram
|Teleport Proxy
|Number of servers processed during connection attempt to the DB service from Proxy service.
teleport_proxy_db_connection_tls_config_time_seconds
|histogram
|Teleport Proxy
|Time to fetch TLS configuration for the connection to DB service from Proxy service.
teleport_proxy_db_active_connections_total
|gauge
|Teleport Proxy
|Number of currently active connections to DB service from Proxy service.
trusted_clusters
|gauge
|Teleport Proxy
|Number of outbound connections to leaf clusters.
Database Service
|Name
|Type
|Component
|Description
teleport_db_messages_from_client_total
|counter
|Teleport Database Service
|Number of messages (packets) received from the DB client.
teleport_db_messages_from_server_total
|counter
|Teleport Database Service
|Number of messages (packets) received from the DB server.
teleport_db_method_call_count_total
|counter
|Teleport Database Service
|Number of times a DB method was called.
teleport_db_method_call_latency_seconds
|histogram
|Teleport Database Service
|Call latency for a DB method calls.
teleport_db_initialized_connections_total
|counter
|Teleport Database Service
|Number of initialized DB connections.
teleport_db_active_connections_total
|gauge
|Teleport Database Service
|Number of active DB connections.
teleport_db_connection_durations_seconds
|histogram
|Teleport Database Service
|Duration of DB connection.
teleport_db_connection_setup_time_seconds
|histogram
|Teleport Database Service
|Initial time to setup DB connection, before any requests are handled.
teleport_db_errors_total
|counter
|Teleport Database Service
|Number of synthetic DB errors sent to the client.
Kubernetes access
The following tables identify all metrics available in the Teleport Proxy Service if at least one Kubernetes cluster is enrolled in your Teleport cluster.
Client
The following table identifies all metrics available when the service connects
to upstream servers. In the case of
proxy, the upstream server can be a
kubernetes_service or Kubernetes Cluster if it's running in legacy mode.
|Name
|Type
|Component
|Description
teleport_kubernetes_client_in_flight_requests
|gauge
|Teleport Kubernetes Proxy
|In-flight requests waiting for the upstream response.
teleport_kubernetes_client_requests_total
|counter
|Teleport Kubernetes Proxy
|Total number of requests sent to the upstream Teleport proxy, kube_service or Kubernetes Cluster servers.
teleport_kubernetes_client_tls_duration_seconds
|histogram
|Teleport Kubernetes Proxy
|Latency distribution of TLS handshakes.
teleport_kubernetes_client_got_conn_duration_seconds
|histogram
|Teleport Kubernetes Proxy
|Latency distribution of time to dial to the upstream server - using reverse tunnel or direct dialer.
teleport_kubernetes_client_first_byte_response_duration_seconds
|histogram
|Teleport Kubernetes Proxy
|Latency distribution of time to receive the first response byte from the upstream server.
teleport_kubernetes_client_request_duration_seconds
|histogram
|Teleport Kubernetes Proxy
|Latency distribution of the upstream request time.
Server
The following table identifies all metrics available for incoming connections.
|Name
|Type
|Component
|Description
teleport_kubernetes_server_in_flight_requests
|gauge
|Teleport Kubernetes Proxy
|In-flight requests currently handled by the server.
teleport_kubernetes_server_api_requests_total
|counter
|Teleport Kubernetes Proxy
|Total number of requests handled by the server.
teleport_kubernetes_server_request_duration_seconds
|histogram
|Teleport Kubernetes Proxy
|Latency distribution of the total request time.
teleport_kubernetes_server_response_size_bytes
|histogram
|Teleport Kubernetes Proxy
|Distribution of the response size.
teleport_kubernetes_server_exec_in_flight_sessions
|gauge
|Teleport Kubernetes Proxy
|Number of active kubectl exec sessions.
teleport_kubernetes_server_exec_sessions_total
|counter
|Teleport Kubernetes Proxy
|Total number of kubectl exec sessions.
teleport_kubernetes_server_portforward_in_flight_sessions
|gauge
|Teleport Kubernetes Proxy
|Number of active kubectl portforward sessions.
teleport_kubernetes_server_portforward_sessions_total
|counter
|Teleport Kubernetes Proxy
|Number of active kubectl portforward sessions.
teleport_kubernetes_server_join_in_flight_sessions
|gauge
|Teleport Kubernetes Proxy
|Number of active joining sessions,
teleport_kubernetes_server_join_sessions_total
|counter
|Teleport Kubernetes Proxy
|Total number of joining sessions.
Teleport SSH Service
|Name
|Type
|Component
|Description
user_max_concurrent_sessions_hit_total
|counter
|Teleport SSH
|Number of times a user exceeded their concurrent session limit.
Teleport Kubernetes Service
The following table identifies all metrics available when the service connects
to upstream servers. In the case of
kubernetes_service, the upstream server
is always a Kubernetes cluster.
|Name
|Type
|Component
|Description
teleport_kubernetes_client_in_flight_requests
|gauge
|Teleport Kubernetes Service
|In-flight requests waiting for the upstream response.
teleport_kubernetes_client_requests_total
|counter
|Teleport Kubernetes Service
|Total number of requests sent to the upstream teleport proxy, kube_service or Kubernetes Cluster servers.
teleport_kubernetes_client_tls_duration_seconds
|histogram
|Teleport Kubernetes Service
|Latency distribution of TLS handshakes.
teleport_kubernetes_client_got_conn_duration_seconds
|histogram
|Teleport Kubernetes Service
|Latency distribution of time to dial to the upstream server - using reversetunnel or direct dialer.
teleport_kubernetes_client_first_byte_response_duration_seconds
|histogram
|Teleport Kubernetes Service
|Latency distribution of time to receive the first response byte from the upstream server.
teleport_kubernetes_client_request_duration_seconds
|histogram
|Teleport Kubernetes Service
|Latency distribution of the upstream request time.
The following table identifies all metrics available for incoming connections.
|Name
|Type
|Component
|Description
teleport_kubernetes_server_in_flight_requests
|gauge
|Teleport Kubernetes Service
|In-flight requests currently handled by the server.
teleport_kubernetes_server_api_requests_total
|counter
|Teleport Kubernetes Service
|Total number of requests handled by the server.
teleport_kubernetes_server_request_duration_seconds
|histogram
|Teleport Kubernetes Service
|Latency distribution of the total request time.
teleport_kubernetes_server_response_size_bytes
|histogram
|Teleport Kubernetes Service
|Distribution of the response size.
teleport_kubernetes_server_exec_in_flight_sessions
|gauge
|Teleport Kubernetes Service
|Number of active kubectl exec sessions.
teleport_kubernetes_server_exec_sessions_total
|counter
|Teleport Kubernetes Service
|Total number of kubectl exec sessions.
teleport_kubernetes_server_portforward_in_flight_sessions
|gauge
|Teleport Kubernetes Service
|Number of active kubectl portforward sessions.
teleport_kubernetes_server_portforward_sessions_total
|counter
|Teleport Kubernetes Service
|Number of active kubectl portforward sessions.
teleport_kubernetes_server_join_in_flight_sessions
|gauge
|Teleport Kubernetes Service
|Number of active joining sessions,
teleport_kubernetes_server_join_sessions_total
|counter
|Teleport Kubernetes Service
|Total number of joining sessions.
All Teleport instances
|Name
|Type
|Component
|Description
process_state
|gauge
|Teleport
|State of the teleport process: 0 - ok, 1 - recovering, 2 - degraded, 3 - starting.
certificate_mismatch_total
|counter
|Teleport
|Number of SSH server login failures due to a certificate mismatch.
rx
|counter
|Teleport
|Number of bytes received during an SSH connection.
server_interactive_sessions_total
|gauge
|Teleport
|Number of active sessions.
teleport_build_info
|gauge
|Teleport
|Provides build information of Teleport including gitref (git describe --long --tags), Go version, and Teleport version. The value of this gauge will always be 1.
teleport_breaker_connector_executions_total
|counter
|Teleport
|Number of requests to the Teleport Auth Service API that go through a circuit breaker done by Teleport services, labeled by
role of the connector (almost always
Instance),
state of the associated circuit breaker and
success as interpreted by the breaker.
teleport_cache_events
|counter
|Teleport
|Number of events received by a Teleport service cache. Teleport's Auth Service, Proxy Service, and other services cache incoming events related to their service.
teleport_cache_stale_events
|counter
|Teleport
|Number of stale events received by a Teleport service cache. A high percentage of stale events can indicate a degraded backend.
tx
|counter
|Teleport
|Number of bytes transmitted during an SSH connection.
Go runtime metrics
These metrics are surfaced by the Go runtime and are not specific to Teleport.
|Name
|Type
|Component
|Description
go_gc_duration_seconds
|summary
|Internal Go
|A summary of GC invocation durations.
go_goroutines
|gauge
|Internal Go
|Number of goroutines that currently exist.
go_info
|gauge
|Internal Go
|Information about the Go environment.
go_memstats_alloc_bytes_total
|counter
|Internal Go
|Total number of bytes allocated, even if freed.
go_memstats_alloc_bytes
|gauge
|Internal Go
|Number of bytes allocated and still in use.
go_memstats_buck_hash_sys_bytes
|gauge
|Internal Go
|Number of bytes used by the profiling bucket hash table.
go_memstats_frees_total
|counter
|Internal Go
|Total number of frees.
go_memstats_gc_cpu_fraction
|gauge
|Internal Go
|The fraction of this program's available CPU time used by the GC since the program started.
go_memstats_gc_sys_bytes
|gauge
|Internal Go
|Number of bytes used for garbage collection system metadata.
go_memstats_heap_alloc_bytes
|gauge
|Internal Go
|Number of heap bytes allocated and still in use.
go_memstats_heap_idle_bytes
|gauge
|Internal Go
|Number of heap bytes waiting to be used.
go_memstats_heap_inuse_bytes
|gauge
|Internal Go
|Number of heap bytes that are in use.
go_memstats_heap_objects
|gauge
|Internal Go
|Number of allocated objects.
go_memstats_heap_released_bytes
|gauge
|Internal Go
|Number of heap bytes released to the OS.
go_memstats_heap_sys_bytes
|gauge
|Internal Go
|Number of heap bytes obtained from the system.
go_memstats_last_gc_time_seconds
|gauge
|Internal Go
|Number of seconds since the Unix epoch of the last garbage collection.
go_memstats_lookups_total
|counter
|Internal Go
|Total number of pointer lookups.
go_memstats_mallocs_total
|counter
|Internal Go
|Total number of mallocs.
go_memstats_mcache_inuse_bytes
|gauge
|Internal Go
|Number of bytes in use by mcache structures.
go_memstats_mcache_sys_bytes
|gauge
|Internal Go
|Number of bytes used for mcache structures obtained from system.
go_memstats_mspan_inuse_bytes
|gauge
|Internal Go
|Number of bytes in use by mspan structures.
go_memstats_mspan_sys_bytes
|gauge
|Internal Go
|Number of bytes used for mspan structures obtained from system.
go_memstats_next_gc_bytes
|gauge
|Internal Go
|Number of heap bytes when next the garbage collection will take place.
go_memstats_other_sys_bytes
|gauge
|Internal Go
|Number of bytes used for other system allocations.
go_memstats_stack_inuse_bytes
|gauge
|Internal Go
|Number of bytes in use by the stack allocator.
go_memstats_stack_sys_bytes
|gauge
|Internal Go
|Number of bytes obtained from the system for stack allocator.
go_memstats_sys_bytes
|gauge
|Internal Go
|Number of bytes obtained from the system.
go_threads
|gauge
|Internal Go
|Number of OS threads created.
process_cpu_seconds_total
|counter
|Internal Go
|Total user and system CPU time spent in seconds.
process_max_fds
|gauge
|Internal Go
|Maximum number of open file descriptors.
process_open_fds
|gauge
|Internal Go
|Number of open file descriptors.
process_resident_memory_bytes
|gauge
|Internal Go
|Resident memory size in bytes.
process_start_time_seconds
|gauge
|Internal Go
|Start time of the process since the Unix epoch in seconds.
process_virtual_memory_bytes
|gauge
|Internal Go
|Virtual memory size in bytes.
process_virtual_memory_max_bytes
|gauge
|Internal Go
|Maximum amount of virtual memory available in bytes.
Prometheus
|Name
|Type
|Component
|Description
promhttp_metric_handler_requests_in_flight
|gauge
|prometheus
|Current number of scrapes being served.
promhttp_metric_handler_requests_total
|counter
|prometheus
|Total number of scrapes by HTTP status code.