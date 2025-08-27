Version: 17.x

This document acts a reference for GitLab CI and Machine ID. You will find links to in-depth guides as well as a full description of the configuration options available when using the GitLab join method.

You can read step-by-step guides on using Machine ID and GitLab CI:

Using Machine ID with GitLab: How to use Machine ID to SSH into Teleport nodes from GitLab CI.

A GitLab join token contains allow rules that describe which pipelines can use that token in order to join the Teleport cluster. A rule can contain multiple fields, and any pipeline that matches all of the fields within a single rule is granted access.