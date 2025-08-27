Skip to main content
This document acts a reference for GitLab CI and Machine ID. You will find links to in-depth guides as well as a full description of the configuration options available when using the GitLab join method.

GitLab join token

A GitLab join token contains allow rules that describe which pipelines can use that token in order to join the Teleport cluster. A rule can contain multiple fields, and any pipeline that matches all of the fields within a single rule is granted access.

kind: token
version: v2
metadata:
  # name identifies the token. When configuring a bot or node to join using this
  # token, this name should be specified.
  name: gitlab-demo
spec:
  # The Bot role indicates that this token grants access to a bot user, rather
  # than allowing a node to join.
  roles: [Bot]
  # join_method for GitLab joining will always be "gitlab".
  join_method: gitlab

  # bot_name specifies the name of the bot that this token will grant access to
  # when it is used.
  bot_name: gitlab-demo

  gitlab:
    # domain should be the domain of your GitLab instance. If you are using
    # GitLab's cloud hosted offering, omit this field entirely.
    domain: gitlab.example.com
    # allow is an array of rule configurations for what GitLab CI jobs should be
    # allowed to join. All options configured within one allow entry
    # must be satisfied for the GitLab CI run to be allowed to join. Where
    # multiple allow entries are specified, any job which satisfies all of the
    # options within a single entry will be allowed to join.
    #
    # An allow entry must include at least one of:
    # - project_path
    # - namespace_path
    # - sub
    # This ensures that GitLab CI runs in other GitLab user's projects are not
    # able to access your Teleport cluster.
    allow:
      # project_path restricts joins to jobs that originate within the
      # specified project.
      #
      # This field supports glob-style matching:
      # - Use '*' to match zero or more characters.
      # - Use '?' to match any single character.
      - project_path: my-user/my-project
        # namespace_path restricts joins to any run within project that exists
        # within the specified namespace. A namespace will either be a username
        # or the name of a group.
        #
        # This field supports glob-style matching:
        # - Use '*' to match zero or more characters.
        # - Use '?' to match any single character.
        namespace_path: my-user
        # pipeline_source restricts joins to jobs triggered by certain criteria,
        # e.g triggered through the web interface.
        pipeline_source: web
        # environment restricts joins to jobs that are associated with the
        # specified environment
        environment: production
        # ref_type restricts joins to jobs that were triggered by a specific
        # type of git reference. Either `branch` or `tag`.
        ref_type: branch
        # ref restricts joins to jobs that were triggered by a specific git
        # reference. Combine this with `ref_type` to create allow rules that
        # can only be triggered by a specific branch or tag.
        #
        # This field supports glob-style matching:
        # - Use '*' to match zero or more characters.
        # - Use '?' to match any single character.
        ref: main
        # sub is a single string that concatenates the project_path, ref_type
        # and ref. This can be used to restrict joins using a single string,
        # whilst also describing a specific project and git ref.
        #
        # It is better to use the individual fields, as it is easy to mis-format
        # the sub string.
        #
        # This field supports glob-style matching:
        # - Use '*' to match zero or more characters.
        # - Use '?' to match any single character.
        sub: project_path:my-user/my-project:ref_type:branch:ref:main
        # user_login restricts joins to jobs that were triggered by a specific
        # username.
        user_login: octocat
        # user_email restricts joins to jobs that were triggered by a specific
        # user with the given email
        user_email: [email protected]
        # ref_protected if set to true restricts joins to jobs running against a
        # protected ref.
        # If omitted, the protection status of the ref is not checked.
        ref_protected: true
        # environment_protected if set to true restricts joins to jobs running
        # against a protected ref.
        # If omitted, the protection status of the ref is not checked.
        environment_protected: true
        # ci_config_sha restricts joins to jobs that are using a specific
        # commit of CI configuration.
        ci_config_sha: ffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffff
        # ci_config_ref_uri restricts joins to jobs that are using a specific
        # CI configuration source.
        ci_config_ref_uri: gitlab.example.com/my-group/my-project//.gitlab-ci.yml@refs/heads/main
        # deployment_tier restricts joins to jobs that are deploying to a
        # specific deployment_tier.
        deployment_tier: production
        # project_visibility restricts joins to jobs that are running against a
        # project with a specific visibility configuration.
        project_visibility: public