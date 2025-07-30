Workload Identity and tsh
In some scenarios, you may wish to issue a SPIFFE SVID manually, without using Machine ID. This can be useful in scenarios where you need to impersonate a service for the purposes of debugging or could provide a mechanism for providing human access to services which use SPIFFE SVIDs for authentication.
In this guide, you will use the
tsh tool to issue a SPIFFE SVID.
Prerequisites
- A role configured to allow issuing SPIFFE SVIDs and this role assigned to your user. See Getting Started for more information.
A running Teleport cluster version 17.0.0-dev or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-17.0.0-dev.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v17.0.0-dev-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v17.0.0-dev-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v17.0.0-dev-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/pingand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version:curl https://example.teleport.sh/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version'17.0.0-dev
Step 1/2. Using
tsh to issue a SPIFFE X509 SVID
First, determine where you wish to write the SPIFFE SVID. If you wish to write
these into a directory, you must first create it. In our example, we will write
the SVID to a directory called
svid.
Next, determine which workload identity resource you'll use to issue the X509
SVID. In our example, we'll use a workload identity called
my-workload-identity.
Issue the SVID specifying the output directory using
--output and the name of
the workload identity resource using
--name-selector:
$ tsh workload-identity issue-x509 --output ./svid --name-selector my-workload-identity
Additionally, flags can be used to further customize the SVID:
flag
|Description
--credential-ttl
|Sets the Time To Live for the resulting X509 SVID. Specify duration using
s,
m and
h, e.g
12h for 12 hours.
Using headless authentication to issue a SVID on a remote host
In some scenarios, you may wish to use
tsh to issue a SVID on a host you have
SSHed into, without logging into Teleport on that host. This can be particularly
useful in scenarios where authentication may not be possible, for example, when
you authenticate using a hardware token.
In this case, you can use the headless authentication feature of
tsh. This
provides a prompt for you to authenticate the command on the remote machine,
using your local
tsh client.
To use headless authentication, we provide the
--headless flag, and must
also specify the
--proxy and
--user flags:
$ tsh --proxy=example.teleport.sh \
--user example \
--headless \
workload-identity issue-x509 \
--output . \
--name-selector my-workload-identity
Step 2/2. Using the output SVID
Once the SVID has been issued, you can configure your workload to use it. This will differ depending on the workload.
When written to disk, the SVID will be written as three files:
file
|Description
svid_key.pem
|The private key for the X509 SVID. This is PEM wrapped and marshalled in PKCS8 format.
svid.pem
|The X509 SVID itself. This is PEM wrapped and DER encoded.
svid_bundle.pem
|The SPIFFE trust bundle. A concatenated list of X509 certificates for the certificate authorities within the trust domain. These are individually PEM wrapped and DER encoded.
