Getting Started with Workload Identity
Teleport's Workload Identity issues flexible short-lived identities intended for workloads. It is compatible with the industry-standard SPIFFE specification meaning that it can be used in place of other SPIFFE compatible identity providers.
How it works
In this guide, you'll configure the RBAC necessary to allow a Bot to issue
workload identity credentials and then configure
tbot to expose a SPIFFE
Workload API endpoint. You can then connect your workloads to this endpoint to
receive SPIFFE SVID-compatible workload identity credentials.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 17.7.2
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
tbotmust already be installed and configured on the host where the workloads which need to access Teleport Workload Identity will run. For more information, see the deployment guides.
Step 1/4. Configure Workload Identity
First, you will need to create a Workload Identity resource.
This resource is the primary way that Teleport Workload Identity is configured. Each Workload Identity resource represents the configuration of an identity for a specific workload or a template to be used when representing the identity of a group of workloads. The Workload Identity resource specifies a number of key things, including:
- The name of the Workload Identity, which will be needed when issuing it.
- The SPIFFE ID that will be included in credentials issued for this WorkloadIdentity.
- Any rules around when this Workload Identity can be used to issue credentials.
Before proceeding, you'll want to determine the SPIFFE ID path that your
workload will use. In our example, we'll use
/svc/foo. We provide more
guidance on choosing a SPIFFE ID structure in the
Best Practices guide.
Create a new file called
workload-identity.yaml:
kind: workload_identity
version: v1
metadata:
name: example-workload-identity
labels:
example: getting-started
spec:
spiffe:
id: /svc/foo
Replace:
example-workload-identitywith a name that describes your use-case.
/svc/foowith the SPIFFE ID path you have decided on issuing.
Use
tctl create -f ./workload-identity.yaml to create the Workload Identity.
Now, you'll need to create a role that will grant access to the Workload Identity that you have just created. As with other Teleport resources, access is granted by specifying label matchers on the role that will match the labels on the resource itself.
In addition to granting access to the resource, we will also need to grant the ability to read and list the Workload Identity resource type.
Create
workload-identity-issuer-role.yaml:
kind: role
version: v6
metadata:
name: example-workload-identity-issuer
spec:
allow:
workload_identity_labels:
example: ["getting-started"]
rules:
- resources:
- workload_identity
verbs:
- list
- read
Use
tctl create -f ./workload-identity-issuer-role.yaml to create the role.
Now, use
tctl bots update to add the role to the Bot. Replace
example-bot
with the name of the Bot you created in the deployment guide and
example-workload-identity-issuer with the name of the role you just created:
tctl bots update example-bot --add-roles example-workload-identity-issuer
Configuring DNS SANs
In some cases, you may wish to configure DNS SANs which should be included in the X509 certificates issued by the Workload API. This is useful in cases where the client may not be SPIFFE aware and will check the DNS SAN rather than the SPIFFE URI during the TLS handshake.
Modify your
workload-identity.yaml resource definition to include the
spec.spiffe.x509.dns_sans field, replacing
example.com with the DNS name you
require:
kind: workload_identity
version: v1
metadata:
name: example-workload-identity
labels:
example: getting-started
spec:
spiffe:
id: /svc/foo
x509:
dns_sans:
- example.com
Use
tctl create -f ./workload-identity.yaml to update the WorkloadIdentity
resource with your changes.
Step 2/4. Configure
workload-identity-api service in
tbot
To set up a SPIFFE Workload API endpoint with
tbot, we configure an instance
of the
workload-identity-api service.
First, determine where you wish this socket to be created. In our example,
we'll use
/opt/machine-id/workload.sock. You may wish to choose a directory
that is only accessible by the processes that will need to connect to the
Workload API.
Modify your
tbot configuration file to include the
workload-identity-api
service:
services:
- type: workload-identity-api
listen: unix:///opt/machine-id/workload.sock
selector:
name: example-workload-identity
Replace:
/opt/machine-id/workload.sockwith the path to the socket you wish to create.
example-workload-identitywith the name of the Workload Identity resource you created earlier.
Start or restart your
tbot instance to apply the new configuration
Configuring Unix Workload Attestation
By default, an SVID listed under the Workload API service will be issued to any workload that connects to the Workload API. You may wish to restrict which SVIDs are issued based on certain characteristics of the workload. This is known as Workload Attestation.
When using the Unix listener,
tbot supports workload attestation based on
three characteristics of the workload process:
uid: The UID of the user that the workload process is running as.
gid: The primary GID of the user that the workload process is running as.
pid: The PID of the workload process.
Within a Workload Identity, you can configure rules based on the attributes determined via workload attestation. Each rule contains a number of tests and all tests must pass for the rule to pass. At least one rule must pass for the Workload Identity to be allowed to issue a credential.
For example, to configure a Workload Identity to be issued only to workloads that are running as the user with ID 1000 or running as a user with a primary group ID of 50:
kind: workload_identity
version: v1
metadata:
name: example-workload-identity
labels:
example: getting-started
spec:
rules:
allow:
- conditions:
- attribute: workload.unix.uid
eq:
value: 1000
- conditions:
- attribute: workload.unix.gid
eq:
value: 50
spiffe:
id: /svc/foo
Step 3/4. Testing the Workload API with
tbot spiffe-inspect
The
tbot binary includes a
spiffe-inspect command that can be used to
test the configuration of the Workload API. This command will connect to the
Workload API and request SVIDs, whilst providing debug information.
Before configuring your workload to use the Workload API, we recommend using this command to ensure that the Workload API is behaving as expected.
Use the
spiffe-inspect command with
--path to specify the path to the
Workload API socket, replacing
/opt/machine-id/workload.sock with the path you
configured in the previous step:
tbot spiffe-inspect --path unix:///opt/machine-id/workload.sockINFO [TBOT] Inspecting SPIFFE Workload API Endpoint unix:///opt/machine-id/workload.sock tbot/spiffe.go:31INFO [TBOT] Received X.509 SVID context from Workload API bundles_count:1 svids_count:1 tbot/spiffe.go:46SVIDS- spiffe://example.teleport.sh/svc/foo - Expiry: 2024-03-20 10:55:52 +0000 UTCTrust Bundles- example.teleport.sh
Step 4/4. Configuring your workload to use the Workload API
Now that you know that the Workload API is behaving as expected, you can configure your workload to use it. The exact steps will depend on the workload.
In cases where you have used the SPIFFE SDKs, you can configure the
SPIFFE_ENDPOINT_SOCKET environment variable to point to the socket created by
tbot.
See the Best Practices guide for more information on integrating SPIFFE with your workloads.
Next steps
- Workload Identity Overview: Overview of Teleport Workload Identity.
- Best Practices: Best practices for using Workload Identity in Production.
- Read the Workload Identity reference to explore the configuration of the Workload Identity resource.
- Read the configuration reference to explore
all the available configuration options for
tbot.