Certificate Authority Rotation
Components of a Teleport cluster authenticate to one another using either X.509 or SSH certificates. To issue certificates, Teleport maintains several certificate authorities. You can rotate Teleport CAs to prevent malicious actors from impersonating part of your Teleport cluster. This guide explains the CAs that Teleport maintains and how to rotate them.
We recommend becoming familiar with the entire guide before following the steps, as you should be ready to roll back the CA rotation if it does not proceed as expected.
How it works
Teleport maintains its CAs independently of one another, and rotating one CA does not affect the rotation status of the others. The rotation process is designed to take place in phases, which give operators time to update their infrastructure and roll back a CA rotation if necessary.
Teleport CA rotation takes place in five phases for each CA. The phases have the following order:
standby: No rotation in progress. No operations have begun.
init: A new certificate authority is issued, but not used.
update_clients: The Teleport Auth Service uses the new CA to sign new certificates but continues to trust certificates signed by the original CA.
update_servers: Any server components in the cluster that accept incoming connections from clients reload their identity and start serving certificates issued by the new CA. During this phase clients accept server certificates issued by the original CA or the new CA. When rotating the
hostCA Teleport Agents, Auth Service and Proxy Service instances will automatically reload their identity. OpenSSH hosts must be issued new SSH host certificates during this phase.
standby: No rotation in progress. All operations have completed. All components will stop trusting the old CA and only trust the new CA.
Before the final
standby phase, you can also put the rotation in the
rollback phase to abort the rotation return to the original certificate
authority.
After the
rollback phase you will then proceed to the
standby phase.
CA rotations can be manual or semi-automatic. In manual mode, admins must instruct the Teleport Auth Service to advance from one phase to the next. Between phases, admins can prepare their infrastructure to adjust to each change. In semi-automatic mode, the Teleport Auth Service cycles through each phase automatically, with a grace period between each phase.
In 17.0.5+
tctl auth rotate (with no arguments) starts an interactive
terminal UI for CA rotations.
The interactive UI displays a live cluster status, allows you to choose a CA to
rotate and guides you through each phase, automatically performs certain checks
to make sure the cluster is ready for the next phase, and lists any manual steps
that need to be completed.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 17.7.1
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Step 1/4. Choose a CA to rotate
When rotating a CA, during each phase you should check that any infrastructure that relies on the CA has not lost connectivity. You may also need to export the new CA to your infrastructure, or issue new certificates to any self-hosted services. Choose one of the CAs below to determine how to keep it up to date during the migration.
|CA type
|Certificate subjects
host
|Teleport Agents. Auth Service and Proxy Service instances.
user
|Teleport users.
db
|Self-hosted databases protected by Teleport (users must distribute certificates to databases).
db_client
|The Teleport Database Service.
openssh
|OpenSSH servers enrolled in your Teleport cluster.
jwt
|Teleport users accessing web applications.
saml_idp
|The Teleport SAML IdP.
spiffe
|Workload Identity (SPIFFE) clients.
oidc_idp
|The Teleport OIDC IdP integration.
host
The
host CA issues certificates to Teleport Agents as well as Auth Service and
Proxy Service instances so Teleport clients and the Teleport Auth Service can
verify them.
The
host CA also issues SSH host certificates to any enrolled agentless OpenSSH servers.
Teleport Agents and Proxy Service instances use heartbeats to periodically
report their status to the Teleport Auth Service and update their internal data
to reflect data held by the Auth Service. This internal data includes the status
of the
host CA rotation if one is in progress.
To check the rotation status of an agent or Proxy Service instance, run a variation of the following command, assigning resource to the name of an agent or Proxy Service instance:
tctl get resource --format=json | jq '.[] | {hostname: .spec.hostname, rotation: .spec.rotation.state, phase: .spec.rotation.phase}'{ "hostname": "terminal", "rotation": "in_progress", "phase": "init"}
In this example, the Teleport instance named
terminal has updated its status
to phase
init. This means it has downloaded a new CA public key and is ready
for state transitions.
You can use the
tctl get command with the following resources to determine
the rotation state of the
host CA on each agent kind:
|Role
tctl get value
|Application Service
app_server
|Auth Service
auth_server
|Database Service
db_server
|Kubernetes Service
kube_server
|Proxy Service
proxies
|SSH Service
nodes
|Windows Desktop Service
windows_desktop_service
During each phase of the
host CA rotation, make sure all Agents and Proxy
Service instances have completed the transition to target phase before
proceeding to the next phase. We will explain the phases in Step
2.
Any OpenSSH hosts must be issued new host certificates during the
update_servers phase of the
host CA rotation.
Any Teleport processes that connect directly to the Auth Service need a CA pin
in order to trust the TLS certificate presented by the Auth Service.
This includes all Proxy Service instances and any agents in a self-hosted cluster that
connect directly to the Auth Service.
During the CA rotation,
tctl status will report that there are 2 CA pins.
If you are adding any new Teleport Agents to the cluster during the CA rotation
you must configure them to trust both reported CA pins.
After the rotation is complete, only the new CA pin will be reported.
Note: Teleport Agents that connect to the Proxy Service never need a CA pin because the Proxy's TLS certificate should issued by a trusted CA.
user
The
user CA issues a certificate when a user authenticates to Teleport. It
also signs client certificates for users connecting to Windows desktops and
Teleport SSH servers. Teleport-protected servers and Windows desktops use these
certificates.
Before you complete the rotation and reach the final
standby phase,
users who have signed into Teleport must reauthenticate to receive a user
certificate from the new CA, otherwise web sessions and Teleport client commands
will fail and users may have to log out and log back in.
To avoid this, you can wait longer than the max user session TTL between the
update_clients and
standby phases so that all user certificates signed by
the old CA will have already expired and required a re-login.
If you have registered Windows desktops with Teleport, follow the guide to export the Teleport user CA so the Windows Desktop Service can authenticate to RDP hosts. Verify that you can connect to registered desktops throughout the rotation.
db and
db_client
The
db and
db_client CAs issue certificates that the Teleport Database
Service uses to communicate with self-hosted databases.
The Teleport Database Service presents a certificate signed by the
db_client
CA when communicating with a self-hosted database, which an admin configures to
trust certificates issued by this CA.
Admins can configure self-hosted databases to present a certificate signed by
the
db CA, which the Database Service uses to verify that a database server is
a genuine Teleport-protected resource. Alternatively, self-hosted databases can
present a certificate signed by a custom CA, and admins can configure the
Teleport Database Service to trust the CA.
Rotating the database CAs
These steps provide instructions to rotate both the
db and
db_client CAs
together, but it is also possible to rotate just one or the other and follow the
same steps.
Start by rotating both the
db and
db_client CAs to the
init phase.
During the
init phase,
tctl auth sign will issue database server
certificates signed by the new
db CA keys, and will output a CAs file
including both the old and new
db_client CA certificates.
To avoid losing access to your self-hosted databases at any point, you should
reconfigure your databases during the
init phase with new certificates and
trusted CAs.
tctl auth sign --format db is an exception to the usual behavior of the
init
rotation phase.
When the
db CA is in the
init phase,
tctl auth sign --format db will issue
database server certificates signed by the new CA keys.
This is so that self-hosted databases only need to be reconfigured twice during
a CA rotation: first during the
init phase to get a certificate signed by the
new
db CA and start trusting the new
db_client CA, and second during the
final
standby phase to stop trusting the old
db_client CA.
Consult the appropriate
documentation
for configuring your databases before proceeding to the
update_clients
rotation phase.
As soon as you proceed to the
update_clients phase, the Teleport Database
Service will start using client certificates issued by the new
db_client CA to
connect to databases.
Verify that you can still access your databases before and after transitioning
both CAs to the
update_clients phase.
If all is well, proceed rotating both CAs to the
update_servers and
standby
phases.
After reaching the
standby phase, you may once again reconfigure your
databases to stop trusting the old CA certificate that has now been rotated out.
Rolling back the rotation
The most common reason you would want to roll back is if you cannot reconfigure your databases. If you have connectivity issues after reconfiguring a database, it's likely that you misconfigured the database.
If you reconfigured any of your databases during the rotation, you will need
to reconfigure them again during the
rollback phase before proceeding to the
standby phase.
openssh
The
openssh CA issues ephemeral SSH user certificates that the Proxy Service
uses to authenticate to
OpenSSH servers registered with Teleport.
The OpenSSH agent verifies these certificates when it receives incoming
connections from the Proxy Service.
During the
init phase of
openssh CA rotation all OpenSSH servers must be
updated to trust the new CA public key in addition to the existing public key.
This is necessary to avoid any loss of connectivity when the Proxy Service
starts using certificates signed by the new CA keys during the
update_clients
phase.
If you used the
manual method
to enroll any OpenSSH servers, you must follow the instructions to export the
new
openssh CA public key and provide it to your OpenSSH servers before you
transition the rotation to the
update_clients phase.
If you used the
automated method
you should reconfigure
sshd by following the same steps before proceeding to
the
update_clients phase.
OpenSSH servers use SSH host certificates issued by the
host CA and trust
incoming certificates issued by the
openssh CA.
Make sure you also reconfigure OpenSSH servers with a new host certificates when
rotating the
host CA during the
update_servers phase.
jwt
The Teleport Auth Service uses the
jwt CA to sign JSON web tokens. The
Teleport Application Service includes JSON web tokens in HTTP messages that it
forwards to Teleport-protected applications, which use the
jwt CA to verify
the tokens.
If you have enrolled web applications with Teleport, and those applications authenticate traffic from the Teleport Application Service by verifying JSON web tokens against the Teleport certificate authority, you need to ensure that these applications continue to trust the rotated CA.
Teleport-protected JWT applications use one of two methods to retrieve the
public key of the Teleport
jwt CA. Depending on the method, you may need to
take action after the
init phase and before the rotation reaches the final
standby phase:
- The application queries the
/.well-known/jwks.jsonendpoint of the Teleport Proxy Service. In this case, no action is required as long as the application can continue to access the endpoint. If the application caches
jwks.json, invalidate the cache.
- The application accesses the
jwks.jsonfile on the local filesystem. Obtain a new
jwks.jsonfile by querying the
/.well-known/jwks.jsonendpoint and re-uploading the file.
For an example of exporting the
jwt CA so a web application can trust
Teleport-issued JWTs, see the guide to using JWT authentication with
Elasticsearch.
saml_idp
The
saml_idp CA signs SAML messages sent by the Teleport IdP so services that
rely on the Teleport IdP can verify them.
If you are rotating this CA, then before entering the
update_clients phase, you
must configure any service providers that rely on the Teleport SAML IdP to trust
the Teleport
saml_idp CA. Follow the instructions in the
SAML IdP documentation to export an
XML metadata file and make it available to your service provider.
spiffe
The
spiffe CA signs X509 and JWT SVIDs for Workload Identity clients, often so
other clients can mutually verify their identity with mTLS.
When rotating this CA, before entering the final
standby phase, ensure all
clients that validate Teleport-issued SVIDs have been updated to trust the new
CA:
-
Teleport Workload Identity clients should receive the updated CA certificates automatically via the
tbotclient, and future SVIDs will be issued using the new CA.
If using
tbot's
workload-identity-apiservice, additional steps may be needed for client applications to fetch new SVIDs. If generating credentials with one of the
spiffe-svidoutputs, new SVIDs should be issued automatically.
-
If using SPIFFE federation, other SPIFFE trust domains should periodically refresh Teleport's certificate bundle. This interval is usually 5 minute, but you can examine the bundle yourself to verify:curl https://example.teleport.sh/webapi/spiffe/bundle.json | jq '.spiffe_refresh_hint'
oidc_idp
The
oidc_idp CA signs messages sent by the Teleport OIDC IdP integration.
Relying parties (e.g., AWS) verify these messages to authenticate your Teleport
account for features like External Audit Storage, Auto-Discovery, and AWS Sync
for Access Graph.
The Teleport Proxy Service serves the JSON Web Key Sets for the OIDC IdP
integration from the
/.well-known/jwks-oidc path of the Web API.
The
/.well-known/jwks-oidc path of the Teleport Proxy Service Web API is
always enabled. The Teleport Proxy Service updates the endpoint automatically.
You can retrieve the full URL of the integration's JSON Web Key Sets by querying
the
/.well-known/openid-configuration path of the Web UI and reading the
jwks_uri field:
curl https://example.teleport.sh/.well-known/openid-configuration | jq '.jwks_uri'"https://example.teleport.sh/.well-known-jwks-oidc"
Step 2/4. Start a manual rotation
Once you have chosen a CA to rotate and have planned to check or update the infrastructure that relies on that CA, you are ready to begin a manual rotation.
In 17.0.5+
tctl auth rotate (with no arguments) starts an interactive
terminal UI for CA rotations.
The interactive UI displays a live cluster status, allows you to choose a CA to
rotate and guides you through each phase, automatically performs certain checks
to make sure the cluster is ready for the next phase, and lists manual steps
that need to be completed.
We recommend using the interactive rotation whenever possible, but you can read
on to learn how to manually initiate each rotation phase.
init phase
In the
init phase, the Teleport Auth Service issues a new certificate
authority of the chosen type, but does not use it to sign certificates.
-
Initiate the manual rotation of host certificate authorities:tctl auth rotate --manual --type=type --phase=initUpdated rotation phase to "init". To check status use 'tctl status'
-
Use
tctlto confirm that there is an active rotation in progress. This command prints the rotation status of all CAs that the Teleport Auth Service maintains in your cluster:tctl statusCluster teleport.example.comVersion 17.7.1CA pins: sha256:0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000 sha256:1000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000
authority rotation protocol status algorithm storage--------- --------------------------------------- -------- ------- ----------- --------host in progress (mode: manual, phase: init) SSH active Ed25519 software SSH trusted Ed25519 software TLS active ECDSA P-256 software TLS trusted ECDSA P-256 softwareuser standby (never rotated) SSH active Ed25519 software TLS active ECDSA P-256 softwaredb standby (never rotated) TLS active RSA 2048 softwaredb_client standby (never rotated) TLS active RSA 2048 softwareopenssh standby (never rotated) SSH active Ed25519 softwarejwt standby (never rotated) JWT active ECDSA P-256 softwaresaml_idp standby (never rotated) TLS active RSA 2048 softwareoidc_idp standby (never rotated) JWT active RSA 2048 softwarespiffe standby (never rotated) JWT active RSA 2048 software TLS active ECDSA P-256 softwareokta standby (never rotated) JWT active ECDSA P-256 software
-
Perform checks and updates on your infrastructure, depending on the CA type.
update_clients
Execute the transition from
init to
update_clients. In this phase, The
Teleport Auth Service uses the new CA to sign certificates but continues to
trust certificates signed by the original CA.
-
Transition to the
update_clientsphase:tctl auth rotate --manual --type=type --phase=update_clients
Updated rotation phase to "update_clients". To check status use 'tctl status'tctl statusCluster teleport.example.comVersion 17.7.1CA pins: sha256:0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000 sha256:1000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000
authority rotation protocol status algorithm storage--------- ------------------------------------------------- -------- ------- ----------- --------host in progress (mode: manual, phase: update_clients) SSH active Ed25519 software SSH trusted Ed25519 software TLS active ECDSA P-256 software TLS trusted ECDSA P-256 softwareuser standby (never rotated) SSH active Ed25519 software TLS active ECDSA P-256 softwaredb standby (never rotated) TLS active RSA 2048 softwaredb_client standby (never rotated) TLS active RSA 2048 softwareopenssh standby (never rotated) SSH active Ed25519 softwarejwt standby (never rotated) JWT active ECDSA P-256 softwaresaml_idp standby (never rotated) TLS active RSA 2048 softwareoidc_idp standby (never rotated) JWT active RSA 2048 softwarespiffe standby (never rotated) JWT active RSA 2048 software TLS active ECDSA P-256 softwareokta standby (never rotated) JWT active ECDSA P-256 software
-
Check or update infrastructure that depends on your CA before proceeding to the next step.
-
If you lose connectivity to your resources, see if you need to reconfigure them to accept the new CA. If that does not restore access or you are unable to reconfigure a database, then roll back to the original certificate authority.
update_servers
Initiate the
update_servers phase. In this phase, Teleport cluster components
(Agents, Auth Service, and Proxy Service instances) reload and start serving TLS
and SSH certificates signed by the new certificate authority, but still accept
certificates issued by the original certificate authority. This phase only
affects the
host CA.
-
Execute the transition:tctl auth rotate --manual --type=type --phase=update_servers
Updated rotation phase to "update_servers". To check status use 'tctl status'tctl statusCluster teleport.example.comVersion 17.7.1CA pins: sha256:0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000 sha256:1000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000
authority rotation protocol status algorithm storage--------- ------------------------------------------------- -------- ------- ----------- --------host in progress (mode: manual, phase: update_servers) SSH active Ed25519 software SSH trusted Ed25519 software TLS active ECDSA P-256 software TLS trusted ECDSA P-256 softwareuser standby (never rotated) SSH active Ed25519 software TLS active ECDSA P-256 softwaredb standby (never rotated) TLS active RSA 2048 softwaredb_client standby (never rotated) TLS active RSA 2048 softwareopenssh standby (never rotated) SSH active Ed25519 softwarejwt standby (never rotated) JWT active ECDSA P-256 softwaresaml_idp standby (never rotated) TLS active RSA 2048 softwareoidc_idp standby (never rotated) JWT active RSA 2048 softwarespiffe standby (never rotated) JWT active RSA 2048 software TLS active ECDSA P-256 softwareokta standby (never rotated) JWT active ECDSA P-256 software
-
Configure and check resources depending on the CA you are rotating. This is your final chance to update Teleport-protected resources before transitioning to the
standbyphase.
-
If you have lost connectivity to Teleport-protected resources, roll back to the original certificate authority before entering the final
standbyphase, when rolling back is no longer possible.
Final
standby
Before wrapping up, verify that you have not lost access to Teleport-protected resources that rely on the CA that you rotated.
-
Execute the transition:tctl auth rotate --manual --type=type --phase=standby
-
Verify that the rotation has completed with
tctl:tctl statusCluster teleport.example.comVersion 17.7.1CA pins: sha256:0000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000
authority rotation protocol status algorithm storage--------- ----------------------------------------------- -------- ------ ----------- --------host standby (last rotated: Apr 4 2025 10:14:51 UTC) SSH active Ed25519 software TLS active ECDSA P-256 softwareuser standby (never rotated) SSH active Ed25519 software TLS active ECDSA P-256 softwaredb standby (never rotated) TLS active RSA 2048 softwaredb_client standby (never rotated) TLS active RSA 2048 softwareopenssh standby (never rotated) SSH active Ed25519 softwarejwt standby (never rotated) JWT active ECDSA P-256 softwaresaml_idp standby (never rotated) TLS active RSA 2048 softwareoidc_idp standby (never rotated) JWT active RSA 2048 softwarespiffe standby (never rotated) JWT active RSA 2048 software TLS active ECDSA P-256 softwareokta standby (never rotated) JWT active ECDSA P-256 software
-
Follow the instructions for your CA to ensure that you can connect to Teleport-protected resources that rely on the CA that you rotated. This is the last stage where you have the opportunity to roll back. If you have lost connectivity to Teleport-protected resources, roll back to the original certificate authority.
Step 3/4. [Optional] Run a semi-automatic rotation
You can instruct Teleport to manage the CA rotation semi-automatically.
Semi-automatic rotation transitions between the phases of a rotation for you,
and there is no need to run a
tctl auth rotate command for each phase. After a
grace period elapses, the Teleport Auth Service updates the phase of the CA
rotation to the next step.
Determine whether to use a semi-automatic rotation
Aside from automatic phase updates, a semi-automatic rotation is identical to a manual one. It is up to the operator to update any infrastructure to accommodate the current phase before the grace period elapses.
Teleport does not check the status of any infrastructure that relies on the CA, meaning that you can lose connectivity if things go wrong. As a result, you should not carry out a semi-automatic rotation if you need to export a CA to your infrastructure.
Complete a rotation in manual mode first to understand all the edge-cases and hazards before attempting a semi-automatic rotation.
Initiate a semi-automatic rotation
If you want to run a semi-automatic rotation, initiate it with
tctl and
monitor the status of the rotation.
You can trigger semi-automatic rotation with the following command:
tctl auth rotate --type=type
The command triggers a rotation process for hosts with a default grace period of 48 hours.
Configuring the grace period
You can customize grace period and CA type with additional flags:
Rotate only user certificates with a grace period of 200 hours:tctl auth rotate --type=user --grace-period=200h
Rotate only host certificates with a grace period of 8 hours:tctl auth rotate --type=host --grace-period=8h
Be careful when choosing a grace period when rotating the
host CA.
The grace period needs to be long enough for all Agents and Proxy Service instances in a cluster to request a new certificate. If some hosts go offline during the rotation and come back only after the grace period has ended, they will be forced to leave the cluster.
During semi-automatic rotations, Teleport attempts to divide the grace period so that it spends an equal amount of time in each phase before transitioning to the next phase. This means that using a shorter grace period will result in faster state transitions.
Step 4/4. [Optional] Roll back the rotation
You must perform a rollback before the rotation enters
standby state.
-
Enter the rollback phase with a manual phase transition:tctl auth rotate --phase=rollback --type=type --manual
Updated rotation phase to "rollback". To check status use 'tctl status'
-
Ensure that you can connect to Teleport resources that depend on the CA you were rotating.
-
Finish rolling back the CA rotation:tctl auth rotate --phase=standby --type=type --manual
Updated rotation phase to "standby". To check status use 'tctl status'
Further reading
How Teleport certificate authorities work.