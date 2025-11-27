Configuring break-glass SSH Access for Disaster Recovery
This guide will walk you through the steps required to configure emergency "break-glass" access for critical agents and servers via OpenSSH using Teleport-issued certificates, in the following scenarios:
- The Teleport Agent on a server has crashed, gone offline, or become unusable.
- The Teleport control plane is down and cannot be used to access systems, and out-of-band access is necessary to fix it.
How it works
Teleport's
user CA can issue short-lived, signed certificates that can be used to grant access to OpenSSH servers in emergency disaster recovery scenarios.
By configuring the OpenSSH server alongside a Teleport Agent to trust Teleport's
user CA, users with valid Teleport-issued certificates
can authenticate to the server without requiring static SSH keys or passwords - even if Teleport itself is down.
Below, we'll detail the steps to accomplish the following objectives:
- Configure an out-of-band OpenSSH server running on the Teleport Agent machine to trust Teleport's
userCA
- Create a
breakglasssystem user on the remote host
- Create a
breakglassRole in Teleport
- Create a Teleport Machine ID bot (
tbot) to issue a
breakglassSSH Key and Certificate using Teleport's CA on an ongoing basis
- Access the remote server using a Teleport issued cert, even if Teleport is down or unresponsive
You must protect any machine that holds break-glass credentials as configured in steps 4 and 5. Anyone able to access these certificates will be able to use them to get access to any machine configured with an out-of-band OpenSSH server (as per instructions in step 1).
Additionally, any access as the
breakglass user configured via this guide will be able to bypass Teleport session recordings and
audit logging. You should only allow use of the
breakglass user via this process, and this user should never be used for any purpose other
than emergency break-glass access when the regular Teleport access path is unavailable.
Any use of the
breakglass user, for any reason, should be a cause for immediate investigation.
Prerequisites
- OpenSSH client version 7.4 or above on your local machine.
- A Linux host with OpenSSH server (
sshd) version 7.4 or above.
-
A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
Step 1/5. Configure an out-of-band OpenSSH server running on the Teleport Agent machine to trust the Teleport user CA
This step is completed on the Teleport Agent machine.
For break-glass access, an OpenSSH server must be running, and configured to trust client certificates issued by the Teleport
user
Certificate Authority (CA).
- Export the public key of the Teleport
userCA:
On the Teleport Agent machine, run the following command. Replace
teleport.example.com with the address of your Teleport Proxy Service:
export KEY=$(curl 'https://teleport.example.com/webapi/auth/export?type=user' | sed "s/cert-authority\ /g/")
echo "$KEY" | sudo tee /etc/ssh/teleport_user_ca.pub
- Ensure the following line is added and/or uncommented in your
/etc/ssh/sshd_configfile:
Include /etc/ssh/sshd_config.d/*.conf
- Create a
teleport-breakglass.conffile under
/etc/ssh/sshd_config.d:
sudo tee /etc/ssh/sshd_config.d/teleport-breakglass.conf > /dev/null <<'EOF'
# Teleport breakglass config
Match User breakglass
# Trust the Teleport user CA for connections as this user
TrustedUserCAKeys /etc/ssh/teleport_user_ca.pub
# Explicitly use sshd's default behaviour: the username being used to connect must match a principal on the certificate
AuthorizedPrincipalsFile none
# Don't allow SSH key authentication as this user
AuthorizedKeysFile /dev/null
EOF
- Check the syntax of the sshd config file (you should see no errors printed):
sudo sshd -t
- Restart the sshd service:
# This unit may also be called ssh.service depending on your distribution
# Check with 'systemctl list-unit-files | grep ssh | grep service'
sudo systemctl restart sshd
Now,
sshd will trust users who present a Teleport-issued SSH certificate.
Step 2/5. Create a
breakglass user on the Teleport Agent server
This step is completed on the Teleport Agent machine.
Log into the Teleport Agent server and run the following commands.
- Create the
breakglassuser:
sudo adduser --disabled-password breakglass
As a general security principle, it is highly recommended to limit
root permissions through
sudo. Because
breakglass will need
ability to gain elevated access to the system to troubleshoot and recover access, however, any use of break-glass access should always be audited
via
sshd access logs.
Step 3/5. Create
breakglass Role in Teleport
This step is completed on your local machine.
- Log into your Teleport cluster with a user that has permission to create roles:
tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com
- Create a
breakglassTeleport role:
Define the role in a file named
breakglass-role.yaml:
kind: role
metadata:
name: breakglass-role
spec:
allow:
logins:
- breakglass
node_labels:
'*': '*'
deny: {}
options:
cert_format: standard
forward_agent: false
max_session_ttl: 24h0m0s
port_forwarding: true
ssh_file_copy: true
version: v7
Create the role by applying with:
tctl create -f breakglass-role.yaml
Step 4/5. Create a Teleport Machine ID bot to issue an SSH Key and Certificate for the
breakglass user using Teleport's CA
This step is completed on the machine where you will make use of the certificates for break-glass access.
This step will configure and start a Teleport Machine ID bot as a background
daemon (managed by
systemd), which will continually generate and refresh a short-lived key and certificate for break-glass access on the machine
where it runs.
This guide will join the Teleport Machine ID bot to the cluster using a bound keypair which is a secure, optionally single-use join method based on public key cryptography, providing a strong guarantee of security and protection against credential theft.
The configuration below generates a certificate which is valid for 24 hours from the time of issuance, refreshed every 2 hours. This means that depending on the exact time of usage, the certificate will be usable for break-glass access for between 22 and 24 hours. This validity period was chosen as a sane default to strike a good balance between usability (shorter-lived certificates may be invalid by the time they are needed) and security (longer-lived certificates are less secure, as the period where they could be used if compromised is longer).
- Create a
breakglassbot which will run in the background to continually refresh a certificate which is valid for break-glass usage:
Define the bot in a file named
breakglass-bot.yaml:
kind: bot
version: v1
metadata:
# name is a unique identifier for the Bot in the cluster.
name: breakglass-bot
spec:
# roles is a list of roles to grant to the Bot
roles: ['breakglass-role']
- Create the bot using
tctl:
tctl create -f breakglass-bot.yaml
- Create a bound keypair to use as a join method for running instances of the bot:
Define the join method in a file named
breakglass-token.yaml:
kind: token
version: v2
metadata:
# This name will be used in tbot's `onboarding.token` field.
name: breakglass-bot-join-token
spec:
roles: [Bot]
# bot_name must match the name of the bot created earlier.
bot_name: breakglass-bot
join_method: bound_keypair
bound_keypair:
recovery:
mode: standard
limit: 1
- Create the token using
tctl:
tctl create -f breakglass-token.yaml
- Get the
registration_secretfor the bot using
tctl- this is needed to create the bot's config file in the next step.
tctl get token/breakglass-bot-join-token --format=json | jq -r '.[0].status.bound_keypair.registration_secret'
This assumes
jq is installed. If not, run
tctl get token/breakglass-bot-join-token and inspect the
.status.bound_keypair.registration_secret field.
- Write a config file for the bot.
Define the config in a file named
/etc/tbot-teleport-breakglass.yaml:
version: v2
# replace teleport.example.com with the FQDN of your Teleport proxy server
proxy_server: teleport.example.com:443
certificate_ttl: "24h"
renewal_interval: "2h"
onboarding:
join_method: bound_keypair
token: breakglass-bot-join-token
bound_keypair:
# replace this with the value of `registration_secret` from the previous step
registration_secret: REGISTRATION-SECRET-VALUE-FROM-PREVIOUS-STEP
storage:
type: directory
# change to a directory to use to store the bot's own identity for communicating with the Teleport cluster
path: /var/lib/teleport/breakglass-bot
outputs:
- type: identity
destination:
type: directory
# change to the output directory you'd like to use to store the bot's outputted OpenSSH private key and certificate
path: /opt/teleport-breakglass-output
- To configure the bot to run in the background, write out a systemd unit file for the bot:
sudo tbot install systemd \
--write \
--name tbot-teleport-breakglass \
--config /etc/tbot-teleport-breakglass.yaml \
--user teleport-breakglass \
--group teleport-breakglass
The user and group you specify here must already exist on the server running the
tbot service. If you do not already have a
teleport-breakglass user
and group, create one:
sudo useradd -s /sbin/nologin teleport-breakglass
You must also create the bot's storage and output directories, and give the
teleport-breakglass user permissions.
sudo mkdir -p /var/lib/teleport-breakglass /opt/teleport-breakglass/output
sudo chown teleport-breakglass:teleport-breakglass /var/lib/teleport-breakglass /opt/teleport-breakglass /opt/teleport-breakglass/output
sudo chmod 700 /var/lib/teleport-breakglass /opt/teleport-breakglass /opt/teleport-breakglass/output
- Reload the systemd configuration:
sudo systemctl daemon-reload
- Configure the bot to start when the machine boots, and start it immediately:
sudo systemctl enable --now tbot-teleport-breakglass
- Check that the bot has started successfully:
$ sudo systemctl status tbot-teleport-breakglass
● tbot-teleport-breakglass.service - tbot-teleport-breakglass - Teleport Machine & Workload Identity Service
Loaded: loaded (/etc/systemd/system/tbot-teleport-breakglass.service; enabled; preset: enabled)
Active: active (running) since Thu 2025-11-27 10:32:24 AST; 7s ago
Main PID: 2437534 (tbot)
Tasks: 9 (limit: 9065)
Memory: 22.8M (peak: 23.4M)
CPU: 239ms
CGroup: /system.slice/tbot-teleport-breakglass.service
└─2437534 /usr/local/bin/tbot start -c /etc/tbot-teleport-breakglass.yaml
- Check that the bot has correctly outputted a certificate:
$ ls -l /opt/teleport-breakglass/output/
total 60
-rw------- 1 teleport-breakglass teleport-breakglass 5513 Nov 27 10:32 identity
-rw------- 1 teleport-breakglass teleport-breakglass 241 Nov 27 10:32 key
-rw------- 1 teleport-breakglass teleport-breakglass 1274 Nov 27 10:32 key-cert.pub
-rw------- 1 teleport-breakglass teleport-breakglass 161 Nov 27 10:32 key.pub
-rw------- 1 teleport-breakglass teleport-breakglass 612 Nov 27 10:32 known_hosts
-rw------- 1 teleport-breakglass teleport-breakglass 1379 Nov 27 10:32 ssh_config
-rw------- 1 teleport-breakglass teleport-breakglass 1330 Nov 27 10:32 teleport-database-ca.crt
-rw------- 1 teleport-breakglass teleport-breakglass 2051 Nov 27 10:32 teleport-host-ca.crt
-rw------- 1 teleport-breakglass teleport-breakglass 794 Nov 27 10:32 teleport-user-ca.crt
-rw------- 1 teleport-breakglass teleport-breakglass 1375 Nov 27 10:32 tlscert
- Check the validity of the certificate to see that it is valid for ~24 hours from now:
$ date
Thu Nov 27 10:39:41 AST 2025
$ sudo -u teleport-breakglass ssh-keygen -Lf /opt/teleport-breakglass/output/key-cert.pub | grep Valid
Valid: from 2025-11-27T10:31:24 to 2025-11-28T10:32:24
Step 5/5. Access the Teleport Agent machine using OpenSSH
This step is completed on the machine where you will make use of the certificates for break-glass access.
- Create a local SSH config which uses the Teleport-issued break-glass certificate to connect:
Define the config in a file called
/opt/teleport-breakglass/breakglass_ssh_config:
Host *
User breakglass
UserKnownHostsFile /opt/teleport-breakglass/output/known_hosts
IdentityFile /opt/teleport-breakglass/output/key
CertificateFile /opt/teleport-breakglass/output/key-cert.pub
StrictHostKeyChecking no
Make sure the permissions are set correctly:
sudo chown teleport-breakglass:teleport-breakglass /opt/teleport-breakglass/breakglass_ssh_config
- Now, use the break-glass SSH config to securely access the Teleport Agent using the
breakglassuser and Teleport-issued certificate:
sudo -u teleport-breakglass ssh -F /opt/teleport-breakglass/breakglass_ssh_config sshd-server
We use
sudo -u teleport-breakglass ssh here because the outputted certificates and files in the
/opt/teleport-breakglass-output directory
are only readable by the
teleport-breakglass user and
root, to improve security.
If you do not have DNS resolution available for the hostname you need to connect to, you can use the IP address:
sudo -u teleport-breakglass ssh -F /opt/teleport-breakglass/breakglass_ssh_config 10.11.12.134
Alternatively, you can provide the IP to use with the
HostName option to
ssh:
sudo -u teleport-breakglass ssh -F /opt/teleport-breakglass/breakglass_ssh_config -o "HostName=10.11.12.134" sshd-server
If the connection from
tbot to the Teleport control plane remains offline, the outputted certificate will only be valid for the following
22 hours, then it will expire and break-glass access will no longer be available. If you cannot restore access to your Teleport control plane
within this timeframe, you should use your break-glass access to set up alternative strategies for access while the certificate is still valid.
The method described above ensures you can securely access your servers and Teleport Agents in emergency scenarios using Teleport CA signed certificates, even if Teleport's agents or control plane are down. This process can be used for any Teleport Agent running on a server which supports OpenSSH.