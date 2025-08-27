Version: 18.x

SCIM – Access List Membership Delegation to SCIM providers

The SCIM integration between SCIM providers and Teleport enables automated synchronization of SCIM group memberships and Teleport Access List memberships. This integration supports centralized identity governance in external Identity Management System (like SailPoint) while Teleport enforces fine-grained access controls defined by Access Lists membership grants types.

User permissions in Teleport are defined through Access Lists. While role definitions live in Teleport, group membership is dynamically managed by SCIM Provider via SCIM group membership. This ensures users have up-to-date access aligned with organizational policies.

The SCIM integration uses a 1:1 mapping between SCIM group and Teleport Access Lists

Each SCIM group displayName must match the spec.title of a Teleport Access List.

must match the of a Teleport Access List. SCIM-type Access Lists must be created in advance in Teleport. In this guide we're creating them using Terraform.

Only Access Lists of type scim can be managed by SCIM providers.

can be managed by SCIM providers. Role assignments are handled in Teleport, while group membership is delegated to External Identity Management System (like SailPoint).

Teleport Enterprise v17.6.1, v18.0.3 or higher.

Teleport Terraform Provider v17.6.1, v18.0.3 or higher.

A running Teleport cluster with SSO enabled (e.g. Okta SAML connector)

Identity Management System (like SailPoint) with SCIM support

SCIM Provider with OAuth 2.0 Client Credentials grant type support

Create a new Access List in Teleport using Terraform. Be sure to set type = "scim" and match spec.title to the name of displayName of SCIM group that we be provided to Teleport:

resource "teleport_access_list" "acl-group-requester" { header = { version = "v1" metadata = { name = "scim-group-requester" } } spec = { title = "GroupRequester" type = "scim" grants = { roles = [ "requester" ] traits = [] } owners = [ { name = "alice" } ] membership_requires = { roles = [] } ownership_requires = { roles = [] } audit = { recurrence = { frequency = 3 day_of_month = 15 } } } }

info The SCIM group name (displayName) in SCIM Provider must exactly match spec.title in the Teleport Access List.

Teleport provides a guided Web UI-based configuration flow for the SCIM integration.

In the Teleport Web UI, go to "Add new integration" and select SCIM.

Select the SAML connector to associate SCIM-provisioned users with SSO logins.

By default, SSO users in Teleport are ephemeral.

SCIM provisioning ensures users are persistently created and managed by External Identity management system via SCIM protocol.

Click Continue to proceed to the SCIM Credentials screen.

Teleport uses OAuth 2.0 Bearer Tokens for SCIM authentication.

Copy the Client ID, Client Secret, and Base URL — you'll use them when configuring your Identity Provider in the next step.

SCIM configuration may differ depending on your IdP. The integration has been officially tested with the following providers:

In case of other SCIM providers, please refer to their documentation for setting up a SCIM integration.