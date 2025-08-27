Version: 17.x

Datadog Integration Report an issue with this page

Datadog has an officially maintained integration for Teleport.

The integration exports both metrics and logs to Datadog. The metrics are Datadog-native, not external metrics, which means they incur no extra usage charges to your Datadog account. The integration also includes a dashboard for monitoring your Teleport cluster.

There is no installation required to use the integration, only changes to the Datadog Agent configuration. Please see the Datadog documentation linked above for how to activate the Teleport integration in Datadog.

The Teleport Datadog integration includes log processing rules for text-formatted logs printed by an Auth Service instance. If you self-host Teleport, you can configure the Datadog Agent to tail these logs on an Auth Service host.

On Teleport Enterprise (Cloud), you must use the Teleport Event Handler to subscribe to audit logs from the Auth Service and forward them to Datadog using Fluentd. Read the Teleport documentation for how to configure audit log exporting using Datadog and the Event Handler.