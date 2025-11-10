Version: 18.x

Protect AWS CLI and Console Access with Teleport

Teleport integrates with AWS IAM Identity Provider to provide AWS CLI and Console access. This allows you to take advantage of Teleport role-based access controls, just-in-time Access Requests and other Teleport Zero Trust Access and Identity Governance capabilities to manage access to your AWS infrastructure.

tip If you're using AWS IAM Roles Anywhere, see the corresponding guide that provides the recommended way to manage access to AWS Console and CLI-based tooling. If you're looking to provide AWS CLI access to your users with audit capture by going through Teleport but you don't have a public cluster, or Roles Anywhere is not adopted at your organization, take a look at the guide for agent-based AWS access instead.

You can set up access using the "AWS CLI/Console Access via AWS OIDC IdP" enrollment wizard from the Teleport Web UI or you can follow this guide to set it up manually.

Setting up access to AWS CLI and Console requires an AWS OIDC integration. The AWS OIDC integration creates and configures an AWS IAM OpenID Connect Identity Provider (OIDC IdP) and an AWS IAM role that your Teleport cluster can assume.

The enrollment wizard adds permissions to the AWS OIDC integration IAM role, so that users can assume other existing IAM Roles.

A running Teleport cluster

A Teleport user with the preset editor role.

role. An AWS account and permissions to create IAM Identity Providers and roles

The enrollment wizard is available in the "Add New Resource" panel of the Teleport Web UI:

The Teleport Web UI walks you through the steps to set up an AWS OIDC integration (if you don't have one already), configure IAM permissions and set up access to AWS IAM Roles.

Set the integration-iam-role field to the IAM Role name created by the AWS OIDC integration.

The wizard instructs you to run a script, which will configure the necessary permissions for the AWS OIDC integration IAM role to assume other IAM Roles.

The script adds the following Inline Policy to the integration's IAM Role:

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Resource" : "*" , "Condition" : { "StringEquals" : { "iam:ResourceTag/teleport.dev/integration" : "true" } } } ] }

Only AWS IAM Roles with the tag teleport.dev/integration=true and whose Trust Relationship allows the integration role to assume them, can be used by Teleport users to access AWS Console and CLI.

The Trust Relationship of all the target IAM Roles must include the following statement:

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Principal" : { "AWS" : "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :role/ integration-iam-role " } , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" } ] }

The enrollment wizard creates an AWS App resource in Teleport which allows users to access the AWS Console and CLI. You can do it manually by creating the resource using tctl :

Set the teleport-url to the public address of your Teleport cluster (eg, teleport.example.com ). Set the random-uuid with a randomly generated UUID. Write the following contents to a file called integration-name _app_access.yaml :

kind: app_server metadata: name: integration-name spec: app: kind: app metadata: labels: aws_account_id: " aws-account-id " name: integration-name spec: cloud: AWS uri: https://console.aws.amazon.com/ integration: integration-name public_addr: integration-name . teleport-url version: v3 host_id: random-uuid version: v3

Create the AWS App with the following command:

tctl create -f integration-name _app_access.yaml

You can add other labels in spec.app.metadata.labels in order to further customize access controls.

The next step will ask you to enter any AWS Role ARNs you would like to access using Teleport.

This will add the AWS Role ARNs to your Teleport user profile, allowing you to assume them when accessing the AWS App.

SSO users This step is not applicable for SSO Users. In this case you should map the AWS Role ARNs through your Identity Provider, using role templates.

In order to provide access to other users, you must create a Teleport Role that:

includes the list of AWS Role ARNs in the aws_role_arns field

field includes the appropriate app_labels matcher to allow access to the AWS App created in the previous step (ie, aws_account_id: aws-account-id )

As an example, if you want to provide access to the AWS Role aws-iam-target-role :

Write the following contents to a file called aws_access_ aws-iam-target-role .yaml :

kind: role metadata: name: aws_access_ aws-iam-target-role spec: allow: app_labels: aws_account_id: " aws-account-id " aws_role_arns: - arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :role/ aws-iam-target-role version: v8

Create the AWS App with the following command:

tctl create -f aws_access_ aws-iam-target-role .yaml

Assign this role to users and they will be able to assume the aws-iam-target-role AWS IAM Role using the CLI or the Management Console.

You can now access the AWS Console using the Teleport Web UI by clicking on the AWS App created in the previous step.

Your user must have both RBAC permissions to access the AWS Console:

App Labels ( app_labels ) must match the labels defined in the AWS App

) must match the labels defined in the AWS App AWS Role ARNs ( aws_role_arns ) must include at least one of the allowed IAM Roles

This can happen when the target IAM Role (the role that you chose when accessing the AWS App) does not meet the requirements mentioned above:

it must have the tag teleport.dev/integration=true

its Trust Relationship must allow the AWS OIDC integration IAM Role to assume it

See step 3 for more details.

Now that you know how to set up Teleport to protect access to the AWS Management Console and APIs, you can tailor your setup to the needs of your organization.

The aws_role_arns field supports template variables so they can be populated dynamically when a user authenticates to Teleport.

For example, you can configure your identity provider to define a SAML attribute or OIDC claim called aws_role_arns , then use this field to list each user's permitted AWS role ARNs on your IdP. If you define a Teleport role to mention the {{external.aws_role_arns}} variable, the Auth Service will fill in the user's permitted ARNs based on data from the IdP:

aws_role_arns: - {{ external.aws_role_arns }}

You can create multiple Teleport roles to grant access to the profiles and IAM roles for each Profile.

See Role Access Requests to learn more about creating Roles and how to access them using Access Requests.