Version: 17.x

On this page

Local Users Report an issue with this page

In Teleport, local users are users managed directly via Teleport, rather than a third-party identity provider. All local users are stored in Teleport's cluster state backend, which contains the user's name, their roles and traits, and a bcrypt password hash.

This guide shows you how to:

A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl and tsh clients. Installing tctl and tsh clients Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')" Follow the instructions for your platform to install tctl and tsh clients: Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install



To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

A user identity in Teleport exists in the scope of a cluster. A Teleport administrator creates Teleport user accounts and maps them to the roles they can use.

Let's look at this table:

Teleport User Allowed OS Logins Description joe joe , root Teleport user joe can log in to member Nodes as user joe or root on the OS. bob bob Teleport user bob can log in to member Nodes only as OS user bob . kim If no OS login is specified, it defaults to the same name as the Teleport user, kim .

Let's add a new user to Teleport using the tctl tool:

Teleport Community Edition

Commercial tctl users add joe --logins=joe,root --roles=access,editor tctl users add joe --logins=joe,root --roles=access,editor,reviewer

Teleport generates an auto-expiring token (with a TTL of one hour) and prints the token URL, which must be used before the TTL expires.

User "joe" has been created but requires a password. Share this URL with the user to complete user setup, link is valid for 1h: https://<proxy_host>:443/web/invite/<token>

NOTE: Make sure <proxy_host>:443 points at a Teleport proxy which users can access.

The user completes registration by visiting this URL in their web browser, picking a password, and configuring multi-factor authentication. If the credentials are correct, the Teleport Auth Service generates and signs a new certificate, and the client stores this key and will use it for subsequent logins.

The key will automatically expire after 12 hours by default, after which the user will need to log back in with their credentials. This TTL can be configured to a different value.

Once authenticated, the account will become visible via tctl :

tctl users ls



Admins can edit user entries via tctl .

For example, to see the full list of user records, an administrator can execute:

tctl get users

To edit the user joe , run the following command:

tctl edit user/joe

Make your changes, then save and close the file in your editor to apply them.

Admins can delete a local user via tctl :

tctl users rm joe