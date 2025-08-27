Set Up Login Rules
Login Rules define logic that transforms the external traits of a user who signs into Teleport, providing consistent access control policies for users in your cluster. A Teleport administrator can use Login Rules to define transformations in user traits without requiring changes in their IdP configuration. This is particularly useful if the team that manages an organization's identity provider (IdP) is separate from the team that manages Teleport.
This guide walks you through the process of writing, testing, and adding the first Login Rule to your Teleport cluster.
How it works
A Login Rule is a dynamic Teleport resource stored on the Auth Service backend. When a user authenticates to Teleport through an IdP, Teleport populates the user's external traits based on data from the IdP. Login Rules define logic for manipulating a user's external traits. When a user signs into Teleport, the Teleport Auth Service executes Login Rules in order of priority. After executing all Login Rules the Auth Service encodes the final set of external traits in the certificates that it issues to the user.
For more information about configuring Login Rules, see the Login Rules Reference.
Prerequisites
A running Teleport Enterprise cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 18.1.6
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Before you get started you’ll need a running Teleport Enterprise or Cloud
cluster on version
11.3.1 or greater.
Login Rules only operate on SSO logins, so make sure you have configured an OIDC, SAML, or GitHub connector before you begin. Check the Single Sign-On docs to learn how to set this up.
Step 1/5. Configure RBAC
First, ensure you are logged into Teleport as a user that has permissions
to read and modify
login_rule resources. The preset
editor role
has access to this already, but in case you are using a more customized configuration,
create a role called
loginrule-manager.yaml with the following contents:
kind: role
metadata:
name: loginrule-manager
spec:
allow:
rules:
- resources: [login_rule]
verbs: [list, create, read, update, delete]
version: v7
Create the role with
tctl:
tctl create loginrule-manager.yamlrole 'loginrule-manager' has been created
You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.
Assign the
loginrule-manager role to your Teleport user by running the appropriate
commands for your authentication provider:
- Local User
- GitHub
- SAML
- OIDC
Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list:ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")')
-
Edit your local user to add the new role:tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \ --set-roles "${ROLES?},loginrule-manager"
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Open your
githubauthentication connector in a text editor:tctl edit github/github
-
Edit the
githubconnector, adding
loginrule-managerto the
teams_to_rolessection.
The team you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the team must include your user account and should be the smallest team possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
teams_to_roles: - organization: octocats team: admins roles: - access + - loginrule-manager
-
Apply your changes by saving closing the file in your editor.
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Retrieve your
samlconfiguration resource:tctl get --with-secrets saml/mysaml > saml.yaml
Note that the
--with-secretsflag adds the value of
spec.signing_key_pair.private_keyto the
saml.yamlfile. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the saml.yaml file immediately after updating the resource.
-
Edit
saml.yaml, adding
loginrule-managerto the
attributes_to_rolessection.
The attribute you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
attributes_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - loginrule-manager
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f saml.yaml
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Retrieve your
oidcconfiguration resource:tctl get oidc/myoidc --with-secrets > oidc.yaml
Note that the
--with-secretsflag adds the value of
spec.signing_key_pair.private_keyto the
oidc.yamlfile. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the oidc.yaml file immediately after updating the resource.
-
Edit
oidc.yaml, adding
loginrule-managerto the
claims_to_rolessection.
The claim you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
claims_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - loginrule-manager
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f oidc.yaml
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
Step 2/5. Draft your Login Rule resource
The following example will give all users a new
logins trait set to the value
of their current
username trait converted to lowercase.
Copy this example rule to a file called
my_rule.yaml to continue with the
guide.
# my_rule.yaml
kind: login_rule
version: v1
metadata:
# Each Login Rule must have a unique name within the cluster.
name: my_rule
# expires is optional and usually should not be set for deployed login
# rules, but it can be useful to set an expiry a short time in the future
# while testing new Login Rules to prevent potentially locking yourself out of
# your Teleport cluster.
# expires: "2023-01-31T00:00:00-00:00"
spec:
# priority orders the evaluation of Login Rules if multiple are present in the
# cluster, lower priorities are evaluated first.
priority: 0
# traits_expression is a predicate expression which will be evaluated to
# determine the final traits for each SSO user during login.
#
# This example expression sets the "logins" trait to the incoming "username"
# trait converted to lowercase.
traits_expression: 'external.put("logins", strings.lower(external["username"]))'
Each Login Rule resource must have either a
traits_map or
traits_expression
field.
In this guide we will use an example
traits_expression.
The
traits_expression is a form of script which will be evaluated by your
Teleport cluster at runtime to determine the traits for each SSO user who logs
in.
The expression can access the incoming traits for the user via the
external
variable.
The
external variable is a dictionary which maps trait keys to sets of values
for that trait.
Step 3/5. Test the Login Rule
The
tctl login_rule test command can be used to experiment with new Login
Rules to check their syntax and see exactly how they will operate on example
incoming traits.
Fetch your user's current traits and store them in
input.json, then test your
new Login Rule with that input.
tctl get --format json users/username | jq 'first.spec.traits' > input.jsontctl login_rule test --resource-file my_rule.yaml input.jsonaccess:- staginggroups:- dbs- devslogins:- alice
This script will catch any syntax errors in your expressions. Make sure that all expected traits are present in the output.
Step 4/5. Create the Login Rule
Use the following command to create the Login Rule in your cluster:
tctl create my_rule.yaml
Step 5/5. Try it out
As a final step, log out of your cluster, then log in again and make sure your user received the expected traits and roles. You can check the traits and roles with the following command:
tctl get --format json users/username | jq '{traits: first.spec.traits, roles: first.spec.roles}'{ "traits": { "access": [ "staging" ], "groups": [ "dbs", "devs" ], "logins": [ "alice" ] }, "roles": [ "access", "editor", "auditor" ]}
Troubleshooting
The
tctl sso test command can be used to
debug SSO logins and see exactly which traits are being sent by your SSO
provider and how they are being mapped by your Login Rules.
tctl sso test expects a connector spec. Run the following command to debug
with a connector currently installed in your cluster, replacing
SSO connector name with the name of the SSO connector you registered with
Teleport:
tctl get connector/SSO connector name --with-secrets | tctl sso test
Next steps
To learn more about the Login Rule expression syntax, check out the Login Rule Reference page.
Learn about the
tctl login_rule test command by running the help command or
checking the reference page.
tctl help login_rule test
The following
tctl resource commands are helpful for viewing and modifying the
login rules currently installed in your cluster.
|Command
|Description
tctl get login_rules
|Show all Login Rules installed in your cluster.
tctl get login_rule/<rule_name>
|Get a specific installed Login Rule.
tctl create login_rule.yaml
|Install a new Login Rule.
tctl create -f login_rule.yaml
|Overwrite an existing Login Rule.
tctl rm login_rule/<rule_name>
|Delete a Login Rule.
Example Login Rules
Set a trait to a static list of values defined per group
kind: login_rule
version: v1
metadata:
name: example
spec:
priority: 0
traits_expression: |
external.put("allow-env",
choose(
option(external.group.contains("dev"), set("dev", "staging")),
option(external.group.contains("qa"), set("qa", "staging")),
option(external.group.contains("admin"), set("dev", "qa", "staging", "prod")),
option(true, set()),
))
Use only specific traits provided by the OIDC/SAML provider
To only keep the
groups and
kind: login_rule
version: v1
metadata:
name: example
spec:
priority: 0
traits_map:
groups:
- external.groups
email:
- external.email
Remove a specific trait
To remove a specific trait and keep the rest:
kind: login_rule
version: v1
metadata:
name: example
spec:
priority: 0
traits_expression: |
external.remove("big-trait")
Extend a specific trait with extra values
kind: login_rule
version: v1
metadata:
name: example
spec:
priority: 0
traits_expression: |
external.add_values("logins", "ubuntu", "ec2-user")
Use the output of one Login Rule in another rule
kind: login_rule
version: v1
metadata:
name: set_groups
spec:
priority: 0
traits_expression: |
external.put("groups",
ifelse(external.groups.contains("admins"),
external["groups"].add("superusers"),
external["groups"]))
---
kind: login_rule
version: v1
metadata:
name: set_logins
spec:
priority: 1
traits_expression: |
ifelse(external.groups.contains("superusers"),
external.add_values("logins", "root"),
external)