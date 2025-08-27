MFA for Administrative Actions
Teleport can be configured to require additional multi-factor authentication
checks to perform administrative actions through
tctl,
tsh, the Web UI,
Teleport Connect, and any other Teleport client.
Examples of administrative actions include, but are not limited to:
- Resetting or recovering user accounts
- Inviting new users
- Updating cluster configuration resources
- Modifying access management resources
- Approving Access Requests
- Generating new join tokens
- Impersonation
- Creating new bots for Machine ID
This is an advanced security feature that protects users against compromises of their on-disk Teleport certificates.
When MFA for administrative actions is enabled, user certificates produced
with
tctl auth sign will no longer be suitable for automation due to the
additional MFA checks.
We recommend using Machine ID to issue certificates for automated workflows, which uses role impersonation that is not subject to MFA checks.
Certificates produced with
tctl auth sign directly on an Auth Service
instance using the super-admin role are not subject to MFA checks to support
legacy self-hosted setups.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 17.7.1
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
- WebAuthn configured on this cluster
- Multi-factor authentication hardware device, such as YubiKey or SoloKey
- A Web browser with WebAuthn support (if using SSH or desktop sessions from the Teleport Web UI).
Require MFA for administrative actions
MFA for administrative actions is automatically enforced for clusters where WebAuthn is the only form of multi-factor authentication allowed.
In a future major version, Teleport may enforce MFA for administrative actions for a wider range of cluster configurations.
Edit the
cluster_auth_preference resource:
tctl edit cap
Update the
cluster_auth_preference definition to include the following content:
kind: cluster_auth_preference
version: v2
metadata:
name: cluster-auth-preference
spec:
type: local
second_factor: "webauthn"
webauthn:
rp_id: example.com
Save and exit the file.
tctl will update the remote definition:
cluster auth preference has been updated