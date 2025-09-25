Version: 19.x (unreleased)

Teleport Authentication with Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD)

This guide will cover how to configure Microsoft Entra ID to issue credentials to specific groups of users with a SAML Authentication Connector. When used in combination with role-based access control (RBAC), it allows Teleport administrators to define policies like:

Only members of the "DBA" Microsoft Entra ID group can connect to PostgreSQL databases.

Developers must never SSH into production servers.

The following steps configure an example SAML authentication connector matching Microsoft Entra ID groups with security roles. You can choose to configure other options.

You can register your Teleport cluster as an application with Microsoft Entra ID, then create an authentication connector resource that provides Teleport with information about your application. When a user signs in to Teleport, Microsoft Entra ID executes its own authentication flow, then sends an HTTP request to your Teleport cluster to indicate that authentication has completed.

Teleport authenticates users to your infrastructure by issuing short-lived certificates. After a user completes an SSO authentication flow, Teleport issues short-lived TLS and SSH certificates to the user. Teleport also creates a temporary user on the Auth Service backend.

Teleport roles are encoded in the user's certificates. To assign Teleport roles to the user, the Auth Service inspects the role mapping within the authentication connector, which associates user data on Microsoft Entra ID with the names of one or more Teleport roles.

Before you get started, you’ll need:

A Microsoft Entra ID admin account with access to creating non-gallery applications (P2 License).

To register one or more users in the directory.

To create at least two security groups in Microsoft Entra ID and assign one or more users to each group.

A Teleport role with access to maintaining saml resources. This is available in the default editor role.

A running Teleport Enterprise cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl and tsh clients. Installing tctl and tsh clients Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')" Follow the instructions for your platform to install tctl and tsh clients: Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install



To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

Select Entra ID -> Enterprise Applications Select New application Select Create your own application, enter the application name (for example, Teleport), and select Integrate any other application you don't find in the gallery (Non-gallery). Select Properties under Manage and set Assignment required? to No Click Save before proceeding to the next step.

Select Single sign-on under Manage and choose SAML Edit the Basic SAML Configuration Enter the URL for your Teleport Proxy Service host in the Entity ID and Reply URL fields, for example: https://mytenant.teleport.sh:443/v1/webapi/saml/acs/ad If you have a self-hosted cluster with multiple public addresses for the Teleport Proxy Service (the value of proxy_service.public_addr in the Teleport configuration file), ensure that this address points to the first one listed. Click Save before proceeding to the next step. In SAML Certificates section, copy the App Federation Metadata URL link and save it for use in our Teleport connector configuration:

Click on Unique User Identifier (Name ID) under Required claim. Change the "name identifier format" to Default. Make sure the source attribute is user.userprincipalname . Add a group claim to make user security groups available to the connector: (optional) Add a claim that transforms the format of the Entra ID username to lower case, in order to use it inside Teleport roles as the {{external.username}} property. Set the Source to "Transformation". In the new panel: Set the Transformation value to "Extract()"

Set the Attribute name to user.userprincipalname .

Set the Value to @ .

Click "Add Transformation" and set the Transformation to ToLowercase() .

Create a Teleport role resource that will use external username data from the Entra ID connector to determine which Linux logins to allow on a host.

Create a file called dev.yaml with the following content:

kind: role version: v5 metadata: name: dev spec: options: max_session_ttl: 24h allow: logins: [ '{{external["http://schemas.microsoft.com/ws/2008/06/identity/claims/windowsaccountname"]}}' , ubuntu ] node_labels: access: relaxed

Users with the dev role are only allowed to log in to nodes with the access: relaxed Teleport label. They can log in as either ubuntu or a username that is passed in from the Entra ID connector using the windowsaccountname attribute.

The login {{external["http://schemas.microsoft.com/ws/2008/06/identity/claims/windowsaccountname"]}} configures Teleport to look at the http://schemas.microsoft.com/ws/2008/06/identity/claims/windowsaccountname attribute and use that field as an allowed login for each user. Since the name of the attribute contains characters besides letters, numbers, and underscores, you must use double quotes ( " ) and square brackets ( [] ) around the name of the attribute.

Create the role:

tctl create dev.yaml

tip You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.

Now, create a SAML connector resource using tctl .

tctl sso configure saml --preset ad \ --entity-descriptor https://login.microsoftonline.com/ff882432.../federationmetadata/2007-06/federationmetadata.xml\?appid\=b8d06e01... \ --attributes-to-roles http://schemas.microsoft.com/ws/2008/06/identity/claims/groups,41c94563...,dev \ --attributes-to-roles http://schemas.microsoft.com/ws/2008/06/identity/claims/groups,8adac502...,access > azure-connector.yaml

In the example above:

--entity-descriptor specifies the app federation metadata URL saved in the previous step.

specifies the app federation metadata URL saved in the previous step. Each --attributes-to-roles specifies the name of the schema definition for groups, groups, the UUID of an AD group, and the Teleport role that members of the group will be assigned.

The file azure-connector.yaml should now resemble the following:

kind: saml metadata: name: ad spec: acs: https://mytenant.teleport.sh/v1/webapi/saml/acs/ad attributes_to_roles: - name: http://schemas.microsoft.com/ws/2008/06/identity/claims/groups roles: - dev value: 41c94563... - name: http://schemas.microsoft.com/ws/2008/06/identity/claims/groups roles: - access value: 8adac502... audience: https://mytenant.teleport.sh/v1/webapi/saml/acs/ad cert: "" display: Microsoft entity_descriptor: "" entity_descriptor_url: https://login.microsoftonline.com/ff882432.../federationmetadata/2007-06/federationmetadata.xml?appid=b8d06e01... issuer: "" service_provider_issuer: https://mytenant.teleport.sh/v1/webapi/saml/acs/ad sso: "" version: v2

With the connector in place on the cluster, you can test it with tctl :

cat azure-connector.yaml | tctl sso test

Your browser should open and log you in to the Teleport cluster using your Entra ID credentials. If there are any problems, the CLI output will help you debug the connector configuration.

To create the connector using the tctl tool, run the following command:

tctl create -f azure-connector.yaml

Configure Teleport to use SAML authentication as the default instead of the local user database.

Use tctl to edit the cluster_auth_preference value:

tctl edit cluster_auth_preference

Set the value of spec.type to saml :

kind: cluster_auth_preference metadata: ... name: cluster-auth-preference spec: ... type: saml ... version: v2

After you save and exit the editor, tctl will update the resource:

cluster auth preference has been updated

tip If you need to log in again before configuring your SAML provider, use the flag --auth=local .

Entra ID's SAML token encryption encrypts the SAML assertions sent to Teleport during SSO redirect.

Token encryption is an Microsoft Entra ID premium feature and requires a separate license. Since traffic between Entra ID and the Teleport Proxy Service already uses HTTPS, token encryption is optional. To determine whether you should enable token encryption, read the Entra ID documentation.

Start with generating a public/private key and a certificate. You will set up the public certificate with Entra ID and the private key with Teleport.

openssl req -nodes -new -x509 -keyout server.key -out server.cer

If you are modifying the existing connector, open it in your editor:

tctl edit saml

You will notice that Teleport has generated a signing_key_pair . This key pair is used to sign responses.

kind: saml metadata: name: ad spec: acs: https://mytenant.teleport.sh/v1/webapi/saml/acs/azure-saml attributes_to_roles: - name: http://schemas.microsoft.com/ws/2008/06/identity/claims/groups roles: - editor - access - auditor value: '*' audience: https://mytenant.teleport.sh/v1/webapi/saml/acs/azure-saml cert: "" display: Microsoft entity_descriptor: entity_descriptor_url: https://login.microsoftonline.com/ff882432.../federationmetadata/2007-06/federationmetadata.xml?appid=b8d06e01... issuer: https://sts.windows.net/your-id-here/ service_provider_issuer: https://mytenant.teleport.sh/v1/webapi/saml/acs/azure-saml signing_key_pair: cert: | -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- ... -----END CERTIFICATE----- private_key: | -----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY----- ... -----END RSA PRIVATE KEY----- sso: https://login.microsoftonline.com/your-id-here/saml2 version: v2

Add assertion_key_pair using the data from server.key and server.cer .

kind: saml metadata: name: azure-saml spec: acs: https://mytenant.teleport.sh/v1/webapi/saml/acs/azure-saml attributes_to_roles: - name: http://schemas.microsoft.com/ws/2008/06/identity/claims/groups roles: - editor - access - auditor value: '*' audience: https://mytenant.teleport.sh/v1/webapi/saml/acs/azure-saml cert: "" display: Microsoft entity_descriptor: entity_descriptor_url: https://login.microsoftonline.com/ff882432.../federationmetadata/2007-06/federationmetadata.xml?appid=b8d06e01... issuer: https://sts.windows.net/your-id-here/ service_provider_issuer: https://mytenant.teleport.sh/v1/webapi/saml/acs/azure-saml signing_key_pair: cert: | -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- ... -----END CERTIFICATE----- private_key: | -----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY----- ... -----END RSA PRIVATE KEY----- sso: https://login.microsoftonline.com/your-id-here/saml2 version: v2

Warning Make sure to have the same indentation for all lines of the certificate and key, otherwise Teleport will not parse the YAML file.

After your edits, the file will look like this:

kind: saml metadata: name: azure-saml spec: acs: https://mytenant.teleport.sh/v1/webapi/saml/acs/azure-saml attributes_to_roles: - name: http://schemas.microsoft.com/ws/2008/06/identity/claims/groups roles: - editor - access - auditor value: '*' audience: https://mytenant.teleport.sh/v1/webapi/saml/acs/azure-saml cert: "" display: Microsoft entity_descriptor: entity_descriptor_url: https://login.microsoftonline.com/ff882432.../federationmetadata/2007-06/federationmetadata.xml?appid=b8d06e01... issuer: https://sts.windows.net/your-id-here/ service_provider_issuer: https://mytenant.teleport.sh/v1/webapi/saml/acs/azure-saml assertion_key_pair: cert: | -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- New CERT -----END CERTIFICATE----- private_key: | -----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY----- New private key -----END RSA PRIVATE KEY----- signing_key_pair: cert: | -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- ... -----END CERTIFICATE----- private_key: | -----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY----- ... -----END RSA PRIVATE KEY----- sso: https://login.microsoftonline.com/your-id-here/saml2 version: v2

Update the connector by saving and closing the file in your editor.

Navigate to Token Encryption:

Import certificate

Activate it

If the SSO login with this connector is successful, the encryption works.

Troubleshooting SSO configuration can be challenging. Usually a Teleport administrator must be able to:

Be able to see what SAML/OIDC claims and values are getting exported and passed by the SSO provider to Teleport.

Be able to see how Teleport maps the received claims to role mappings as defined in the connector.

For self-hosted Teleport Enterprise clusters, ensure that HTTP/TLS certificates are configured properly for both the Teleport Proxy Service and the SSO provider.

If something is not working, we recommend to:

Double-check the host names, tokens and TCP ports in a connector definition.

If you get "access denied" or other login errors, the number one place to check is the Audit Log. To view the recording, select Audit in the Teleport Web UI, then click Session Recordings in the menu.

Example of a user being denied because the role clusteradmin wasn't set up:

{ "code" : "T1001W" , "error" : "role clusteradmin is not found" , "event" : "user.login" , "message" : "Failed to calculate user attributes.

\trole clusteradmin is not found" , "method" : "oidc" , "success" : false , "time" : "2024-11-07T15:41:25.584Z" , "uid" : "71e46f17-d611-48bb-bf5e-effd90016c13" }

When the Teleport Auth Service receives a request to list Teleport-connected resources (e.g., to display resources in the Web UI or via tsh ls ), it only returns the resources that the current user is authorized to view.

For each resource in the user's Teleport cluster, the Auth Service applies the following checks in order and, if one check fails, hides the resource from the user:

None of the user's roles contain a deny rule that matches the resource's labels.

rule that matches the resource's labels. At least one of the user's roles contains an allow rule that matches the resource's labels.

If you are not seeing resources when expected, make sure that your user's roles include the appropriate allow and deny rules as documented in the Access Controls Reference.

When configuring SSO, ensure that the identity provider is populating each user's traits correctly. For a user to see a Node in Teleport, the result of populating a template variable in a role's allow.logins must match at least one of a user's traits.logins .

In this example a user will have usernames ubuntu , debian and usernames from the SSO trait logins for Nodes that have a env: dev label. If the SSO trait username is bob then the usernames would include ubuntu , debian , and bob .

kind: role metadata: name: example-role spec: allow: logins: [ '{{external.logins}}' , ubuntu , debian ] node_labels: 'env': 'dev' version: v5

When encountering the error message "Failed to verify JWT: oidc: unable to verify JWT signature: no matching keys", it typically indicates a discrepancy between the algorithm used to sign the JWT token and the algorithm(s) supported by the JSON Web Key Set (JWKS). Specifically, the token might be signed with one algorithm, e.g., HS256, while the JWKS only lists keys for a different algorithm. e.g., RS256. This issue predominantly arises when using identity providers that offer extremely low-level functionality.

Here are some things to check:

Verify the JWT header specifies the correct signing algorithm. This should match one of the algorithms listed in the keys section of the JWKS endpoint response.

Ensure the JWKS endpoint is returning all relevant public keys. Sometimes key rotation can cause valid keys to be omitted.

To resolve the issue, align the JWT algorithm header with a supported algorithm in the JWKS. Rotate keys if necessary. Verify the JWKS only publishes the active public keys. With proper configuration, the signature should validate successfully.

If you encounter a "Failed to process SAML callback" error, take a look at the audit log.

Special characters are not allowed in resource names. Use a name composed only from alphanumeric characters, hyphens, and dots: /web/users/ops_example.com#EXT#@opsexample.onmicrosoft.com/params

The error above is caused by a Name ID format that is not compatible with Teleport's naming conventions.

Change the Name ID format to use email instead: