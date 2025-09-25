Version: 19.x (unreleased)

On this page

Teleport Authentication with Microsoft Entra ID (OIDC) Report an issue with this page

This guide shows how to configure Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD) as an OIDC identity provider for Teleport. With this configuration, users can access Teleport by authenticating with Entra ID, and be granted with permissions to access or manage resource in Teleport based on their group membership in Entra ID.

A SAML-based Entra ID IdP configuration version is available in this guide.

In the Microsoft Entra ID tenant, you will create an enterprise application and set it up as an OIDC identity provider for Teleport. You will also configure the groups claim, which will be included in the user's OIDC ID Token.

In Teleport, you will create an Auth Connector resource and set up Microsoft Entra ID as an OIDC identity provider. You will also map Entra ID groups to Teleport roles.

When a user signs in to Teleport by authenticating with their Microsoft Entra ID account, Teleport first creates a temporary user account with Teleport roles mapped from groups claim and traits. Traits are user attributes (key-value format). Any claim that is present in the OIDC ID Token is preserved as user traits. Teleport then starts a new session for the user by issuing a pair of short-lived TLS and SSH certificates. These certificates encodes user's identity, roles and traits, which are evaluated to grant access in Teleport.

To demonstrate Microsoft Entra ID group to Teleport role mapping, we will have two user groups created in the Microsoft Entra ID tenant:

ad-app-support . We will map this group to Teleport preset requester role. The preset requester role grants permission to request access to resources that are enrolled in Teleport. ad-app-admin . We will map this group to Teleport preset reviewer and editor roles. The preset editor role grants permission to manage resource in Teleport. The preset reviewer grants permission to review access to resources in Teleport.

Instead of creating new groups, you may use an existing Microsoft Entra ID groups to follow this guide.

Permissions to create an enterprise application, configure and grant Microsoft Graph API permissions and manage groups in the Microsoft Entra ID tenant.

Teleport user with a preset editor role or an equivalent role that allows you to read and write Auth Connectors, users and roles.

role or an equivalent role that allows you to read and write Auth Connectors, users and roles. To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

New Group You may skip this step if you are using existing Microsoft Entra ID groups to follow this guide.

In the Azure portal, select the "Groups" menu which is available under the "Azure services" menu.

From the "Groups" UI, click the "New group" button to create a new user group named ad-app-admin .

You may add desired users to this group. Repeat this step to create another group named ad-app-support .

In the Azure Portal, from the “Azure services” menu, select “Enterprise applications”. Click on the + New Application button, then click + Create your own application button. Enter a name for your application and create the application.

In the Azure Portal, in the enterprise application UI, select the "Users and groups" menu, which can be located under the "Manage" menu.

In the "Users and groups" UI, click +Add user/group button.

Now assign the two groups you created in Step 1. If you are following this guide with an existing user groups, select those groups in this step.

Configuring OIDC involves setting up a redirect URI for the relying party (Teleport in this case), setting up the OIDC claims and a client credential.

These OIDC configurations are available in the "App registrations" service.

In the Azure Portal, from the “Azure services” menu, select "App registrations". In the "App registrations" UI, search and select the enterprise application you created in Step 2.

In the "App registrations" UI for the enterprise application, from the “Manage” menu, select the “Authentication” menu. In this configuration UI, under the "Platform configurations" section, click + Add a platform button.

OIDC redirect URI for Teleport should point to the OIDC callback endpoint, which has the following URI format: https://example.teleport.sh/v1/webapi/oidc/callback .

Enter the Teleport Proxy Service hostname of your Teleport cluster below to generate the OIDC callback URI. Then copy and paste the value in the Azure Portal to configure OIDC redirect URI.

https:// example.teleport.sh /v1/webapi/oidc/callback

Save the configuration once the redirect URI is configured.

Teleport uses the OIDC authorization code flow to exchange an OIDC authorization code for the user's ID Token. To exchange the ID Token, a client credential must be set up for Teleport.

In the "App registrations" UI for the enterprise application, from the "Manage" menu, select "Certificates & secrets". Now select the "Client secrets" tab and click on the + New client secret button. Create a new client secret.

Once the secret is created, copy the value and save it in your working environment:

echo 'secret value copied from entra id' > /tmp/client-secret

You need to configure groups claim to configure access in Teleport.

In the "App registrations" UI for the enterprise application, from the "Manage" menu, select "Token configuration".

In the "Token configuration" UI, click + Add groups claim button.

Select group type you wish to include in user's OIDC groups claim.

The reference image below shows that a "Security groups" type is selected.

You may configure other claims as desired. All the claims issued by Microsoft Entra ID are preserved as user's traits in the user resource.

If user's group membership exceeds the 200 group limit, Microsoft Entra ID issues a groups overage claim instead of the expected groups claim. The groups overage claim contains an Azure AD Graph API link, which indicates that the user's group membership is to be queried from the Microsoft Graph API.

If your user's group membership do not exceed the group limit, you can skip this step. Otherwise, you will need to grant Teleport with a Microsoft Graph API permission so it can retrieve user's group membership using the Microsoft Graph API.

To query user's group membership, Teleport requires User.ReadBasic.All permission. To grant this permission, in the "App registrations" UI for the enterprise application, from the "Manage" menu, select "API permissions".

Next, click + Add a permission button and then select "Microsoft APIs > Microsoft Graph > Application permissions". In the permission filter search bar, type User.ReadBasic.All .

Select the permission and add it to the application by clicking on the Add permissions button.

Once you add the permission, you will need to grant an admin consent.

In the same "API permissions" UI, click the Grant admin consent button.

A consent confirmation prompt will appear, click "Yes" to grant the consent.

The Graph API permission to fetch user's group membership is now configured. Should the user's group membership exceed 200 groups, Teleport will follow through the groups overage claim issued by Entra ID and fetch user's groups detail using the Microsoft Graph API.

Before creating the Auth Connector resource, its useful to first generate the configuration spec and test the configuration.

The Auth Connector spec can be configured by using the tctl sso configure command.

tctl sso configure oidc --name "entra-id" \ --display "Entra ID" \ --issuer-url https://login.microsoftonline.com/ Entra ID tenant ID /v2.0 \ --id Enterprise application client ID \ --secret $(cat /tmp/client-secret) \ --claims-to-roles groups, Object ID of ad-app-admin group ,editor,reviewer \ --claims-to-roles groups, Object ID of ad-app-support group ,requester \ --scope openid \ --scope email \ --scope profile > entraid-oidc-connector.yaml

--name : Teleport resource name for the Microsoft Entra ID Auth Connector.

: Teleport resource name for the Microsoft Entra ID Auth Connector. --display : Display name for the Microsoft Entra ID Auth Connector

: Display name for the Microsoft Entra ID Auth Connector --issuer-url : Microsoft Entra ID OIDC issuer URL. You need your Microsoft Entra ID tenant ID to configure this URL.

: Microsoft Entra ID OIDC issuer URL. You need your Microsoft Entra ID tenant ID to configure this URL. --id : The application (client) ID of the enterprise application you created in Step 2. This value can be copied from the "Overview" section of the enterprise application in the Azure Portal.

: The application (client) ID of the enterprise application you created in Step 2. This value can be copied from the "Overview" section of the enterprise application in the Azure Portal. --secret : The client secret we created in Step 4.

: The client secret we created in Step 4. --claims-to-roles : A mapping of OIDC claims/values to be associated with Teleport roles. Note that the Entra ID groups claim includes group's object ID. As such, you will need to map groups by using groups object ID.

Example YAML Auth Connector resource file created by the tctl sso configure command kind: oidc metadata: name: entra-id spec: claims_to_roles: - claim: groups roles: - editor - reviewer value: da770259-8007-42da-a9c2-3b366a88bc1c - claim: groups roles: - requester value: ed5763df-9465-45e8-b10b-06a8979b072e client_id: d40666f7-3352-43e8-a8ad-b75e7a0a7be3 client_secret: example-secret-value display: Entra ID issuer_url: https://login.microsoftonline.com/0297d2f3-62c3-4598-aaa1-2104929ba73c/v2.0 redirect_url: https://example.teleport.sh:443/v1/webapi/oidc/callback scope: - openid - email - profile version: v3

Now test the connector resource by piping the file to tctl sso test command:

cat entraid-oidc-connector.yaml | tctl sso test

If the configuration test fails, the tctl sso test command will print helpful information to debug the issue.

By default, Teleport expects an email claim to be present in the OIDC claim. The value from the email claim is used as a username in Teleport. If you wish to use another claim to configure username, you can override the default expected email claim with the username_claim field in the Auth Connector spec.

The example below shows configuring the username_claim field with preferred_username value. This will configure Teleport to query preferred_username claim instead of the email claim.

kind: oidc metadata: name: entra-id spec: ... username_claim: preferred_username

Username claim Ensure that the claim value you use to configure username_claim is a uniquely identifiable value for the user.

If the configuration is working for you, proceed creating the connector resource by using the tctl create command:

tctl create -f entraid-oidc-connector.yaml

The Auth Connector resource for Microsoft Entra ID is now configured.

Groups overage claim setting can be customized by using the entra_id_groups_provider field in the Auth Connector spec.

kind: oidc metadata: name: entra-id spec: ... entra_id_groups_provider: disabled: false group_type: "security-groups" graph_endpoint: "https://graph.microsoft.com"

Troubleshooting SSO configuration can be challenging. Usually a Teleport administrator must be able to:

Be able to see what SAML/OIDC claims and values are getting exported and passed by the SSO provider to Teleport.

Be able to see how Teleport maps the received claims to role mappings as defined in the connector.

For self-hosted Teleport Enterprise clusters, ensure that HTTP/TLS certificates are configured properly for both the Teleport Proxy Service and the SSO provider.

If something is not working, we recommend to:

Double-check the host names, tokens and TCP ports in a connector definition.

If you get "access denied" or other login errors, the number one place to check is the Audit Log. To view the recording, select Audit in the Teleport Web UI, then click Session Recordings in the menu.

Example of a user being denied because the role clusteradmin wasn't set up:

{ "code" : "T1001W" , "error" : "role clusteradmin is not found" , "event" : "user.login" , "message" : "Failed to calculate user attributes.

\trole clusteradmin is not found" , "method" : "oidc" , "success" : false , "time" : "2024-11-07T15:41:25.584Z" , "uid" : "71e46f17-d611-48bb-bf5e-effd90016c13" }

When the Teleport Auth Service receives a request to list Teleport-connected resources (e.g., to display resources in the Web UI or via tsh ls ), it only returns the resources that the current user is authorized to view.

For each resource in the user's Teleport cluster, the Auth Service applies the following checks in order and, if one check fails, hides the resource from the user:

None of the user's roles contain a deny rule that matches the resource's labels.

rule that matches the resource's labels. At least one of the user's roles contains an allow rule that matches the resource's labels.

If you are not seeing resources when expected, make sure that your user's roles include the appropriate allow and deny rules as documented in the Access Controls Reference.

When configuring SSO, ensure that the identity provider is populating each user's traits correctly. For a user to see a Node in Teleport, the result of populating a template variable in a role's allow.logins must match at least one of a user's traits.logins .

In this example a user will have usernames ubuntu , debian and usernames from the SSO trait logins for Nodes that have a env: dev label. If the SSO trait username is bob then the usernames would include ubuntu , debian , and bob .

kind: role metadata: name: example-role spec: allow: logins: [ '{{external.logins}}' , ubuntu , debian ] node_labels: 'env': 'dev' version: v5

When encountering the error message "Failed to verify JWT: oidc: unable to verify JWT signature: no matching keys", it typically indicates a discrepancy between the algorithm used to sign the JWT token and the algorithm(s) supported by the JSON Web Key Set (JWKS). Specifically, the token might be signed with one algorithm, e.g., HS256, while the JWKS only lists keys for a different algorithm. e.g., RS256. This issue predominantly arises when using identity providers that offer extremely low-level functionality.

Here are some things to check:

Verify the JWT header specifies the correct signing algorithm. This should match one of the algorithms listed in the keys section of the JWKS endpoint response.

Ensure the JWKS endpoint is returning all relevant public keys. Sometimes key rotation can cause valid keys to be omitted.

To resolve the issue, align the JWT algorithm header with a supported algorithm in the JWKS. Rotate keys if necessary. Verify the JWKS only publishes the active public keys. With proper configuration, the signature should validate successfully.

Teleport uses the email claim as user's username. This error indicates that an email claim was not found in user's OIDC ID Token claims.

This can happen if the user does not have a domain verified email account.

Alternatively, you can update the connector spec to use a different claim value (must be a uniquely identifiable value) as an alternative of email claim.

Example:

kind: oidc metadata: name: entra-id spec: ... username_claim: oid

The user may receive this error if a groups overage claim was issued for the user but Teleport could not find the oid claim.

To resolve this, ensure that the profile scope is configured in the Auth Connector.