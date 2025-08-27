Skip to main content
Version: 19.x (unreleased)

Cluster Administration Guides

The guides in this section show you the fundamentals of setting up and running a Teleport cluster. You will learn how to run the teleport daemon, manage users and resources, and troubleshoot any issues that arise.

If you already understand how to set up a Teleport cluster, consult the Operations section so you can start conducting periodic cluster maintenance tasks.

Run Teleport

Manage users and resources

  • Trusted Clusters: Connect multiple Teleport clusters using trusted clusters.
  • Labels: Manage resource metadata with labels.
  • Local Users: Manage local user accounts.

Troubleshoot issues