Import Teleport Resources into Terraform

Retrieve the ID of the resource. The method to use depends on the resource type. Use the following rules to do so:

If the resource is teleport_provision_token , the ID is the metadata.id of the resource.

If the resource can only have one instance, use the name of the resource type without the teleport prefix. For example:

Resource ID teleport_cluster_maintenance_config cluster_maintenance_config teleport_cluster_networking_config cluster_networking_config

For all other resources, the ID is always the metadata.name of the resource.

For example, the teleport_role resource uses the role's metadata.name field for its ID. To find all possible role IDs, run the following command: