Version: 19.x (unreleased)

On this page

Guides for running Teleport using Helm via ArgoCD Report an issue with this page

Teleport can provide secure, unified access to your Kubernetes clusters. This guide will show you how to deploy Teleport Kubernetes agent on a Kubernetes cluster using Helm and ArgoCD.

Argo CD is a declarative, GitOps continuous delivery tool for Kubernetes. This is used to orchestrate large deployments, and avoid the Kubernetes resources to drift from the desired deployment.

Teleport has an official Helm chart ( teleport-kube-agent ) that deploys a Teleport Agent in a Kubernetes cluster. The agent can be configured to run several services, but by default it runs the kubernetes_service to provide access to the Kubernetes API via Teleport.

This guide leverages ArgoCD's native Helm support to deploy the Teleport Agent using the teleport-kube-agent Helm chart.

An existing Kubernetes cluster you wish to provide access to via Teleport.

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

, then verify that you can run commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions. An existing ArgoCD instance (version 2.10 or greater) that can deploy to the above Kubernetes cluster.

The tsh client tool v19.0.0-dev+ installed on your workstation. You can download this from our installation page.

Teleport agents use a join token to obtain certificates and connect to Teleport. See joining docs for more information. The token is only used to join initially, the Teleport Kube agent will store its certificates in Kubernetes and won't need a token to join again in the future. In this section, we will create a token for the agent to join the Teleport cluster.

tctl tokens add --type=kube,app --ttl=5m

You can specify the following token types:

Role Teleport Service app Application Service auth Auth Service bot Machine ID db Database Service discovery Discovery Service kube Kubernetes Service node SSH Service proxy Proxy Service windowsdesktop Windows Desktop Service

See the teleport-kube-agent chart reference for the roles and token types that the chart supports.

Create a namespace for Teleport and configure its Pod Security Admission, which enforces security standards on pods in the namespace: kubectl create namespace teleport namespace/teleport created

kubectl label namespace teleport 'pod-security.kubernetes.io/enforce=baseline' namespace/teleport labeled Create a new ArgoCD application using the following as a template.

project: default source: repoURL: 'https://charts.releases.teleport.dev' targetRevision: 19.0 .0 -dev helm: values: |- roles: kube,app authToken: $YOUR_AUTH_TOKEN proxyAddr: $YOUR_PROXY_ADDRESS kubeClusterName: $YOUR_KUBE_CLUSTER_NAME highAvailability: replicaCount: 2 podDisruptionBudget: enabled: true minAvailable: 1 chart: teleport-kube-agent destination: server: 'https://kubernetes.default.svc' namespace: teleport ignoreDifferences: - group: apps kind: StatefulSet name: $YOUR_APPLICATION_NAME namespace: teleport jqPathExpressions: - '.spec.template.spec.containers[] | select(.name == "teleport").image'

Sync your changes to apply the configuration using the following command:

$ argocd app sync $YOUR_APPLICATION_NAME

To verify setup check the readiness of the pods in the teleport namespace.

kubectl -n teleport get pods

NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE <your-agent-release>-0 1/1 Running 0 14m <your-agent-release>-1 1/1 Running 0 14m <your-agent-release>-updater-d9f97f5dd-v57g9 1/1 Running 0 16m

In this step, we'll create a Teleport role called kube-access that allows users to send requests to any Teleport-protected Kubernetes cluster as a member of the viewers group. The Teleport Kubernetes Service will impersonate the viewers group when proxying requests from those users.

Create a file called kube-access.yaml with the following content: kind: role metadata: name: kube-access version: v7 spec: allow: kubernetes_labels: '*': '*' kubernetes_resources: - kind: '*' namespace: '*' name: '*' verbs: [ '*' ] kubernetes_groups: - viewers deny: {} Apply your changes: tctl create -f kube-access.yaml tip You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit. Assign the kube-access role to your Teleport user by running the appropriate commands for your authentication provider: Local User

GitHub

SAML

OIDC Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list: ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")') Edit your local user to add the new role: tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \ --set-roles "${ROLES?},kube-access" Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Open your github authentication connector in a text editor: tctl edit github/github Edit the github connector, adding kube-access to the teams_to_roles section. The team you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the team must include your user account and should be the smallest team possible within your organization. Here is an example: teams_to_roles: - organization: octocats team: admins roles: - access + - kube-access Apply your changes by saving closing the file in your editor. Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Retrieve your saml configuration resource: tctl get --with-secrets saml/mysaml > saml.yaml Note that the --with-secrets flag adds the value of spec.signing_key_pair.private_key to the saml.yaml file. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the saml.yaml file immediately after updating the resource. Edit saml.yaml , adding kube-access to the attributes_to_roles section. The attribute you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization. Here is an example: attributes_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - kube-access Apply your changes: tctl create -f saml.yaml Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Retrieve your oidc configuration resource: tctl get oidc/myoidc --with-secrets > oidc.yaml Note that the --with-secrets flag adds the value of spec.signing_key_pair.private_key to the oidc.yaml file. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the oidc.yaml file immediately after updating the resource. Edit oidc.yaml , adding kube-access to the claims_to_roles section. The claim you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization. Here is an example: claims_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - kube-access Apply your changes: tctl create -f oidc.yaml Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.

While you have authorized the kube-access role to access Kubernetes clusters as a member of the viewers group, this group does not yet have permissions within its Kubernetes cluster. To assign these permissions, create a Kubernetes RoleBinding or ClusterRoleBindings that grants permission to the viewers group.

Create a file called viewers-bind.yaml with the following contents: apiVersion: rbac.authorization.k8s.io/v1 kind: ClusterRoleBinding metadata: name: viewers-crb subjects: - kind: Group name: viewers apiGroup: rbac.authorization.k8s.io roleRef: kind: ClusterRole name: view apiGroup: rbac.authorization.k8s.io Apply the ClusterRoleBinding with kubectl : kubectl apply -f viewers-bind.yaml

Now any Teleport user you grant the kube-access role to will be able to see the Kubernetes cluster and view its content as a member of the viewers group.