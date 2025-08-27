Version: 19.x (unreleased)

Set Up Login Rules

Login Rules define logic that transforms the external traits of a user who signs into Teleport, providing consistent access control policies for users in your cluster. A Teleport administrator can use Login Rules to define transformations in user traits without requiring changes in their IdP configuration. This is particularly useful if the team that manages an organization's identity provider (IdP) is separate from the team that manages Teleport.

This guide walks you through the process of writing, testing, and adding the first Login Rule to your Teleport cluster.

A Login Rule is a dynamic Teleport resource stored on the Auth Service backend. When a user authenticates to Teleport through an IdP, Teleport populates the user's external traits based on data from the IdP. Login Rules define logic for manipulating a user's external traits. When a user signs into Teleport, the Teleport Auth Service executes Login Rules in order of priority. After executing all Login Rules the Auth Service encodes the final set of external traits in the certificates that it issues to the user.

For more information about configuring Login Rules, see the Login Rules Reference.

A running Teleport Enterprise cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl and tsh clients. Installing tctl and tsh clients Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')" Follow the instructions for your platform to install tctl and tsh clients: Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install



To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

Before you get started you’ll need a running Teleport Enterprise or Cloud cluster on version 11.3.1 or greater.

Login Rules only operate on SSO logins, so make sure you have configured an OIDC, SAML, or GitHub connector before you begin. Check the Single Sign-On docs to learn how to set this up.

First, ensure you are logged into Teleport as a user that has permissions to read and modify login_rule resources. The preset editor role has access to this already, but in case you are using a more customized configuration, create a role called loginrule-manager.yaml with the following contents:

kind: role metadata: name: loginrule-manager spec: allow: rules: - resources: [ login_rule ] verbs: [ list , create , read , update , delete ] version: v7

Create the role with tctl :

tctl create loginrule-manager.yaml role 'loginrule-manager' has been created

tip You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.

Assign the loginrule-manager role to your Teleport user by running the appropriate commands for your authentication provider:

Local User

GitHub

SAML

OIDC Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list: ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")') Edit your local user to add the new role: tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \ --set-roles "${ROLES?},loginrule-manager" Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Open your github authentication connector in a text editor: tctl edit github/github Edit the github connector, adding loginrule-manager to the teams_to_roles section. The team you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the team must include your user account and should be the smallest team possible within your organization. Here is an example: teams_to_roles: - organization: octocats team: admins roles: - access + - loginrule-manager Apply your changes by saving closing the file in your editor. Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Retrieve your saml configuration resource: tctl get --with-secrets saml/mysaml > saml.yaml Note that the --with-secrets flag adds the value of spec.signing_key_pair.private_key to the saml.yaml file. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the saml.yaml file immediately after updating the resource. Edit saml.yaml , adding loginrule-manager to the attributes_to_roles section. The attribute you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization. Here is an example: attributes_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - loginrule-manager Apply your changes: tctl create -f saml.yaml Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Retrieve your oidc configuration resource: tctl get oidc/myoidc --with-secrets > oidc.yaml Note that the --with-secrets flag adds the value of spec.signing_key_pair.private_key to the oidc.yaml file. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the oidc.yaml file immediately after updating the resource. Edit oidc.yaml , adding loginrule-manager to the claims_to_roles section. The claim you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization. Here is an example: claims_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - loginrule-manager Apply your changes: tctl create -f oidc.yaml Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.

The following example will give all users a new logins trait set to the value of their current username trait converted to lowercase. Copy this example rule to a file called my_rule.yaml to continue with the guide.

kind: login_rule version: v1 metadata: name: my_rule spec: priority: 0 traits_expression: 'external.put("logins", strings.lower(external["username"]))'

Each Login Rule resource must have either a traits_map or traits_expression field. In this guide we will use an example traits_expression .

The traits_expression is a form of script which will be evaluated by your Teleport cluster at runtime to determine the traits for each SSO user who logs in. The expression can access the incoming traits for the user via the external variable. The external variable is a dictionary which maps trait keys to sets of values for that trait.

The tctl login_rule test command can be used to experiment with new Login Rules to check their syntax and see exactly how they will operate on example incoming traits.

Fetch your user's current traits and store them in input.json , then test your new Login Rule with that input.

tctl get --format json users/ username | jq 'first.spec.traits' > input.json tctl login_rule test --resource-file my_rule.yaml input.json access: - staging groups: - dbs - devs logins: - alice

This script will catch any syntax errors in your expressions. Make sure that all expected traits are present in the output.

Use the following command to create the Login Rule in your cluster:

tctl create my_rule.yaml

As a final step, log out of your cluster, then log in again and make sure your user received the expected traits and roles. You can check the traits and roles with the following command:

tctl get --format json users/ username | jq '{traits: first.spec.traits, roles: first.spec.roles}' { "traits": { "access": [ "staging" ], "groups": [ "dbs", "devs" ], "logins": [ "alice" ] }, "roles": [ "access", "editor", "auditor" ] }

The tctl sso test command can be used to debug SSO logins and see exactly which traits are being sent by your SSO provider and how they are being mapped by your Login Rules.

tctl sso test expects a connector spec. Run the following command to debug with a connector currently installed in your cluster, replacing SSO connector name with the name of the SSO connector you registered with Teleport:

tctl get connector/ SSO connector name --with-secrets | tctl sso test

To learn more about the Login Rule expression syntax, check out the Login Rule Reference page.

Learn about the tctl login_rule test command by running the help command or checking the reference page.

tctl help login_rule test

The following tctl resource commands are helpful for viewing and modifying the login rules currently installed in your cluster.

Command Description tctl get login_rules Show all Login Rules installed in your cluster. tctl get login_rule/<rule_name> Get a specific installed Login Rule. tctl create login_rule.yaml Install a new Login Rule. tctl create -f login_rule.yaml Overwrite an existing Login Rule. tctl rm login_rule/<rule_name> Delete a Login Rule.

kind: login_rule version: v1 metadata: name: example spec: priority: 0 traits_expression: | external.put("allow-env", choose( option(external.group.contains("dev"), set("dev", "staging")), option(external.group.contains("qa"), set("qa", "staging")), option(external.group.contains("admin"), set("dev", "qa", "staging", "prod")), option(true, set()), ))

To only keep the groups and email traits, with their original values:

kind: login_rule version: v1 metadata: name: example spec: priority: 0 traits_map: groups: - external.groups email: - external.email

To remove a specific trait and keep the rest:

kind: login_rule version: v1 metadata: name: example spec: priority: 0 traits_expression: | external.remove("big-trait")

kind: login_rule version: v1 metadata: name: example spec: priority: 0 traits_expression: | external.add_values("logins", "ubuntu", "ec2-user")