Workload Identity References
- Sigstore Workload Attestation: Using Teleport's integration with Sigstore to ensure workload supply chain security
- Workload Identity API & Workload Attestation: Information about the `tbot` Workload Identity API service and Workload Attestation functionality
- Workload Identity Attributes: Information about the attributes that can be used in templating and rules in the WorkloadIdentity resource.
- Workload Identity Revocations: Information about performing revocations for issued workload identity credentials
- Workload Identity X.509 Issuer Override Resource: Provides information about the `workload_identity_x509_issuer_override` resource.
- WorkloadIdentity Configuration Resource migration: Migrating to the new WorkloadIdentity resource configuration
- WorkloadIdentity Resource: Information about the WorkloadIdentity resource