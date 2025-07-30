Version: 19.x (unreleased)

Reference for the teleport_trusted_device Terraform resource

This page describes the supported values of the teleport_trusted_device resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

resource "teleport_trusted_device" "TESTDEVICE1" { spec = { asset_tag = "TESTDEVICE1" os_type = "macos" } }

version (String) Version is the API version used to create the resource. It must be specified. Based on this version, Teleport will apply different defaults on resource creation or deletion. It must be an integer prefixed by "v". For example: v1

metadata (Attributes) Metadata is resource metadata (see below for nested schema)

Optional:

labels (Map of String) Labels is a set of labels

Required:

asset_tag (String)

(String) os_type (String)

Optional:

enroll_status (String)

(String) owner (String)

(String) source (Attributes) (see below for nested schema)

Optional: