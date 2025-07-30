Reference for the teleport_trusted_cluster Terraform resource

Version: 19.x (unreleased)

This page describes the supported values of the teleport_trusted_cluster resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

resource "teleport_trusted_cluster" "cluster" { version = "v2" metadata = { name = "primary" labels = { test = "yes" } } spec = { enabled = false role_map = [{ remote = "test" local = [ "admin" ] }] proxy_addr = "localhost:3080" token = "salami" } }

(Attributes) Spec is a Trusted Cluster specification. (see below for nested schema) version (String) Version is the resource version. It must be specified. Supported values are: v2 .

(Attributes) Metadata holds resource metadata. (see below for nested schema) sub_kind (String) SubKind is an optional resource sub kind, used in some resources.

Optional:

(String) ReverseTunnelAddress is the address of the SSH proxy server of the cluster to join. If not set, it is derived from . web_proxy_addr (String) ProxyAddress is the address of the web proxy server of the cluster to join. If not set, it is derived from <metadata.name>:<default web proxy server port> .

Optional:

(List of String) Local specifies local roles to map to remote (String) Remote specifies remote role name to map from

Required:

name (String) Name is an object name

Optional: