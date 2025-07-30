Version: 19.x (unreleased)

Reference for the teleport_static_host_user Terraform resource

This page describes the supported values of the teleport_static_host_user resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

resource "teleport_static_host_user" "test" { version = "v2" metadata = { name = "test" } spec = { matchers = [ { node_labels = [ { name = "foo" values = [ "bar" ] } ] node_labels_expression = "labels.foo == \" bar\ "" groups = [ "foo" , "bar" ] sudoers = [ "abcd1234" ] uid = 1234 gid = 1234 default_shell = "/bin/bash" } ] } }

metadata (Attributes) metadata is resource metadata. (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes) metadata is resource metadata. (see below for nested schema) spec (Attributes) spec is the static host user spec. (see below for nested schema)

sub_kind (String) sub_kind is an optional resource sub kind, used in some resources.

Required:

name (String) name is an object name.

Optional:

description (String) description is object description.

Required:

matchers (Attributes List) (see below for nested schema)

Optional:

default_shell (String) default_shell is the new user's default shell

(List of String) groups is a list of additional groups to add the user to. node_labels (Attributes List) node_labels is a map of node labels that will create a user from this resource. (see below for nested schema)

(Boolean) take_ownership_if_user_exists will take ownership of existing, unmanaged users uid (Number) uid is the new user's uid.

Required: