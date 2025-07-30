Reference for the teleport_provision_token Terraform resource

resource "teleport_provision_token" "example" { version = "v2" metadata = { expires = "2022-10-12T07:20:51Z" description = "Example token" labels = { example = "yes" "teleport.dev/origin" = "dynamic" // This label is added on Teleport side by default } } spec = { roles = [ "Node" , "Auth" ] } } resource "teleport_provision_token" "iam-token" { version = "v2" metadata = { name = "iam-token" } spec = { roles = [ "Bot" ] bot_name = "mybot" join_method = "iam" allow = [{ aws_account = "123456789012" }] } }