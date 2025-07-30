Version: 19.x (unreleased)

Reference for the teleport_health_check_config Terraform resource

This page describes the supported values of the teleport_health_check_config resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

resource "teleport_health_check_config" "example" { metadata = { name = "example" description = "Example health check config" labels = { foo = "bar" } } version = "v1" spec = { interval = "60s" timeout = "5s" healthy_threshold = 3 unhealthy_threshold = 2 match = { db_labels = [{ name = "env" values = [ "foo" , "bar" , ] }] db_labels_expression = "labels.foo == `bar`" } } }

metadata (Attributes) Metadata is the health check config resource's metadata. (see below for nested schema)

sub_kind (String) SubKind is an optional resource sub kind.

Required:

name (String) name is an object name.

Optional:

description (String) description is object description.

Required:

match (Attributes) Match is used to select resources that these settings apply to. (see below for nested schema)

Optional:

healthy_threshold (Number) HealthyThreshold is the number of consecutive passing health checks after which a target's health status becomes "healthy".

Optional:

db_labels (Attributes List) DBLabels matches database labels. An empty value is ignored. The match result is logically ANDed with DBLabelsExpression, if both are non-empty. (see below for nested schema)

Optional: