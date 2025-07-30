Version: 19.x (unreleased)

Reference for the teleport_database Terraform resource

This page describes the supported values of the teleport_database resource of the Teleport Terraform provider. Follow the database dynamic registration guide to complete deploying a database_service and access the database resource

resource "teleport_database" "example" { version = "v3" metadata = { name = "example" description = "Test database" labels = { "teleport.dev/origin" = "dynamic" // This label is added on Teleport side by default } } spec = { protocol = "postgres" uri = "localhost" } }

version (String) Version is the resource version. It must be specified. Supported values are: v3 .

metadata (Attributes) Metadata is the database metadata. (see below for nested schema)

Required:

name (String) Name is an object name

Optional:

description (String) Description is object description

Required:

protocol (String) Protocol is the database protocol: postgres, mysql, mongodb, etc.

Optional:

Optional:

domain (String) Domain is the Active Directory domain the database resides in.

Optional:

default_database (String) DefaultDatabase is the database that the privileged database user logs into by default. Depending on the database type, this database may be used to store procedures or data for managing database users.

Optional:

Optional:

cluster_id (String) ClusterID is the cluster identifier.

Optional:

endpoint_type (String) EndpointType is the type of the endpoint.

Optional:

acl_name (String) ACLName is the name of the ACL associated with the cluster.

Optional:

domain_id (String) DomainID is the ID of the domain.

Optional:

cluster_id (String) ClusterID is the RDS cluster (Aurora) identifier.

Optional:

custom_endpoint_name (String) CustomEndpointName is the identifier of an RDS Proxy custom endpoint.

Optional:

cluster_id (String) ClusterID is the Redshift cluster identifier.

Optional:

endpoint_name (String) EndpointName is the VPC endpoint name.

Optional:

key_prefix (String) KeyPrefix specifies the secret key prefix.

Optional:

is_flexi_server (Boolean) IsFlexiServer is true if the database is an Azure Flexible server.

Optional:

clustering_policy (String) ClusteringPolicy is the clustering policy for Redis Enterprise.

Optional:

command (List of String) Command is a command to run

Optional:

instance_id (String) InstanceID is the Cloud SQL instance ID.

Optional:

name (String) Name is the Atlas database instance name.

Optional:

server_version (String) ServerVersion is the server version reported by DB proxy if the runtime information is not available.

Optional:

audit_user (String) AuditUser is the Oracle database user privilege to access internal Oracle audit trail.

Optional: