Version: 19.x (unreleased)

Reference for the teleport_cluster_maintenance_config Terraform resource

This page describes the supported values of the teleport_cluster_maintenance_config resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

resource "teleport_cluster_maintenance_config" "example" { version = "v1" metadata = { description = "Maintenance config" } spec = { agent_upgrades = { utc_start_hour = 1 weekdays = [ "monday" ] } } }

version (String) Version is the API version used to create the resource. It must be specified. Based on this version, Teleport will apply different defaults on resource creation or deletion. It must be an integer prefixed by "v". For example: v1

metadata (Attributes) Metadata is resource metadata (see below for nested schema)

nonce (Number) Nonce is used to protect against concurrent modification of the maintenance window. Clients should treat nonces as opaque.

spec (Attributes) (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes) (see below for nested schema) sub_kind (String) SubKind is an optional resource sub kind, used in some resources

Optional:

description (String) Description is object description

expires (String) Expires is a global expiry time header can be set on any resource in the system.

labels (Map of String) Labels is a set of labels

Optional:

agent_upgrades (Attributes) AgentUpgrades encodes the agent upgrade window. (see below for nested schema)

Optional: